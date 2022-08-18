If you have been considering or were on-the-fence about getting a new pet, now is the time to do it. And these dogs will thank you for it!. Both the Herkimer County Humane Society and Steven Swan Humane Society are currently overflowing with dogs in their shelters. Representatives say there are several reasons for this, but the most common has to do with the COVID-19 pandemic.

HERKIMER COUNTY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO