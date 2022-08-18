Read full article on original website
Shields Memorial Gymnasium on Indiana Landmarks 10 Most Endangered list
INDIANA – Every day, all year long, Indiana Landmarks works to revitalize historic structures that give communities visible connections to their past and lend irreplaceable visual character to the streetscape. Once a year, Indiana Landmarks announce the 10 Most Endangered, a list of historic places on the brink of extinction and too important to lose.
Gov. Holcomb leads trip to Asia to strengthen economic, academic partnerships
INDIANAPOLIS – Governor Eric J. Holcomb landed in Taipei Sunday morning to kick off an economic development trip in Taiwan and the Republic of Korea. The trip will include visits with Taiwanese and South Korean government officials, business leaders and academic institutions to further strengthen Indiana’s economic, academic and cultural connections with Taiwan and South Korea.
Hunters may apply now online for DNR second round of reserved hunts
INDIANA – Hunters may apply online for the Department of Natural Resources second round of reserved hunts. This year, instead of one application period for all draws, they are split into a few different date windows. The reason for the change is to help hunters more easily plan for their hunts and thereby increase the number of hunters able to participate.
City of Bloomington awards 2022 Digital Equity Grants funds to 11 area nonprofits
BLOOMINGTON – The City of Bloomington Information & Technology Services Department (ITS) announced the 2022 Digital Equity Grants awards to support organization efforts of Bloomington-based nonprofits to bridge the digital divide and increase digital resources for residents. Now in its third year, this grant program began as part of...
Indiana Chamber launches Talent Resource Navigator to aid employers and individuals in upskilling workforce
INDIANA — The Indiana Chamber of Commerce today launched a first of its kind online workforce center with live customer service to help Hoosier employers and individuals better identify and access in one place the vast number of educational and training programs and supports available across the state. The...
Bloomington Common Council Interview Committee – Team A will meet on Wednesday, August 24th
BLOOMINGTON – Bloomington Common Council Interview Committee-Team A will meet on Wednesday, August 24. The meeting will begin at 1 p.m. in the McCloskey Conference Room 135, at City Hall, at 401 North Morton Street. The public may also access the meeting at this link. The committee will meet...
Quit tobacco for you and your baby
BLOOMINGTON – In honor of National Breastfeeding Month, it’s important to note the importance of tobacco cessation especially for those with children or who are breastfeeding. “Indiana has a pregnancy smoking rate that is almost double the national average,” said IU Health Community Health Tobacco Prevention Coordinator Kristen...
Labor Day Celebration at Heltonville Ball Park set for September 3rd
HELTONVILLE – The Pleasant Run Fire Department and Pleasant Run Park are set to host a Candy Brigade Parade on Saturday, September 3rd, to celebrate Labor Day, at 5 p.m. The parade will start up on highway 446 and will begin by going down highway 58, looping through Heltonville on Jefferson Street, then up to Diamond Rd where the final destination will be the Heltonville Ball Park.
Olympians fight past reshuffled Stars
COLUMBUS – Columbus East won two three-set matches while clipping Bedford North Lawrence 5-0 during boys high school tennis action on Monday. The Stars (2-4) shuffled the lineup for a new look but lost three tough matches. “We’re looking for the lineup that gives us the best chance to...
Find out what’s new on the IU campus
BLOOMINGTON – All the hallmarks of the fall semester are upon us happening at the IU Bloomington campus – Target’s aisles are full of mini-fridges and microwaves, campus parking lots are filled to capacity, and sidewalks and restaurants are once again teeming with college students. IU Bloomington...
Indianapolis Children’s Choir to Release 13 Octavos
INDIANA – The Indianapolis Children’s Choir (ICC) and Beckenhorst Press are pleased to announce that thirteen octavos will be released this week through the ICC Publishing House. The pieces are being released through the ICC’s newly established publishing arm, under the leadership of Artistic Director & Editor Joshua...
No.18 Stars top Edgewood at Cascades
BLOOMINGTON – Bedford North Lawrence, which rose to No.18 in the latest state poll, topped Edgewood during girls high school golf action on the Pine Course at Cascades on Monday. The Stars, paced by Chloe McFaddin and Ellie Horton, posted a 168-205 triumph. McFaddin and Horton both birdied the...
Police pursuit led to a two hour stand-off on I-65
INDIANAPOLIS – An Indianapolis woman has been arrested after leading police on a vehicle pursuit on I-65 after Indiana State Troopers were called to the scene of a minor rear-end crash southbound on I-65 at the 128-mile marker, near the Boone / Hendricks County Line. Prior to troopers arriving...
Stars, a little crazy from the heat, survive steamy run during Hiles Invitational
BEDFORD – Runners hate heat, especially with the energy-zapping humidity of a typical Indiana summer. That “feels like” gauge is totally inaccurate when churning through five kilometers. Feels like racing in a sauna. Feels like the clock stands still because legs just don’t want to work that hard.
State Road 42 project in Mooresville switching to Phase Five of construction
MORGAN CO. – The Indiana Department of Transportation announces a new section of State Road 42 (High St.) is closing from Madison Street to South Street. This closure will last through the end of October, weather permitting. The official detour follows S.R. 67 to S.R. 39 and back to...
Stars finish 5th in rain-shortened Classic
CORYDON – Bedford North Lawrence finished fifth in the rain-shortened Culvers Classic at Old Capital Golf Course on Saturday. The event was originally set for 18 holes, but an afternoon storm and lengthy delay forced tournament officials to shorten the tournament to nine holes. Since the field started in shotgun fashion, with everyone beginning on different holes throughout the course, the scoring was adjusted to the player’s total (relevant to par) for the nine holes they completed.
Indiana gasoline prices increase nearly 5 cents per gallon on average
INDIANA – Average gasoline prices in Indiana have risen 4.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.91 a gallon today, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 3,271 stations in Indiana. Prices in Indiana are 51.8 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 84.9 cents...
Two new bridges make local road connections over future I-69
INDIANA – Two new bridges over the future I-69 now connect local roads with the Morgan Street and Egbert Road extensions west of S.R. 37. The new overpasses are at Myra Lane and Teeters Road. State and local officials joined First Methodist Church of Martinsville members for a dedication...
No one was injured in a two-vehicle crash Friday at State Road 60 West and US 50 West
BEDFORD – No one was injured in a two-vehicle accident Friday at 5:18 p.m. at the intersection of State Road 60 West and US 50 West. According to a Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department report, Ames Jones, 18, of Noblesville, was driving a red Toyota Corolla and had stopped in the west lane of US 50 West and then attempted to turn onto State Road 60 East.
Attorney General Todd Rokita warns consumers of rising crypto-related real estate scams
INDIANA – Attorney General Todd Rokita recommends that Hoosiers proceed with caution when using cryptocurrency in any transaction involving the sale or lease of real estate. Attorney General Rokita’s Homeowner Protection Unit has recently dealt with two specific scams involving cryptocurrency and real estate:. In one scam, a...
