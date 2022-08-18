ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spring Valley, WI

Prep football: Spring Valley the Dunn-St. Croix favorite until proven otherwise

By Spencer Flaten Leader-Telegram staff
Leader-Telegram
Leader-Telegram
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EfVo6_0hLyOmUX00

With two consecutive Dunn-St. Croix Conference titles to its credit, the Spring Valley football team has a reputation of steady success. There are few indications that could change this fall.

The Cardinals are tabbed as the early favorite to finish atop the league standings, according to Dunn-St. Croix coaches. Spring Valley has placed first or second in the conference in every year since 2013, and they’ve got the talent to do so again.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WEAU-TV 13

Menomonie’s ‘Mullet Boy’ wins USA Mullet Championship

Emmitt Bailey, also known as “Mullet Boy,” was able to surge from second to first place on the last day of voting and win the kids’ division of the USA Mullet Championships. The Menomonie Boy won the competition with a total of 9,896 votes. In second place...
WEAU-TV 13

Grand opening of the Cowboy Outdoor Theater

OSSEO, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eldorado Music Barn near Osseo is opening a Cowboy Outdoor Theater and is offering a free show. It’s Friday, August 26 at 7 p.m. featuring Ben Stillwater with Cyndee Jean and the Stillwater Kids. This is an outdoors show and in the event of...
OSSEO, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Athletics#Football Team#American Football#Highschoolsports#Sports#Dunn St#Cardinals
Kat Kountry 105

Minnesota Man Tries To Take A Bath, Gets Arrested

A Minnesota man was just trying to take a bath, when all of a sudden, he was arrested by police. Wait, what?. Well, as with most things these days, there's MORE to the story. A lot more. And it's all very strange. Because this Minnesota man didn't get arrested for just taking a bath. It's WHERE he was trying to take a bath that got him in trouble.
CHIPPEWA FALLS, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Spring Valley, WI
KROC News

It’s Legal to Turn Left At a Red in Minnesota? Yep!

I think it should be required to take some sort of refresher course every 5 years, let's say, on how to drive. My husband will tell you that sometimes I can overreact while driving (whatever, lol) but seriously, some people could really use that refresher course! And apparently, I need it too because I had no idea you could turn left at a red light in Minnesota.
CBS Minnesota

Shelter-in-place alert issued for Pine Island

PINE ISLAND, Minn. -- Authorities have issued an alert asking those near Pine Island to shelter in place.It is due to a "police event" in the southeastern Pine Island area.Pine Island is roughly 20 miles north of Rochester.This is a developing story. Check back with WCCO.com for more.
PINE ISLAND, MN
WEAU-TV 13

1 arrested on suspicion of OWI offense in Pierce County

PIERCE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -One person is arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle under the influence, 1st offense. According to a media release from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, Wisconsin State Patrol Northwest Region Eau Claire Post, on Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, around 3:21 p.m. a Wisconsin State Patrol Trooper responded to the El Paso Parade in Pierce County for a report of a person who drove through a road-closed barricade. The location was at County Road N at 640th Avenue.
PIERCE COUNTY, WI
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota State Fair: Tips for parking, saving money on tickets

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Great Minnesota Get-Together is just a few days away, and now is the time to think about planning your visit to the fair.It costs $17 to park in an on-site fairground lot, and those fill up before noon. Your better bet might be the dozens of nearby lots where you can park for free and take a quick bus ride. The fair also has bike lots, or you could take a ride share.The fair is pushing back its opening hours to start at 7 a.m. and the gates will close at 9 p.m. But once you're in you...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
B102.7

Helicopter Crashes into Powerlines in Minnesota

Elgin, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Florida man was unhurt after crashing a helicopter he was piloting into power lines in Wabasha County, Minnesota. 21-year-old Tyler Williams was operating a crop-dusting helicopter near Elgin Tuesday afternoon when he crashed into the powerlines near the intersection of County roads 2 and 8 between Elgin and Millville, a news release from the Wabasha County Sheriff’s Office says. The 911 call came in shortly before 3 p.m.
winonaradio.com

ATV Crash Leads to Death in Trempealeau County

(KWNO)- Around 6:00 p.m. last night Trempealeau County Sherriff’s office received a report of an elderly male who had yet to return home or been heard from since the prior day. Deputies were dispatched near Lindberg Lane where the male was last known to be checking hunting land on...
TREMPEALEAU COUNTY, WI
Bring Me The News

Jason and Carly Zucker sell Edina home for $4.18M

Former Minnesota Wild star Jason Zucker and radio personality Carly Zucker have sold their Edina home. A certificate of real estate value for the home at 5105 Mirror Lakes Drive, first reported by the Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal, shows that it sold for $4.175 million, with the deed signed on Aug. 12.
WEAU-TV 13

1 hurt after vehicle rollover crash in Buffalo County

MONDOVI, Wis. (WEAU) -One person is hurt after a vehicle rollover crash in Buffalo County Saturday. According to a media release from Buffalo County Sheriff’s Department, on Aug. 20 around 6:06 p.m. authorities received a report of a single vehicle rollover crash which occurred near W284 County Road HH in Mondovi, Wis.
BUFFALO COUNTY, WI
MinnPost

Highly potent, illegal THC being commonly found in area smoke shops and hemp stores

This from Stribbers Brooks Johnson and Ryan Faircloth, “Newly legal low-dose THC edibles are increasingly easy to find at smoke shops and hemp stores around the metro. But intermingled with the legal products on many store shelves are highly potent delta-8 vapes, gummies and flower – prohibited under state law. Minnesota retailers have little incentive to quit selling non-compliant products given the lack of a licensing structure and dedicated funding to enforce the state’s peculiar legal THC market. ‘The enforcement is almost non-existent’, Jason Tarasek with Minnesota Cannabis Law said at a conference last week.”
MINNESOTA STATE
Leader-Telegram

Leader-Telegram

Eau Claire, WI
4K+
Followers
193
Post
827K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Leader-Telegram

Comments / 0

Community Policy