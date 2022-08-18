Read full article on original website
Rescue Us! Two CNY Animal Shelters Overflowing With Dogs And Cats
If you have been considering or were on-the-fence about getting a new pet, now is the time to do it. And these dogs will thank you for it!. Both the Herkimer County Humane Society and Steven Swan Humane Society are currently overflowing with dogs in their shelters. Representatives say there are several reasons for this, but the most common has to do with the COVID-19 pandemic.
SPOILER ALERT: 2022 Fair butter sculpture revealed
(WSYR-TV) — The butter sculpture unveiling marks the unofficial opening of the New York State Fair. This is the Fair’s 54th butter sculpture. The 800 lbs. sculpture begins with a theme, provided by the American Dairy Association. Sculptors Marie Pelton and Jim Victor then create a design for the sculpture, which the American Dairy Association […]
localsyr.com
See never-before-seen Syracuse apartments at the September Downtown Living Tour
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Almost 5,000 people call Downtown Syracuse home — more than double what it was in 2007. If want to learn more about downtown living, check out the Downtown Living Tour on Saturday, September 24!. The event will feature nine stops — four entertainment spots...
cnyhomepage.com
UPDATE: Herkimer PD reporting runaway teenager now home
HERKIMER, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Herkimer Police Department is now reporting that runaway teen Kiley Felshaw has returned home. According to police, 16-year-old Kiley Felshaw was reported as running away from home on Monday, August 22nd. If you know the whereabouts of Kiley, please contact the Herkimer Police Department...
Ohhh, Doctor! New Delicious & Dangerous Fried Oreo at the State Fair
Don't tell MyFitnessPal, but the fried Oreos at the New York State Fair are getting a little more decadent this year. Country Corner, a staple at the NYS Fair for over 40 years, is putting a new spin on the fried Oreo. It's called the "Holy Oreo," and I'm not certain, but it's probably called that because you might die. My aortic valves are tightening just reading about it:
Injured hiker hauled off Marcy
Rescuers spent nearly 12 hours getting a Mount Marcy hiker out of the woods during an ordeal that started Sunday afternoon and ended early Monday morning. A 57-year-old man from Schenectday suffered a “significant” knee injury about 4.5 miles from the Van Hoevenberg trailhead on the Adirondack Mountain Club’s property at an area known as the Corkscrew. He had been hiking with his 15-year-old son.
CNY Inspirations: Look back to appreciate your accomplishments
This feature is coordinated by The Post-Standard/Syracuse.com and InterFaith Works of CNY. Follow this theme and author posted Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday. In the nineties, I was a member of the executive committee of the Syracuse Chamber. It was a time of turmoil in our local economy. Plants closing, tax revenues down, services cut and unemployment high. This caused an exodus of residents leaving us with a feeling that we are in decline.
CNY filmmakers debut new horror movie ‘Brainhunter,’ featuring ‘Sopranos’ actor
Pulaski, N.Y. — There was a lot of love in the room when the lights went up Friday night at the historic Kallet Theater in Pulaski. A small crowd loudly cheered after watching a rough cut screening of “Brainhunter New Breed 1987,” a new horror movie shot in Central New York with a cast that featured “The Sopranos” actor John Fiore. The ‘80s slasher-style film follows a creature from another world who hunts for human brains in the fictional Cemetery Town; FBI agent Maxine Richards (Maritza Brikisak) teams up with a retired detective from Wisconsin (Fiore) to investigate as the town caretaker hides the bodies.
Baldwinsville Troop 80 Lobster Sale celebrates 25th anniversary
BALDWINSVILLE — BSA Troop 80’s “Maine” fundraiser is back. The annual Lobster Sale, started under late Scout Leader Stephen Putzer, is celebrating its 25th anniversary. “We’re definitely excited,” Troop 80 Committee Chair Anthony DeMarchi said. Proceeds from the 25th Annual Maine Lobster Sale will...
Here’s How to Get Into The NY State Fair For $3 & Other Ticket Tips!
Get ready because the Great New York State Fair begins this Wednesday, August 24th. There is still time to get your tickets. Not only can you get them for three dollars but there are also some helpful hints if you are heading out to Syracuse. There are Several Ticket Tips...
‘Hulk’ star Lou Ferrigno named honorary Syracuse police officer
Syracuse, N.Y. — Champion bodybuilder and “The Incredible Hulk” star Lou Ferrigno was named an honorary Syracuse police officer Monday. The actor is in town to film his first horror movie, “The Hermit,” in which he plays a murderous, cannibalistic pig farmer. The 70-year-old actor...
WKTV
Utica Food Pantry holding 'What's for Lunch' giveaway for local students
UTICA, N.Y. – The Utica Food Pantry is holding a food giveaway Monday for families with school-aged children in the Utica City School District ahead of the start of the school year. While many Utica schools have provided free lunches throughout the summer, the meals will not be available...
This Ice Cream Buffet in Upstate New York Belongs on Your Bucket List
The Finger Lakes region is known for a lot of things–gorgeous waterfalls, pretty wineries, breweries, and plenty of lush farmland. Because of this, the Finger Lakes has access to some of the freshest dairy products and in turn, one of the most incredible ice cream parlors in the state of New York, keep reading to learn more.
NY State Fair 2022 opening day: How hot will it be?
Syracuse, N.Y. -- The first day of the 2022 New York State Fair will be hotter than normal for late August in Central New York. The high temperature Wednesday is expected to be 82 degrees, but high humidity will make it feel a couple of degrees warmer, according to the National Weather Service. Mostly sunny skies and the reflection of heat off the pavement will make the fairgrounds feel even hotter.
iheartoswego.com
Arlene B. Brown – August 22, 2022
Arlene B. Brown, 85 of Oswego passed away peacefully on August 22, 2022 at home surrounded by her loving family. Born in Oswego on July 22, 1937 one of ten children born to the late William and Jane Cahill Breitbeck. She would always talk fondly of growing up in her large and loving family.
WKTV
4 Delta Lake lifeguards honored for saving infant's life
It was a slow and rainy day on July 5. Most of the campers had already returned home from the Fourth of July weekend and the beach was empty. It seemed like it would be a slow day until 11:30 a.m. That’s when a frantic 911 call was received about an 11-month-old child not breathing at the campground. Chief lifeguard Olivia Smith was the first lifeguard to the child.
Hidden camping gem found at Watkins Glen International
DIX, N.Y. (WETM) — If you’ve walked around the infield of the track at Watkins Glen International during NASCAR weekend you’ll see campers of every shape and size. One camper in particular tucked away behind other trailers is rather special, and quite literally one of a kind. The camper is a pull along trailer, not […]
Syracuse Latino Festival celebrates 20 years with food, music and community (photos)
The blaring sounds of brass trumpets, deep hums of bass guitars, quick beat of drums and tap of tambourines could be heard throughout Clinton Square Saturday by anyone who attended Syracuse’s Latino Festival. With 13 musical acts, including Puerto Rican salsa Grammy-nominated artist Giro Lopez headlining the event, the...
localsyr.com
DEC investigates death of goose outside Onondaga County sports bar
TOWN OF VAN BUREN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation tells NewsChannel 9 its law enforcement division is investigating the death of a goose on the lawn outside a sports bar and ice cream stand. The complaint was made by a woman who claims...
Frank Castiglia Jr: Not In Fulton
Everyone was very enthused about the redevelopment of Bldg. 30 of the Nestle site. I for one thought it was going to be a senior housing development, as did many others I believe. For that reason, many people liked the plan being put forth by the DRI dream team. It appears that won’t be the case. There will be at least 8 affordable rental units in the building (Not necessarily senior housing)
