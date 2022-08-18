Read full article on original website
Ethereum Slides To $1,500 As Hype Around Merge Dies Down
The hype around the Ethereum network had built up following the announcement that the Merge was scheduled to take place on September 15th if everything went according to plan. The price of ETH had seen a massive run-up off the back of the news, seeing it touch above $2,000, albeit briefly. However, as the weeks have passed, the hype around the Merge has begun to die down as people get used to it, causing the price of ETH to slide.
Crypto Market Cap Falls To $1 Trillion After Bitcoin Takes A Blow
The 2022 bearish trend is still pushing many crypto prices below expected marks. The market also spiked a few times amid the raging crypto winter in the last few months. But the pullbacks have persisted and continue to overthrow the short-lived rallies. Apart from companies closing up shops, downsizing staff,...
Bitcoin Cash BCH Sparks Light Of Hope, Can It Rally To $200 Resistance?
The price of Bitcoin Cash (BCH) has sparked a glimpse of hope against Tether (USDT) as it attempts to flip key resistance with eyes set on $200. The price of Bitcoin Cash in recent weeks has been more gloomy as many altcoins rallied and produced gains of double digits while BCH continues to range. (Data from Binance)
Ethereum Price Lost 20% Weekly, What’s The Key Support Now?
Ethereum price has witnessed a tough time lately, the altcoin logged heavy losses over the past one week. Broader market weakness could be blamed for the coin’s current price momentum. Bitcoin slid on its chart and was trading at $21,000 at the time of writing. Other altcoin also depreciated...
Another Red Weekly Close For Bitcoin, Why A Rebound Is On The Horizon
Bitcoin had been able to break out of its red streak earlier in the year after making 11 consecutive red weekly closes. With the market recovery, the digital asset had begun to return some green weekly closes. That is until the market correction, and bitcoin lost about $4,000 off the top of its value. This resulted in a weekly close for the prior week, and even though it looked like a recovery might be on the horizon, bitcoin has recorded another red weekly close.
Why The Crypto Market Looks Unhealthy With Bitcoin At $21K, Expert Says
Bitcoin and the crypto market continued to move sideways over the past week after recording important losses during the weekend. Despite the short-term bearish price action, there seems to be more appetite for risk in the sector as market participants allocate more capital to altcoins. At the time of writing,...
Litecoin (LTC) Activates Tortoise Movement, Can It Flip Daily 50 EMA?
Litecoin (LTC) has continued to range in a channel against Tether (USDT) as it attempts to break out of this trend. The price of Litecoin LTC has shown little to no major movement despite the change in trend across the market in recent weeks as many altcoins rallied and produced gains of double digits. (Data from Binance)
When Will Bitcoin Become An Inflation Hedge? Scaramucci Explains
Many investors picked interest in Bitcoin, believing it could be a hedge against inflation. According to an analyst at D.A Davidson, Chris Brendler, BTC could become a hedge because it is decentralized and not a product of a central bank. These opinions and expectations led many people to accumulate large quantities of BTC coins.
Why Crypto Could Heading For A Retest Of The Summer Lows
The crypto market has seen over today’s trading session as large cryptocurrencies retrace as much as 20% during the weekend. The near term seems likely to trend to the downside, at least until the end of the week, according to a group of experts. At the time of writing,...
Ethereum Plunges 21% In Last 7 Days, Drops Below $1,600
Ethereum (ETH) is down 20% in the last week and triggering a negative sentiment in the market. Ethereum stalls and fails to make a comeback in the last week. Additionally, Ethereum also didn’t make it to the $2,000 mark. The bears are trying to yank ETH price down and pin down the bulls.
Big Eyes On The Meme Coin Prize As New Token Takes On Dogecoin and Shiba Inu In 2022
The meme coin market has gone to the dogs. But cat-themed token Big Eyes Token is on a mission to change this. Meme coins have had an interesting history in the crypto market, with nearly a decade behind them after the launch of Dogecoin (DOGE) in 2013. However, the market has always found itself under scrutiny, with some in the crypto ecosystem criticising these tokens for their lack of utility and occasional divulsion into vapourware.
Cardano (ADA) Reclaims Strong Buy Territory – Here’s How
Cardano (ADA) was enjoying the uptrend last month. Following the price rally that insinuated a rise in the entire crypto market, crypto prices have nosedived again in the past week. ADA prices reaches buy zone. Cardano lost 18% the past week. ADA price drops 2.88% as of press time. After...
XRP Signals Considerable Uptick – Will Social Media Lift Its Price Past $0.34?
XRP price has demonstrated a significant uptick that come with engaging social media tweets and discussing. Does this hint a potential bull run?. XRP price amplified by social media mentions during summer. Ripple now an official World Economic Forum partner. Crypto price bleeds by 10% in 24 hours. Ripple Is...
TA: Bitcoin Price Trades Heavy, Why BTC Could Soon Test $20K
Bitcoin is struggling to recover above $21,500 against the US Dollar. BTC is consolidating and remains at a risk of a move towards the $20,000 support. Bitcoin is consolidating above $21,000 and facing a lot of hurdles. The price is now trading above the $21,200 level and the 100 hourly...
XRP Price Falls To $0.34, Will Bulls Defend Support Of $0.33?
XRP Price was constantly consolidating on its four hour chart. The bulls have faded out from the market but are consistently trying to protect price from falling below the immediate support level. Despite the 1.5% appreciation over the last 24 hours, XRP price doesn’t seem to be out of the woods yet.
Fantom (FTM) Hit By Bearish Sentiment Despite Logging Over 300,000 Active Users
Fantom network was able to log more than 300,000 active weekly users which is a 4% decrease from the 325,000 users tracked the past week. Fantom treads the bearish route as negatively impacted by the crash of the crypto market. FTM social metrics down. Fantom records over 300,000 active weekly...
Keninah And VeChain Are Influencing Real-Life Situations Like Bitcoin
Although Bitcoin has not been able to match up with existing solutions in the cryptocurrency market, it remains the largest cryptocurrency based on several factors. Being the first cryptocurrency to launch puts Bitcoin in a position where it’s the entry point for newbies learning about cryptocurrency. Bitcoin is so easy to explain as a decentralised system for peer-to-peer transactions.
Top Three DeFi Cryptocurrency To Buy Now – Solana, Uniswap, and HachiFi
DeFi crypto projects offer features that are distinct from traditional financial institutions and centralized exchanges. Through the use of smart contracts or other forms of innovative technology, DeFi coins will ensure the seamless transfer or swapping of crypto tokens between users. They may also offer users loyalty rewards, such as...
Navigating Crypto Derivatives; The Key To Leveling Up Aspiring Traders
In 1996, the New York Times wrote a piece on the introduction of the Internet to the stock market. The article discussed how the Internet could replace the functions of a broker, whose stock in trade is information, advice, and the execution of transactions, all of which may be cheaper and easier to find online. This seminal piece can be regarded as the starter pistol for the debate around whether or not the world needed a high-priced Wall Street brokerage to find buyers for their stock when this could potentially be done by investors directly over the net.
Bitcoin Realized Losses Going Down, But Still At Significant Value
Data shows the net amount of losses being realized in the Bitcoin market is going down, but nonetheless remains at a high value. Bitcoin Net Realized Profit/Loss Still Has A Pretty Negative Value. As per the latest weekly report from Glassnode, the net loss realization has reduced a bit recently,...
