Indian River County law enforcement has responded to more than 280 drug overdoses in 2021, with 18 being fatal and 184 thus far in 2022 with 12 deaths. Over 100,000 people died in the U.S. of a drug overdose in 2021. The lifesaving opioid overdose reversal medication Narcan could have prevented these deaths.

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO