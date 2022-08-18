Read full article on original website
Tim Brando Names 1 Highly 'Overrated' College Football Team
Tim Brando isn't a fan of one specific SEC team heading into the 2022 college football season. He thinks fans need to pipe it down when it comes to the Texas A&M Aggies. He doesn't think that they're even the third-best team in the conference right now (behind Alabama & Georgia).
5-star Miami commit Mauigoa not done with recruiting process ... at least when it comes to on-field opponent
Bradenton (FL) IMG Academy OL Francis Mauigoa committed to Miami on July 4, and says he’s done with the recruiting process. Well, sort of.
Photos: Meet Kirk Herbstreit's Longtime Wife, A Former Cheerleader
Things are about to get pretty crazy in the Herbstreit household. It's likely always pretty crazy for Kirk Herbstreit and his wife, Allison, but the fall - and football season - is an especially wild time for the family. This year, that will be even more true than normal. Kirk...
College Football Coach Steps Down 9 Days Before Season Opener
A top college football assistant coach has stepped down nine days before his season opener. Lou Spanos, the defensive coordinator at UConn, has taken a leave of absence from the program. It's unclear why. Spanos, the Huskies' defensive coordinator, is leaving for personal reasons, though specific details are unclear. Spanos...
Erin Andrews Names The 1 NFL Player She Always Loves Talking To
Fox Sports NFL reporter Erin Andrews talks with a lot of players over the course of the season. Andrews, the sideline reporter for FOX's No. 1 broadcasting team, is constantly speaking with the top players across the league for her job. Sunday night, Andrews got a chance to speak with...
Report: Where Tom Brady Went During Absence From Bucs
Tom Brady is reportedly set to return to the Buccaneers on Monday following a week-long absence from the team. The seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback left the team during training camp for personal reasons. The Bucs said Brady's departure, which included preseason games, was planned by the quarterback. According to a...
The Big Ten has sights set on multiple Pac-12 schools
A handful of Pac-12 schools are being linked to the Big Ten
Report: Oregon among teams being considered in Big Ten expansion following media deal
Things have been relatively quiet on the conference realignment front in the last month or so if you’re an Oregon Ducks’ fan. While the early waves of USC and UCLA jetting for the Big Ten painted pictures of the Ducks heading for bigger pastures as well, a period of patience has followed. The waiting game that took place while the Big Ten figured out their media deal and tampered any expectations of further expansion is now coming to a close. With the $7 billion deal from FOX, CBS, and NBC getting settled, talks have started up again. Big Ten Commissioner Kevin...
