ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oak Grove, KY

Comments / 1

Related
whopam.com

Trial postponed for Oak Grove murder suspect

Trial was postponed again Monday in Christian Circuit for 24-year old Dequavion James, one of the two men charged with murder for their alleged roles in the 2016 shooting death of De’Andre Palmer in Oak Grove. The Commonwealth alleges that on July 16, 2016, James was told by 25-year...
OAK GROVE, KY
clarksvillenow.com

Retired judge: Lack of beds for juveniles arrested in football game shooting ‘a total disgrace’ | OPINION

Clarksville Now publishes opinion pieces representing both sides of a variety of topics. Opinions presented do not necessarily reflect those of the newsroom or management. To join the conversation, email your opinion piece to news@clarksvillenow.com. Contributed commentary by retired Judge Wayne Shelton on gunshots being fired during a football game...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
City
Madisonville, KY
Oak Grove, KY
Crime & Safety
City
Oak Grove, KY
Local
Kentucky Obituaries
WEHT/WTVW

KSP: Webster County deputy jailer arrested

DIXON, Ky. (WEHT) – Kentucky State Police (KSP) arrested a deputy jailer in Dixon on Friday. KSP says it received a complaint at the Webster County Jail, which prompted the investigation. KSP says through this investigation, it was revealed that Deputy Jailer Aaron Drewicz, 29, of Dawson Springs, had solicited sexual conduct from inmates at the jail while on […]
WEBSTER COUNTY, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Elder Abuse#Obituary#Abuse Case#Sports Car#Violent Crime#Jaguar
clarksvillenow.com

Authorities looking for 2 suspects at large in carjacking

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The Clarksville Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 17-year-old Labron Dewayne Gibson. Gibson has juvenile petitions for vehicle burglary, carjacking, evading and vandalism. Gibson is also a suspect in the carjacking that took place on Aug. 14, at the...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Obituaries
WEHT/WTVW

Wanted man flees from police in Central City

CENTRAL CITY, Ky. (WEHT) — Police say a man wanted in connection to a felony investigation has gone missing. The Central City Police Department is asking for the public’s help in order to find Robert Sowders. Authorities claim Sowders ran from police Monday and was last seen wearing no shirt and khaki shorts. If you […]
CENTRAL CITY, KY
WSMV

MNPD: 16-year-old shoots 13-year-old in Antioch

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A 16-year-old boy allegedly shot a 13-year-old boy on Monday evening, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department. The 13-year-old was identified as Abiel Euceda who had walked to the 16-year-old acquaintance’s house. Officials said the shooting happened between a 16-year-old male and Euceda who...
NASHVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Victim identified in Aug. 14 motorcycle crash on Tiny Town Road

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The investigation continues into the wreck that killed a man on Tiny Town Road last week. Police responded to the fatal wreck on Tiny Town near Peachers Mill Road at around 11:45 a.m. on Aug. 14. Clarksville Police spokesman Scott Beaubien said the crash...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
wmot.org

Tennessee drug abuse group leader sentenced for embezzlement

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The former director of a Tennessee drug abuse prevention group has been sentenced to 15 months in prison for using the nonprofit’s money to buy an automobile, renovate his home and pay personal bills. According to the U.S. attorney's office in Nashville, Patrick Martin...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

WeGo bus stolen, recovered, MNPD say

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A WeGo bus was recovered after it was stolen by a passenger on Monday afternoon. A passenger on the bus allegedly threatened the driver and took over the bus. Officials were able to find the bus at 25th Avenue North and Lacy. MNPD said that the...
Wave 3

Louisville murder suspect found dead in Nashville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The suspect wanted in a Louisville homicide has been found dead in Tennessee. Metro Nashville police say Carlos Guevara, 27, died by his own hand. Around 11 p.m. Friday, Louisville Metro police called to the 11000 block of Westport Road found a woman who had been stabbed. She was rushed to UofL Hospital, but died from her wounds.
LOUISVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy