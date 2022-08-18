Prep football: Spring Valley the Dunn-St. Croix favorite until proven otherwise

With two consecutive Dunn-St. Croix Conference titles to its credit, the Spring Valley football team has a reputation of steady success. There are few indications that could change this fall.

The Cardinals are tabbed as the early favorite to finish atop the league standings, according to Dunn-St. Croix coaches. Spring Valley has placed first or second in the conference in every year since 2013, and they’ve got the talent to do so again.