Syracuse, NY

Big Frog 104

Rescue Us! Two CNY Animal Shelters Overflowing With Dogs And Cats

If you have been considering or were on-the-fence about getting a new pet, now is the time to do it. And these dogs will thank you for it!. Both the Herkimer County Humane Society and Steven Swan Humane Society are currently overflowing with dogs in their shelters. Representatives say there are several reasons for this, but the most common has to do with the COVID-19 pandemic.
HERKIMER COUNTY, NY
WETM 18 News

SPOILER ALERT: 2022 Fair butter sculpture revealed

(WSYR-TV) — The butter sculpture unveiling marks the unofficial opening of the New York State Fair. This is the Fair’s 54th butter sculpture. The 800 lbs. sculpture begins with a theme, provided by the American Dairy Association. Sculptors Marie Pelton and Jim Victor then create a design for the sculpture, which the American Dairy Association […]
SYRACUSE, NY
cnyhomepage.com

UPDATE: Herkimer PD reporting runaway teenager now home

HERKIMER, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Herkimer Police Department is now reporting that runaway teen Kiley Felshaw has returned home. According to police, 16-year-old Kiley Felshaw was reported as running away from home on Monday, August 22nd. If you know the whereabouts of Kiley, please contact the Herkimer Police Department...
City
Syracuse, NY
Syracuse, NY
Pets & Animals
Syracuse, NY
Lifestyle
Big Frog 104

Ohhh, Doctor! New Delicious & Dangerous Fried Oreo at the State Fair

Don't tell MyFitnessPal, but the fried Oreos at the New York State Fair are getting a little more decadent this year. Country Corner, a staple at the NYS Fair for over 40 years, is putting a new spin on the fried Oreo. It's called the "Holy Oreo," and I'm not certain, but it's probably called that because you might die. My aortic valves are tightening just reading about it:
SYRACUSE, NY
Adirondack Explorer

Injured hiker hauled off Marcy

Rescuers spent nearly 12 hours getting a Mount Marcy hiker out of the woods during an ordeal that started Sunday afternoon and ended early Monday morning. A 57-year-old man from Schenectday suffered a “significant” knee injury about 4.5 miles from the Van Hoevenberg trailhead on the Adirondack Mountain Club’s property at an area known as the Corkscrew. He had been hiking with his 15-year-old son.
MARCY, NY
Syracuse.com

CNY Inspirations: Look back to appreciate your accomplishments

This feature is coordinated by The Post-Standard/Syracuse.com and InterFaith Works of CNY. Follow this theme and author posted Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday. In the nineties, I was a member of the executive committee of the Syracuse Chamber. It was a time of turmoil in our local economy. Plants closing, tax revenues down, services cut and unemployment high. This caused an exodus of residents leaving us with a feeling that we are in decline.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

CNY filmmakers debut new horror movie ‘Brainhunter,’ featuring ‘Sopranos’ actor

Pulaski, N.Y. — There was a lot of love in the room when the lights went up Friday night at the historic Kallet Theater in Pulaski. A small crowd loudly cheered after watching a rough cut screening of “Brainhunter New Breed 1987,” a new horror movie shot in Central New York with a cast that featured “The Sopranos” actor John Fiore. The ‘80s slasher-style film follows a creature from another world who hunts for human brains in the fictional Cemetery Town; FBI agent Maxine Richards (Maritza Brikisak) teams up with a retired detective from Wisconsin (Fiore) to investigate as the town caretaker hides the bodies.
PULASKI, NY
Syracuse.com

NY State Fair 2022 opening day: How hot will it be?

Syracuse, N.Y. -- The first day of the 2022 New York State Fair will be hotter than normal for late August in Central New York. The high temperature Wednesday is expected to be 82 degrees, but high humidity will make it feel a couple of degrees warmer, according to the National Weather Service. Mostly sunny skies and the reflection of heat off the pavement will make the fairgrounds feel even hotter.
SYRACUSE, NY
iheartoswego.com

Arlene B. Brown – August 22, 2022

Arlene B. Brown, 85 of Oswego passed away peacefully on August 22, 2022 at home surrounded by her loving family. Born in Oswego on July 22, 1937 one of ten children born to the late William and Jane Cahill Breitbeck. She would always talk fondly of growing up in her large and loving family.
WKTV

4 Delta Lake lifeguards honored for saving infant's life

It was a slow and rainy day on July 5. Most of the campers had already returned home from the Fourth of July weekend and the beach was empty. It seemed like it would be a slow day until 11:30 a.m. That’s when a frantic 911 call was received about an 11-month-old child not breathing at the campground. Chief lifeguard Olivia Smith was the first lifeguard to the child.
WESTERNVILLE, NY
WETM 18 News

Hidden camping gem found at Watkins Glen International

DIX, N.Y. (WETM) — If you’ve walked around the infield of the track at Watkins Glen International during NASCAR weekend you’ll see campers of every shape and size. One camper in particular tucked away behind other trailers is rather special, and quite literally one of a kind. The camper is a pull along trailer, not […]
WATKINS GLEN, NY
Oswego County Today

Frank Castiglia Jr: Not In Fulton

Everyone was very enthused about the redevelopment of Bldg. 30 of the Nestle site. I for one thought it was going to be a senior housing development, as did many others I believe. For that reason, many people liked the plan being put forth by the DRI dream team. It appears that won’t be the case. There will be at least 8 affordable rental units in the building (Not necessarily senior housing)
FULTON, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

