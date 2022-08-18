Support South Dakota’s best independent journalism: donate to. You know, the older kids had trouble reciting the pledge when they changed it. They were so used to reciting it without “under God” that they stumbled over “God.” I was in the first or second kindergarten class that had to recite the “under God” phrase along with the rest of the Pledge. I didn’t realize I didn’t have to recite the Pledge. It was just kind of a regular thing we did. By the time we got to junior high, we were all done with that. I don’t remember reciting the Pledge much after that. except at school board meetings. I’d skip the “under God” part. Otherwise I have no problem with the Pledge, since I believe in liberty and justice for all.

