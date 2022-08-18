ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bastrop, LA

Bastrop native takes command of Air Force Sustainment Center

By Kevin Dudley, Jr.
 5 days ago

BASTROP, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, August 15, 2022, Bastrop, La. native Lt. Gen. Stacey T. Hawkins assumed command of the Aire Force Sustainment Center from Lt. Gen. Tom D. Miller at AFSC headquarters with Gen. Duke Z. Richardson presiding. Hawkins served as the director of logistics, engineering, and force protection at TinkAir Force Base from Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Va.

He also served in AFSC as commander of Odgen Air Logistics Complex, Hill AFB, Utah. Hawkins is the son of former Bastrop Mayor Clarence Hawkins and Barbara Wright Hawkins.

Hawkins received his commission from the United States Aire Force Academy in 1991 and served in a variety of locations including Korea, Africa, and southwest Asia.

