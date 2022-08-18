ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MN

Artist reception with Kari Townsdin at the Reif Aug. 26

By staff reports
The Pilot Independent
The Pilot Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QQIHJ_0hLyTNMt00

GRAND RAPIDS — MacRostie Art Center and the Reif Arts Council announce a closing reception honoring artist Kari Townsdin and her exhibit “Connecting to Nature,” currently on view in the Jerry and Shirley Miller Family Art Gallery at the Reif Performing Arts Center.

The reception, open to the public, will be held from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Aug. 26 at the Reif Center. It will include live music in the lobby, light refreshments and a chance to meet the artist.

“Connecting to Nature” is an exhibit of acrylic paintings by Townsdin. The works are rendered in bright colors with bold brush strokes and portray imagery and scenes familiar to outdoor life in northern Minnesota.

“My work is made to evoke memories and emotions from people’s experiences with nature and outdoors,” says Townsdin. “My hope is that my work may inspire others to feel a connection with nature or stories of the outdoors and see the natural world in a positive and beautiful way.”

Originally from Biwabik, Townsdin currently lives in Walker. She works as a K-12 art teacher at Laporte School and is a member of the Leech Lake Art League.

The exhibit can be viewed through Friday in the gallery at the Reif Performing Arts Center, 720 NW Conifer Drive, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m, Monday through Friday. For more information visit reifcenter.org or macrostieartcenter.org/reif-gallery

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Walker, MN
Grand Rapids, MN
Entertainment
City
Grand Rapids, MN
State
Minnesota State
City
Biwabik, MN
Local
Minnesota Entertainment
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Gallery#Local Life#Art Center#Exhibition Info#Havingfun#The Reif Arts Council#Laporte School#The Leech Lake Art League
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
The Pilot Independent

The Pilot Independent

8
Followers
99
Post
236
Views
ABOUT

The Pilot Independent is the premier source for local news coverage for Walker, MN and the surrounding communities since 1976. Publishing on Wednesdays with 24/7 local coverage found online at www.walkermn.com

 https://www.walkermn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy