BBC

Owami Davies: Missing student nurse found alive and well

Student nurse Owami Davies has been found alive and well in Hampshire, the Met Police has confirmed. A member of the public came forward after a police appeal, which saw a huge public response and 117 possible sightings. Ms Davies, who was studying nursing at King's College London, left her...
Daily Mail

Meghan Markle's half-brother 'lodges bid to get their father Thomas, 78, put under a Britney-style "conservatorship" as he recovers from a stroke'

Meghan Markle's half-brother has lodged a bid to control their father Thomas Markle's legal and business affairs whilst he recovers from a stroke. The 78-year-old may be put under 'conservatorship', which is a form of legal guardianship and what singer Britney Spears was famously controlled under by family members for 13 years.
BBC

Tyson Fury makes emotional knife plea over cousin's death

Boxer Tyson Fury has called on the government to introduce stronger punishments for knife crime after his cousin was killed in a stabbing. The heavyweight champion said on social media "RIP Rico Burton", who was "stabbed in the neck" overnight. Fury compared knife crime to a "pandemic", adding, "you don't...
BBC

Cyclist Rab Wardell dies two days after winning Scottish title

Mountain biker Rab Wardell has died in his sleep aged 37 - just two days after winning the Scottish championship. Wardell won the elite men's title at the Scottish MTB XC Championships in Dumfries and Galloway at the weekend. The rider appeared on BBC Scotland's The Nine programme on Monday...
BBC

Liverpool shooting: Girl, 9, shot dead and two injured

A nine-year-old girl has died after being shot in Liverpool. A man was reported to have fired a gun in a house on Kingsheath Avenue in Dovecot at 22:00 BST on Monday. The girl was shot in the chest and died in hospital, while a man also suffered gunshot wounds to his body and a woman was shot in the hand.
