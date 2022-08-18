Read full article on original website
5 restaurants you should try during Miami Spice monthAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Mexican restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Italian restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
5 Mediterranean restaurants you should try in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Here's the scoop: Where to get cocktail-infused ice cream in South FloridaAdriana JimenezFlorida State
Where to find the best hiking trails in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five summer activities to beat the heat in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Miami spas to unwindAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best hotels for your next Miami staycationAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Ten daytime date ideas in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
5 Great Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Dolphins Need Offensive Line Help, Here Is Where They Can GoAnthony DiMoroMiami, FL
31 Years Later, Police Still Looking For Man Who Witnessed A MurderJeffery MacMiami, FL
Tropical Storm May Hit Gulf Of Mexico Soon, Says Miami's National Hurricane CenterTerry MansfieldMiami, FL
Five Italian restaurants in Florida that are considered the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensFlorida State
Bleacher Report
Seahawks Insider: Rashaad Penny Could Be in RBBC Despite Kenneth Walker III Injury
Seattle Seahawks running back Rashaad Penny may not be a big fantasy beneficiary following Kenneth Walker III's sports hernia. The Athletic's Michael-Shawn Dugar reported the Seahawks might deploy a running-back-by-committee, with Penny, Travis Homer and Deejay Dallas all potentially in play. Penny seemed to turn a corner toward the end...
Bleacher Report
Packers' Sammy Watkins: Aaron Rodgers 'on a Whole Other Level' Compared to Mahomes
For all that Patrick Mahomes has accomplished, some still think he has a ways to go before measuring up to one of the game's greatest quarterbacks to ever play. Former Kansas City Chiefs and current Green Bay Packers wideout Sammy Watkins said his former quarterback doesn't compare to the current man throwing him passes, Aaron Rodgers.
Bleacher Report
Chase Young Placed on PUP List amid Injury Rehab; Will Miss Commanders' 1st 4 Games
Washington Commanders edge-rusher Chase Young will miss the first four games of the 2022 season after being placed on the reserve/PUP (physically unable to perform) list Tuesday. Young continues to recover from a torn right ACL suffered last November. He's eligible to return in Week 5 on Oct. 9 against...
Bleacher Report
Nick Saban, Alabama Agree to $93.6M Contract to Make Him Highest-Paid Coach in CFB
Alabama's Nick Saban is the latest college football coach to benefit from the spending frenzy across the sport. According to The Athletic's Aaron Suttles, Alabama's board of trustees approved a new eight-year contract for Saban worth $93.6 million. His average salary of $11.7 million will make him the highest-paid college football coach in the country.
Bleacher Report
B/R CFB Community: Biggest Gambling Leans of the 2022 Season
The college football season is now days away. It's no longer months or weeks; we're down to days. Panic and celebrate accordingly. The start of the football season will also mark the end of the prognosticating. More specifically, your window to make many future wagers on the 2022 season is winding down.
Bleacher Report
Commanders to Retire Sonny Jurgensen's Jersey; QB Inducted into Hall of Fame in 1983
Pro Football Hall of Famer Sonny Jurgensen is getting his No. 9 jersey retired by the Washington Commanders. Per ESPN's John Keim, the ceremony will take place during Washington's Week 18 game against the Dallas Cowboys. Jurgensen played 18 seasons in the NFL from 1957 to 1974. He was drafted...
Bleacher Report
Jamey Rootes Dies at Age 56; Was Texans' 1st Team President
Jamey Rootes, who served as the Houston Texans' team president from their inaugural season in 2002 through his 2021 retirement, died Sunday at the age of 56. His wife, Melissa Wildgen Rootes, posted a statement on Facebook, saying his death came after a "battle with mental health issues":. The Texans'...
Bleacher Report
Browns' Myles Garrett: 'No Rivalry' with Panthers' Baker Mayfield Ahead of Week 1
The Carolina Panthers named Baker Mayfield their starting quarterback for Week 1 of the 2022 campaign Monday, and he's set to suit up against his former team in the Cleveland Browns on Sept. 11 at Bank of America Stadium. The Browns traded Mayfield to the Panthers in July after acquiring...
Bleacher Report
Former OSU DB Marcus Williamson Charged with Kidnapping, Robbery
Former Ohio State defensive back Marcus Williamson was arrested Saturday in Tennessee. He was charged with two counts of aggravated robbery, aggravated kidnapping and tampering with or fabricating evidence and is being held on an $80,000 bond, per 10TV in Columbus, Ohio. He is scheduled to appear in court on...
