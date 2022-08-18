Artist reception with Kari Townsdin at the Reif Aug. 26

GRAND RAPIDS — MacRostie Art Center and the Reif Arts Council announce a closing reception honoring artist Kari Townsdin and her exhibit “Connecting to Nature,” currently on view in the Jerry and Shirley Miller Family Art Gallery at the Reif Performing Arts Center.

The reception, open to the public, will be held from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Aug. 26 at the Reif Center. It will include live music in the lobby, light refreshments and a chance to meet the artist.

“Connecting to Nature” is an exhibit of acrylic paintings by Townsdin. The works are rendered in bright colors with bold brush strokes and portray imagery and scenes familiar to outdoor life in northern Minnesota.

“My work is made to evoke memories and emotions from people’s experiences with nature and outdoors,” says Townsdin. “My hope is that my work may inspire others to feel a connection with nature or stories of the outdoors and see the natural world in a positive and beautiful way.”

Originally from Biwabik, Townsdin currently lives in Walker. She works as a K-12 art teacher at Laporte School and is a member of the Leech Lake Art League.

The exhibit can be viewed through Friday in the gallery at the Reif Performing Arts Center, 720 NW Conifer Drive, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m, Monday through Friday. For more information visit reifcenter.org or macrostieartcenter.org/reif-gallery