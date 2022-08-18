Read full article on original website
Sheila Donovan
4d ago
And this is why people of South Dakota need to wake up and pay attention to who they are voting into office. These people are refusing to tell us what they are doing. Why the secretive agenda? What are they so afraid of? Start voting them out.
Reply(2)
18
sandi
4d ago
People forget Noem ran on the tea-party beliefs. And she is still practicing those beliefs. Those standards are what has diminished past practices for our state and national governments.
Reply
8
Jim DeJong
4d ago
to bad kelo will just twist it around keep Media out they want you to hear what they want to make a story
Reply
5
Related
South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem may have "engaged in misconduct," ethics board says
A South Dakota ethics board on Monday said it found sufficient information that Gov. Kristi Noem may have "engaged in misconduct" when she intervened in her daughter's application for a real estate appraiser license, and it referred a separate complaint over her state airplane use to the state's attorney general for investigation.
dakotafreepress.com
Jamie Smith Says Special Prosecutor Needed for Noem Ethics Investigation; Two Republican Legislators Agree!
While Team Noem responded to the Government Accountability Board’s finding that the Governor may have engaged in misconduct and have some uppance coming by questioning the judges’ legal integrity and shouting ad ravnsborgem, the man who stands to gain most from putting Kristi in cuffs (no, not Corey Lewandowski) shows how to play a scandal just right.
Board: SD Gov. Kristi Noem may have ‘engaged in misconduct’
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A South Dakota ethics board on Monday said it found sufficient information that Gov. Kristi Noem may have “engaged in misconduct” when she intervened in her daughter’s application for a real estate appraiser license, and it referred a separate complaint over her state airplane use to the state’s attorney general for investigation.
dakotafreepress.com
Noem to Campaign in Maryland Week Before Only Debate with Smith
Governor Kristi Noem will face Democratic gubernatorial candidate Representative Jamie Smith in her only public debate of the 2022 election on September 30 in Rapid City. She will warm up for this lone South Dakota debate by campaigning in Maryland:. The Maryland Republican Party announced this week that South Dakota...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
dakotanewsnow.com
Rounds on voters who berated him: They truly care about their country
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota Sen. Mike Rounds walked into a hornet’s nest and stayed calm during what was supposed to be a routine public forum with mostly — if not entirely — Republican constituents in Spearfish on Thursday. According to the Black...
voiceofalexandria.com
Biggest sources of immigrants to South Dakota
Stacker compiled a list of where people are moving from most to South Dakota from the 2020 Census. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Black Hills Pioneer
New poll: Majority of South Dakotans oppose total ban on abortion
Editor’s note: This is the first in a series of articles based on a July 2022 statewide poll conducted by South Dakota News Watch and the Chiesman Center for Democracy at the University of South Dakota, and is the latest segment in the ongoing “South Dakota Matters” series of polls and panel discussions hosted by News Watch.
dakotafreepress.com
Proposed Curriculum Standards Violate South Dakota Law Against Forced Recitation of Pledge of Allegiance
Support South Dakota’s best independent journalism: donate to. You know, the older kids had trouble reciting the pledge when they changed it. They were so used to reciting it without “under God” that they stumbled over “God.” I was in the first or second kindergarten class that had to recite the “under God” phrase along with the rest of the Pledge. I didn’t realize I didn’t have to recite the Pledge. It was just kind of a regular thing we did. By the time we got to junior high, we were all done with that. I don’t remember reciting the Pledge much after that. except at school board meetings. I’d skip the “under God” part. Otherwise I have no problem with the Pledge, since I believe in liberty and justice for all.
RELATED PEOPLE
KELOLAND TV
How we grow apples in South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A good home apple orchard should have a variety for eating, cooking, pickling and jelly apples. That was the advice from a 1924 paper by A.L. Ford for the South Dakota Extension. People may not have their own apple orchards in 2022 but they...
A Gray day dawns for Wyoming’s future elections
Until primary election night, when he won his party’s Wyoming secretary of state nomination, Rep. Chuck Gray (R-Casper) had a pretty dismal 2022. None of the five bills he sponsored in the budget session passed, including four that didn’t even come up for a vote. Opinion — The...
KELOLAND TV
A public schedule for South Dakota’s governor?
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — From the early 2000s to January 2019, South Dakota news outlets received a weekly “heads-up” from the governor’s office about planned public events for state government agencies and public appearances on the governor’s schedule. The weekly notice was called “News...
farmforum.net
South Dakota's invasive species effort needs more urgency: Brad Johnson
At the urging of Gov. Kristi Noem’s office, the 2020 state legislature declared the zebra mussel invasion an emergency in South Dakota. Today, the invasive mussels infect more lakes, while state efforts remain stagnant and, in some cases, have retreated. That is a trend a newly formed South Dakota...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Douglas Budget
Biggest sources of immigrants to Wyoming
Stacker compiled a list of where people are moving from most to Wyoming from the 2020 Census. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Weekend Gun Violence Kills 4 Men in South Dakota’s Two Largest Cities
It was a deadly weekend filled full of gun violence in South Dakota's two largest cities. A shooting claimed the life of a 36-year-old Sioux Falls man early Saturday morning (August 20) near the intersection of East 26th Street and South Bahnson Avenue. Dakota News Now is reporting the incident...
What If North Dakota and South Dakota Merged Into One State?
This discussion comes up every now and then, so let’s put it back on the table and fan the fire for a moment.
marijuanamoment.net
South Dakota Governor’s Push To Block Voter-Approved Marijuana Legalization Slammed In Campaign Ad
A top South Dakota lawmaker and Democratic gubernatorial candidate is taking incumbent Gov. Kristi Noem (R) to task over her opposition to marijuana legalization and the role her administration played in overturning a voter-approved cannabis initiative last year. With another statewide legalization proposal set to appear on the ballot this...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
dakotafreepress.com
Ranchers Unhappy with Decommercialization and Re-Bison-ation of Remote Montana Range
The Buffalo Commons is coming… to Montana. Along the upper Missouri west of the Fort Peck Dam, where 19th-century homesteading mostly failed because to was too far to market for what meager crops would grow, wealthy conservationists under the umbrella of American Prairie are working on buying up half a million acres of private land to connect scattered public lands into one big nature preserve—3.2 million acres, 5,000 square miles. That’s the land equivalent of Sully, Hughes, Stanley, and Lyman counties in South Dakota plus a little chunk of northeastern Jones County. That’s also the amount of land biologists say is needed to support a fully functioning and diverse prairie ecosystem.
Counties with the highest COVID-19 death rate in North Dakota
Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the highest COVID-19 death rates in North Dakota using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services. Counties are ranked by the highest cumulative death rate per 100k residents as of August 18, 2022. Keep reading to see whether your county ranks among the highest […]
KELOLAND TV
Retired teacher concerned about social studies standards
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A longtime South Dakota social studies teacher, who’s now retired, is raising concerns over the new social studies content standards proposed by the South Dakota Board of Education. Becky Kelley, who taught for 38 years, says the proposal places too much emphasis on...
bleedingheartland.com
Governor still using public funds to promote herself at Iowa State Fair
More than four years after signing into law a ban on using public funds to promote the name, likeness, or voice of Iowa's statewide elected officials in a "paid exhibit display at the Iowa state fair," Governor Kim Reynolds continues to spend part of her office budget on an Iowa State Fair booth plastered with her name and picture.
Comments / 30