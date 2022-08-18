ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Spun

College Football Coach Steps Down 9 Days Before Season Opener

A top college football assistant coach has stepped down nine days before his season opener. Lou Spanos, the defensive coordinator at UConn, has taken a leave of absence from the program. It's unclear why. Spanos, the Huskies' defensive coordinator, is leaving for personal reasons, though specific details are unclear. Spanos...
The Spun

Erin Andrews Names The 1 NFL Player She Always Loves Talking To

Fox Sports NFL reporter Erin Andrews talks with a lot of players over the course of the season. Andrews, the sideline reporter for FOX's No. 1 broadcasting team, is constantly speaking with the top players across the league for her job. Sunday night, Andrews got a chance to speak with...
NFL
The Spun

Report: Where Tom Brady Went During Absence From Bucs

Tom Brady is reportedly set to return to the Buccaneers on Monday following a week-long absence from the team. The seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback left the team during training camp for personal reasons. The Bucs said Brady's departure, which included preseason games, was planned by the quarterback. According to a...
TAMPA, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Report: Oregon among teams being considered in Big Ten expansion following media deal

Things have been relatively quiet on the conference realignment front in the last month or so if you’re an Oregon Ducks’ fan. While the early waves of USC and UCLA jetting for the Big Ten painted pictures of the Ducks heading for bigger pastures as well, a period of patience has followed. The waiting game that took place while the Big Ten figured out their media deal and tampered any expectations of further expansion is now coming to a close.  With the $7 billion deal from FOX, CBS, and NBC getting settled, talks have started up again. Big Ten Commissioner Kevin...
EUGENE, OR

