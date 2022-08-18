Read full article on original website
Related
Humphreys County man arrested in connection to attempted murder in Waverly
Officers in Humphreys County have arrested one suspect in connection with a shooting that left another critically wounded.
whopam.com
Trial postponed for Oak Grove murder suspect
Trial was postponed again Monday in Christian Circuit for 24-year old Dequavion James, one of the two men charged with murder for their alleged roles in the 2016 shooting death of De’Andre Palmer in Oak Grove. The Commonwealth alleges that on July 16, 2016, James was told by 25-year...
whopam.com
Investigation leads to arrest of man for wanton endangerment, marijuana trafficking
An investigation Monday afternoon on Frank Yost Lane in Hopkinsville led to the arrest of a suspect on several charges. The initial call was for possible shots fired and the victim said a man driving a silver Ford Mustang shot at his vehicle. A car matching the description was located...
clarksvillenow.com
Retired judge: Lack of beds for juveniles arrested in football game shooting ‘a total disgrace’ | OPINION
Clarksville Now publishes opinion pieces representing both sides of a variety of topics. Opinions presented do not necessarily reflect those of the newsroom or management. To join the conversation, email your opinion piece to news@clarksvillenow.com. Contributed commentary by retired Judge Wayne Shelton on gunshots being fired during a football game...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
17-year-old alleged carjacker escapes DCS custody in Clarksville
The Clarksville Police Department is asking the public to be on the lookout for a juvenile who escaped custody last month.
Man called 911 after being shot in the head; Suspect taken into custody
A man is in custody after police say he shot a man in the head in Humphreys County on Monday evening.
KSP: Webster County deputy jailer arrested
DIXON, Ky. (WEHT) – Kentucky State Police (KSP) arrested a deputy jailer in Dixon on Friday. KSP says it received a complaint at the Webster County Jail, which prompted the investigation. KSP says through this investigation, it was revealed that Deputy Jailer Aaron Drewicz, 29, of Dawson Springs, had solicited sexual conduct from inmates at the jail while on […]
Police: Man charged with fourth DUI after crashing into Madison market
A driver was charged with his fourth DUI after police said he crashed into the Rollins Market in Madison Sunday night.
IN THIS ARTICLE
clarksvillenow.com
Authorities looking for 2 suspects at large in carjacking
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The Clarksville Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 17-year-old Labron Dewayne Gibson. Gibson has juvenile petitions for vehicle burglary, carjacking, evading and vandalism. Gibson is also a suspect in the carjacking that took place on Aug. 14, at the...
WSMV
State troopers called in to escort WSMV4 Investigative team out of lawmaker’s office
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Seeking to clarify a statement made by state Rep. David Byrd, the News4I-Team was escorted out of his office by state troopers at his direction and by Speaker of the House Glenn Casada. A state trooper told the I-Team that we were disrupting business in the...
201 pounds of marijuana seized following Antioch investigation; 2 suspects arrested
A major drug bust in Antioch led to two arrests Monday.
Man accused of stealing WeGo bus sought by Metro police
Metro Nashville Police Department officials said a man stole a WeGo bus on Monday afternoon. Fortunately, there were no passengers on the bus at the time it was stolen.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Wanted man flees from police in Central City
CENTRAL CITY, Ky. (WEHT) — Police say a man wanted in connection to a felony investigation has gone missing. The Central City Police Department is asking for the public’s help in order to find Robert Sowders. Authorities claim Sowders ran from police Monday and was last seen wearing no shirt and khaki shorts. If you […]
WSMV
MNPD: 16-year-old shoots 13-year-old in Antioch
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A 16-year-old boy allegedly shot a 13-year-old boy on Monday evening, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department. The 13-year-old was identified as Abiel Euceda who had walked to the 16-year-old acquaintance’s house. Officials said the shooting happened between a 16-year-old male and Euceda who...
clarksvillenow.com
Victim identified in Aug. 14 motorcycle crash on Tiny Town Road
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The investigation continues into the wreck that killed a man on Tiny Town Road last week. Police responded to the fatal wreck on Tiny Town near Peachers Mill Road at around 11:45 a.m. on Aug. 14. Clarksville Police spokesman Scott Beaubien said the crash...
wmot.org
Tennessee drug abuse group leader sentenced for embezzlement
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The former director of a Tennessee drug abuse prevention group has been sentenced to 15 months in prison for using the nonprofit’s money to buy an automobile, renovate his home and pay personal bills. According to the U.S. attorney's office in Nashville, Patrick Martin...
He was shot in East Nashville. His mother remains heartbroken with no answers.
Now 26 years after a man was shot and killed in East Nashville, his killer is still on the run. His mother is pleading for anyone with information on the case to come forward.
WSMV
WeGo bus stolen, recovered, MNPD say
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A WeGo bus was recovered after it was stolen by a passenger on Monday afternoon. A passenger on the bus allegedly threatened the driver and took over the bus. Officials were able to find the bus at 25th Avenue North and Lacy. MNPD said that the...
Wave 3
Louisville murder suspect found dead in Nashville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The suspect wanted in a Louisville homicide has been found dead in Tennessee. Metro Nashville police say Carlos Guevara, 27, died by his own hand. Around 11 p.m. Friday, Louisville Metro police called to the 11000 block of Westport Road found a woman who had been stabbed. She was rushed to UofL Hospital, but died from her wounds.
Nashville man left with thousands of dollars in damages after 2 catalytic converter thefts within a month
It's a crime that can cost you thousands of dollars, and it's getting worse in Tennessee.
Comments / 1