TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 17, 2022-- One of the most important reasons shoppers choose not to use a grocery delivery service is that they want to pay no more than necessary, which was tied with wanting to select their own produce according to new shopper behavior research from Mercatus, fielded June 30 through July 1, 2022. Specifically, customers’ desire to pay no more than necessary was directed squarely at delivery’s additional service-related costs, not the prices paid for the products online. The research also found that when given the choice, customers are much more likely to select a time slot later the same day, or even the next day, if that meant they could pay a lower delivery fee. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220817005036/en/ Omnichannel Shopper Behavior Report 2022, Vol 1, June 30-July 1, 2022. (n=1,847 U.S. adults, 18 years and older, who participate in the HH’s grocery shopping. (Graphic: Business Wire)

GROCERY & SUPERMAKET ・ 6 DAYS AGO