Bleacher Report
Falcons' Desmond Ridder Draws Rave Reviews for Preseason Performance vs. Jets
The Atlanta Falcons selected Desmond Ridder with a third-round draft pick, but he looked worthy of a first-rounder during Monday's preseason game against the New York Jets. While Ridder was inconsistent at just 10-of-22 passing in his first NFL action against the Detroit Lions, the quarterback who helped the Cincinnati Bearcats become the first Group of Five team to reach the College Football Playoff made obvious strides in his second game.
Bleacher Report
Micah Parsons, George Pickens Among Madden NFL 23 Ratings Adjusted Post-Release
Pittsburgh Steelers rookie wideout George Pickens—who has been the subject of more than a little buzz this summer—and Dallas Cowboys superstar linebacker Micah Parsons were amongst the players to see a slight ratings bump in the latest round of adjustments for Madden 23. Pickens saw his catch rating...
Bleacher Report
Fantasy Football 2022: Updated Rankings and Advice for Team Names
Only one week of 2022 preseason NFL action remains. This means that the time for season-long fantasy drafts is running short. Week 1 is set to kick off on September 8, which means that managers are running out of time to prepare for their drafts. On the plus side, having two weeks of preseason action complete means that they have plenty of information with which to work.
Bleacher Report
Raiders News: Kenyan Drake to Be Released; Played 12 Games for LV Last Season
Veteran running back Kenyan Drake's time with the Las Vegas Raiders will come to an end after one year. General manager Dave Ziegler informed Drake of the team's decision in a phone call. "He let me know how they were planning on moving forward, how really uncustomary it was for...
Bleacher Report
Brian Daboll Already Looking Like Home Run Hire For Rebuilding Giants
Of the 10 new coaching hires across the NFL, where Brian Daboll landed immediately became a place to watch. As the architect and developer of what became one of the NFL's most effective offenses with quarterback Josh Allen, Daboll was a coveted head coaching candidate. Even after two preseason games, it appears the New York Giants hit a home run by hiring Daboll to pilot their rebuilding effort.
Bleacher Report
Fantasy Alert: Bills WR Isaiah McKenzie Positioned to Start Year in Slot over Crowder
Isaiah McKenzie has the inside track to beat out Jamison Crowder for the Buffalo Bills' slot receiver role, which could make him a useful target in fantasy football drafts. Joe Buscaglia of The Athletic reported Tuesday that McKenzie has been a "nightmare" to cover in man-to-man scenarios and his quickness fits perfectly with the Bills' desire to get more yards after the catch, which will "likely be a focus of the offense all season" in 2022.
Bleacher Report
Dontrell Hilliard Should Be Derrick Henry's Fantasy Handcuff, Says Titans Insider
Dontrell Hilliard has firmly locked down the backup running back role behind Derrick Henry in the Tennessee Titans backfield, according to The Athletic's Joe Rexrode. "He is clearly the second-best running back on the roster, a guy I believe would get the bulk of the work if Derrick Henry were to miss any time," Rexrode reported Tuesday. "Hilliard, over rookie Hassan Haskins, should be the handcuff choice for fantasy owners at this point."
Bleacher Report
Bryce James, Son of LeBron, Announces He Received CBB Scholarship Offer from Duquesne
Bryce James, the 15-year-old son of NBA superstar LeBron James, announced Sunday he received his first Division I college basketball scholarship offer from Duquesne. Bryce James announces he's gotten his first D1 offer 🙌 <a href="https://twitter.com/brhoops?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@brhoops</a> <br><br>(via _justbryce/IG) <a href="https://t.co/8lef7P6k4f">pic.twitter.com/8lef7P6k4f</a>. James, a member of the 2025 recruiting class, is...
Bleacher Report
Jessie Bates Signs Franchise Tag After Holding Out for New Bengals Contract
With two weeks remaining before the start of the NFL regular season, Cincinnati Bengals safety Jessie Bates has ended his holdout. Bates reported to the team Tuesday and signed his franchise tag after Kelsey Conway of the Cincinnati Enquirer reported Bates' return, with NFL Network's Ian Rapoport first reporting he would sign the one-year franchise tender.
Bleacher Report
Chiefs' Win-Loss Predictions for 2022 NFL Season
Over the past decade, few NFL franchises have been as successful as the Kansas City Chiefs. They've made the playoffs in seven of the past eight seasons, winning six AFC West titles, two AFC championships and a Super Bowl during that stretch. Now, the Chiefs are looking to keep it...
Bleacher Report
Sam Darnold Says 'It Sucks' to Lose Panthers' QB Battle to Baker Mayfield
Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold didn't hold back with his reaction to losing the QB1 battle to Baker Mayfield. "For me, it sucks, to be quite honest," Darnold told reporters. Head coach Matt Rhule named Mayfield the starter Monday after the team's second preseason game, which featured neither Mayfield nor...
