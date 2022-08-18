Read full article on original website
sebastiandaily.com
Man arrested after stealing and drinking vodka at Walmart
A 42-year-old man was arrested at the Walmart in Sebastian for shoplifting and disorderly intoxication charges. The Sebastian Police Department received the call last Friday at approximately 2 p.m. about a man drinking a Smirnoff Ice can while stealing merchandise in the store. As officers entered the store, they spotted...
sebastiandaily.com
Narcan Training at Sebastian River Medical Center
Indian River County law enforcement has responded to more than 280 drug overdoses in 2021, with 18 being fatal and 184 thus far in 2022 with 12 deaths. Over 100,000 people died in the U.S. of a drug overdose in 2021. The lifesaving opioid overdose reversal medication Narcan could have prevented these deaths.
sebastiandaily.com
Suspects Arrested Following Auto Burglaries in Indian River County
The Sebastian Police Department and Indian River County Sheriff’s Office have made four arrests following multiple auto-burglaries throughout Indian River County during the early morning hours of Monday, August 22, 2022. Within minutes of receiving multiple calls from victims, a deputy driving near the IRC Fairgrounds observed a Ford...
sebastiandaily.com
Sheriff’s Office investigating “suspicious death” in Barefoot Bay
The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a death investigation that occurred early Tuesday morning at a residence on Oriole Circle in Barefoot Bay. Deputy Tod Goodyear told Sebastian Daily that law enforcement responded at approximately 1:00 a.m. this morning in reference to a person found deceased in the home.
sebastiandaily.com
Environmental Learning Center Offers Walking Meditation in its Butterfly Garden
The Environmental Learning Center (ELC) invites guests to join yoga instructor Elise in their butterfly garden for a relaxing meditation session each 4th Sunday of every month from 11:00 am to 12:00 pm. Pre-registration is required 24 hours in advance. The one-hour walking meditation session is excellent for beginners. It’s...
