Theology in the trenches: ‘We Can’t Get This Wrong Cause He Got It So Right’

The two friends ran hand in hand. Their friendship was bar none; a tiny team they were in the big world of which they knew nothing of. What was before them was all they could see and not much beyond. In fact, it was beyond them others couldn’t see as clearly — folly and all.

Tag teaming came naturally as most whimsical friendships do. Following the leader as a push-me, pull-me type was all they needed as far as the eye could see and off they ran helter-skelter as if childhood would never end. And for the most part, it didn’t, at least as far as one was concerned.

They’d both been taught Truth. Both knew what had been accomplished through His death and resurrection. Both knew the rules of the game from which all life must launch. However, only one of the two was a rule follower and for that matter, a follower of Him in thought, Word, and deed. The other tapped on many a door in hopes of finding something better cause this one always seemed to know better. Not only did the latter one tap on doors, but walked right on through several and as they did, were not only immersed in new ideologies, but entangled.

The other friend took a different path. Straight and narrow — almost boring at times was their life. So it seemed. But lost? This one never felt that way about the doors which opened. Rather, it was just the opposite. The boring days brought delight if not downright joy most oft as gently onto their path would wander others whom they knew needed encouragement from their discouragement. It was never the big things, but always the little things that seemed to glow-in-the-dark, so to speak. And this, after all, was the goal, to shed Light. Until…

One day, the childhood friend returned telling of things, people, and places seen. So, like any renewed friendship, off they ran once again. Empathy was strong between them. Pure and simple with the rekindling of the friendship, all seemed right in their worlds once again. However, just because it seems so, doesn’t mean it is.

The Truth they’d known was never spoken of, but rather it was the whispers that found footings. Why not this and why not that became more foundational than the True foundation. After all, who were they to “judge” seemed appropriate for such a time as this.

One night as they traveled down a familiar path, they found opportunity to share in activities with others who knew not Him. Try as they might to shed light with Truth from time to time, the world in which they found themselves was not listening. “Who are you to judge” took up residence and precedence each time they tried to change direction. Soon, in unrecognizable territory they were — at least for the one who’d known better.

You see, the one who should have been leading the friendship, hadn’t done so. And the one who had gone off the beaten track early on, introduced the other to their upside-down world as right-side-up.

Each door entered was merely a snare which now held them both captive. More obscured it became each time they tried to find a way out and the confusion was no illusion. They were confused. Ploys as toys were used against them as the lies piling high skidded across the floor by the tempest’s twisting of each turn they took to find their way home which now seemed frightfully unreachable.

Soon, the one who knew better began to speak to the tempest and wouldn’t you know that just a few words spoken, released freedom.

“Jesus! It’s Jesus!”

The entrapper stared now with eyes wide open. Frozen, silent, and disempowered it was.

“Jesus! Yes, it’s Jesus” was repeated with forceful courage. As the words were spoken, the snare of the fowler loosened its grip and withered where it was. Dissipate it did to translucent nothingness.

The two friends could now see beyond and quickly found their way home. With His name proclaimed, true freedom was unleashed—and soon, they were far from the illusions that had entrapped. Some appear to enjoy reveling in illusive illusion, but not these two. No longer was folly fun as they proclaimed His name all because “Everyone who calls on the name of the Lord will be saved” (Romans 10:13).

John 8:32 says, “Then you will know the Truth, and the Truth will set you free.” Amen.

Side note: Evil not only entraps, but encamps in order to confuse, limit vision, and wag its tail in circles of suffocating paralysis. Everything one believes to be entertaining is actually a false facade. Walls built don’t exist, yet those trapped within cannot see beyond them. Vision is obscured and discernment is not possible as wisdom is nowhere to be found.

“So where does our help come from? My help comes from the Lord, the Maker of heaven and earth” (Psalm 121:1-2).

Kathleen Kjolhaug lives on the family homestead in northern Minnesota. She and her husband, Pete, have 12 grandchildren thus far. As a retired reading specialist, she now enjoys writing, taking walks along gravel roads and praying attention through connection with those who matter most—each of you. She’s recently authored a 33 Day Devotional, “Wading into the Deep,” a tool intended to connect the sacred with those who matter most in each of your lives. Kathleen may be contacted via email: wemenews@gmail.com