Baltimore, MD

Ravens Holding Key Players Out of Preseason Game Vs. Cardinals

By Todd Karpovich
RavenCountry
 5 days ago

The Ravens are going to continue to be cautious with their key players in the second preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals.

OWINGS MILLS, Md. —

Lamar Jackson and tight end Mark Andrews will be among the staters that do not play, according to coach John Harbaugh.

“Lamar is not going to play. Some of the other starters won’t play," Harbaugh said. "There may be a couple other starters that will play a little bit. It’s kind of hard to go through every guy, but Mark Andrews isn’t going to play, for instance. Tyler Linderbaum will probably be back on the field Friday doing individual. I don’t anticipate him playing in the game, but he’ll start working his way back in – it looks like – on Friday. We’ll see, but that’s how it looks right now.”

By the end of last year, the Ravens had 19 players on Injured Reserve, including running backs J.K. Dobbins (knee) and Gus Edwards (knee), safety DeShon Elliott (pec/biceps), cornerbacks Marlon  Humphrey (pec) and Marcus Peters (knee), fullback Patrick Ricard  (knee), left tackle Ronnie Stanley (ankle) and defensive end Derek Wolfe (back/hip).

The projected starters to begin the season missed a combined 114 games in 2021.

As a result, the Ravens are being extra cautious with their players because they do not want a repeat performance.

Most of the players are willing to play, but Harbaugh is being prudent.

“That’s something that Coach  Harbaugh [decides]," wide receiver Rashod Bateman said. "Every day out here is a game for me, and my body is definitely feeling it. So, that’s definitely going to be a Coach Harbaugh decision.”

RavenCountry is a FanNation channel covering the Baltimore Ravens

