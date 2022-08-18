Read full article on original website
Morning Show Interview: Wyoming State Parks celebrate the Dog Days of Summer
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Laura Dale, an Interpretive Ranger with Wyoming State Parks, spoke with Wyoming News Now on August 23, 2022 and explained how Curt Gowdy State Park is celebrating National Dog Day with a hike for you and your furry friend. Dale also touched on other upcoming events the organization will be hosting.
Persistent Weather for West and South Wyoming
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Cheyenne escaped a small storm as they developed northeast of the Capital City this afternoon. The west and south portions of Wyoming saw much more weather in the form of isolated rain showers and thunderstorms carry into the evening hours. For Sunday, the thunderstorm outlook does not change much with the exception of general thunderstorms extending further east a bit into central Wyoming. This is due to the monsoon moisture being pulled from the southwest part of the country into the state of Wyoming. Cloud coverage will increase around noon and showers will develop soon after.
Vitalant sees 50 percent drop in blood supplies
CASPER, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - In the summer, blood donations typically decrease, but this year it has led to what Vitalant calls a blood emergency. Since the start of summer, Vitalant’s blood supply has decreased by 50%. They say the shortage is the most impacting type O blood, the most transfused blood type. O-positive blood has fallen to a one-day supply, other blood types have below a two-day supply.
