In Hunt County, the hospital district is expected to review options for giving a tax break to seniors at a meeting today. In July, the Hunt Memorial Hospital District Board of Directors announced a property tax freeze for homeowners age 65 or older. However, the Hunt County Central Appraisal District told the hospital district that Texas law does not give the board legal authority to enact such a freeze. The Greenville Herald Banner reports the hospital district has been consulting its attorney to see what options are available for lightening the tax burden on seniors. The board is set to convene at 4 o’clock today for a workshop session, with a regular session scheduled for 5:30. The Hunt Memorial Hospital District has until the end of September to publish the tax rate for the next fiscal year.

HUNT COUNTY, TX ・ 15 HOURS AGO