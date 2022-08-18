ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Shields Memorial Gymnasium on Indiana Landmarks 10 Most Endangered list

INDIANA – Every day, all year long, Indiana Landmarks works to revitalize historic structures that give communities visible connections to their past and lend irreplaceable visual character to the streetscape. Once a year, Indiana Landmarks announce the 10 Most Endangered, a list of historic places on the brink of extinction and too important to lose.
Gov. Holcomb leads trip to Asia to strengthen economic, academic partnerships

INDIANAPOLIS – Governor Eric J. Holcomb landed in Taipei Sunday morning to kick off an economic development trip in Taiwan and the Republic of Korea. The trip will include visits with Taiwanese and South Korean government officials, business leaders and academic institutions to further strengthen Indiana’s economic, academic and cultural connections with Taiwan and South Korea.
Hunters may apply now online for DNR second round of reserved hunts

INDIANA – Hunters may apply online for the Department of Natural Resources second round of reserved hunts. This year, instead of one application period for all draws, they are split into a few different date windows. The reason for the change is to help hunters more easily plan for their hunts and thereby increase the number of hunters able to participate.
Quit tobacco for you and your baby

BLOOMINGTON – In honor of National Breastfeeding Month, it’s important to note the importance of tobacco cessation especially for those with children or who are breastfeeding. “Indiana has a pregnancy smoking rate that is almost double the national average,” said IU Health Community Health Tobacco Prevention Coordinator Kristen...
Labor Day Celebration at Heltonville Ball Park set for September 3rd

HELTONVILLE – The Pleasant Run Fire Department and Pleasant Run Park are set to host a Candy Brigade Parade on Saturday, September 3rd, to celebrate Labor Day, at 5 p.m. The parade will start up on highway 446 and will begin by going down highway 58, looping through Heltonville on Jefferson Street, then up to Diamond Rd where the final destination will be the Heltonville Ball Park.
HELTONVILLE, IN
Olympians fight past reshuffled Stars

COLUMBUS – Columbus East won two three-set matches while clipping Bedford North Lawrence 5-0 during boys high school tennis action on Monday. The Stars (2-4) shuffled the lineup for a new look but lost three tough matches. “We’re looking for the lineup that gives us the best chance to...
COLUMBUS, IN
Find out what’s new on the IU campus

BLOOMINGTON – All the hallmarks of the fall semester are upon us happening at the IU Bloomington campus – Target’s aisles are full of mini-fridges and microwaves, campus parking lots are filled to capacity, and sidewalks and restaurants are once again teeming with college students. IU Bloomington...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Indianapolis Children’s Choir to Release 13 Octavos

INDIANA – The Indianapolis Children’s Choir (ICC) and Beckenhorst Press are pleased to announce that thirteen octavos will be released this week through the ICC Publishing House. The pieces are being released through the ICC’s newly established publishing arm, under the leadership of Artistic Director & Editor Joshua...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
No.18 Stars top Edgewood at Cascades

BLOOMINGTON – Bedford North Lawrence, which rose to No.18 in the latest state poll, topped Edgewood during girls high school golf action on the Pine Course at Cascades on Monday. The Stars, paced by Chloe McFaddin and Ellie Horton, posted a 168-205 triumph. McFaddin and Horton both birdied the...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Police pursuit led to a two hour stand-off on I-65

INDIANAPOLIS – An Indianapolis woman has been arrested after leading police on a vehicle pursuit on I-65 after Indiana State Troopers were called to the scene of a minor rear-end crash southbound on I-65 at the 128-mile marker, near the Boone / Hendricks County Line. Prior to troopers arriving...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Stars finish 5th in rain-shortened Classic

CORYDON – Bedford North Lawrence finished fifth in the rain-shortened Culvers Classic at Old Capital Golf Course on Saturday. The event was originally set for 18 holes, but an afternoon storm and lengthy delay forced tournament officials to shorten the tournament to nine holes. Since the field started in shotgun fashion, with everyone beginning on different holes throughout the course, the scoring was adjusted to the player’s total (relevant to par) for the nine holes they completed.
LAWRENCE, IN
Two new bridges make local road connections over future I-69

INDIANA – Two new bridges over the future I-69 now connect local roads with the Morgan Street and Egbert Road extensions west of S.R. 37. The new overpasses are at Myra Lane and Teeters Road. State and local officials joined First Methodist Church of Martinsville members for a dedication...
MARTINSVILLE, IN

