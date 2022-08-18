ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Comments / 0

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bleacher Report

Seahawks Insider: Rashaad Penny Could Be in RBBC Despite Kenneth Walker III Injury

Seattle Seahawks running back Rashaad Penny may not be a big fantasy beneficiary following Kenneth Walker III's sports hernia. The Athletic's Michael-Shawn Dugar reported the Seahawks might deploy a running-back-by-committee, with Penny, Travis Homer and Deejay Dallas all potentially in play. Penny seemed to turn a corner toward the end...
SEATTLE, WA
Bleacher Report

Packers' Sammy Watkins: Aaron Rodgers 'on a Whole Other Level' Compared to Mahomes

For all that Patrick Mahomes has accomplished, some still think he has a ways to go before measuring up to one of the game's greatest quarterbacks to ever play. Former Kansas City Chiefs and current Green Bay Packers wideout Sammy Watkins said his former quarterback doesn't compare to the current man throwing him passes, Aaron Rodgers.
GREEN BAY, WI
Bleacher Report

Nick Saban, Alabama Agree to $93.6M Contract to Make Him Highest-Paid Coach in CFB

Alabama's Nick Saban is the latest college football coach to benefit from the spending frenzy across the sport. According to The Athletic's Aaron Suttles, Alabama's board of trustees approved a new eight-year contract for Saban worth $93.6 million. His average salary of $11.7 million will make him the highest-paid college football coach in the country.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
City
Miami, FL
State
Tennessee State
Local
Florida College Sports
Miami, FL
College Sports
Miami, FL
Sports
Miami, FL
Football
City
Bryant, FL
Bleacher Report

B/R CFB Community: Biggest Gambling Leans of the 2022 Season

The college football season is now days away. It's no longer months or weeks; we're down to days. Panic and celebrate accordingly. The start of the football season will also mark the end of the prognosticating. More specifically, your window to make many future wagers on the 2022 season is winding down.
NFL
Bleacher Report

Jamey Rootes Dies at Age 56; Was Texans' 1st Team President

Jamey Rootes, who served as the Houston Texans' team president from their inaugural season in 2002 through his 2021 retirement, died Sunday at the age of 56. His wife, Melissa Wildgen Rootes, posted a statement on Facebook, saying his death came after a "battle with mental health issues":. The Texans'...
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Macintyre
Bleacher Report

Former OSU DB Marcus Williamson Charged with Kidnapping, Robbery

Former Ohio State defensive back Marcus Williamson was arrested Saturday in Tennessee. He was charged with two counts of aggravated robbery, aggravated kidnapping and tampering with or fabricating evidence and is being held on an $80,000 bond, per 10TV in Columbus, Ohio. He is scheduled to appear in court on...
MEMPHIS, TN
Bleacher Report

Falcons' Desmond Ridder Draws Rave Reviews for Preseason Performance vs. Jets

The Atlanta Falcons selected Desmond Ridder with a third-round draft pick, but he looked worthy of a first-rounder during Monday's preseason game against the New York Jets. While Ridder was inconsistent at just 10-of-22 passing in his first NFL action against the Detroit Lions, the quarterback who helped the Cincinnati Bearcats become the first Group of Five team to reach the College Football Playoff made obvious strides in his second game.
ATLANTA, GA
Bleacher Report

Micah Parsons, George Pickens Among Madden NFL 23 Ratings Adjusted Post-Release

Pittsburgh Steelers rookie wideout George Pickens—who has been the subject of more than a little buzz this summer—and Dallas Cowboys superstar linebacker Micah Parsons were amongst the players to see a slight ratings bump in the latest round of adjustments for Madden 23. Pickens saw his catch rating...
NFL
Bleacher Report

Fantasy Football 2022: Updated Rankings and Advice for Team Names

Only one week of 2022 preseason NFL action remains. This means that the time for season-long fantasy drafts is running short. Week 1 is set to kick off on September 8, which means that managers are running out of time to prepare for their drafts. On the plus side, having two weeks of preseason action complete means that they have plenty of information with which to work.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fiu#American Football#College Football#Fiu Athletics#Fiu Football#Florida International#Rebels#Brentwood Academy
Bleacher Report

Brian Daboll Already Looking Like Home Run Hire For Rebuilding Giants

Of the 10 new coaching hires across the NFL, where Brian Daboll landed immediately became a place to watch. As the architect and developer of what became one of the NFL's most effective offenses with quarterback Josh Allen, Daboll was a coveted head coaching candidate. Even after two preseason games, it appears the New York Giants hit a home run by hiring Daboll to pilot their rebuilding effort.
NFL
Bleacher Report

Fantasy Alert: Bills WR Isaiah McKenzie Positioned to Start Year in Slot over Crowder

Isaiah McKenzie has the inside track to beat out Jamison Crowder for the Buffalo Bills' slot receiver role, which could make him a useful target in fantasy football drafts. Joe Buscaglia of The Athletic reported Tuesday that McKenzie has been a "nightmare" to cover in man-to-man scenarios and his quickness fits perfectly with the Bills' desire to get more yards after the catch, which will "likely be a focus of the offense all season" in 2022.
BUFFALO, NY
Bleacher Report

Dontrell Hilliard Should Be Derrick Henry's Fantasy Handcuff, Says Titans Insider

Dontrell Hilliard has firmly locked down the backup running back role behind Derrick Henry in the Tennessee Titans backfield, according to The Athletic's Joe Rexrode. "He is clearly the second-best running back on the roster, a guy I believe would get the bulk of the work if Derrick Henry were to miss any time," Rexrode reported Tuesday. "Hilliard, over rookie Hassan Haskins, should be the handcuff choice for fantasy owners at this point."
NASHVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
Bleacher Report

Bryce James, Son of LeBron, Announces He Received CBB Scholarship Offer from Duquesne

Bryce James, the 15-year-old son of NBA superstar LeBron James, announced Sunday he received his first Division I college basketball scholarship offer from Duquesne. Bryce James announces he's gotten his first D1 offer 🙌 <a href="https://twitter.com/brhoops?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@brhoops</a> <br><br>(via _justbryce/IG) <a href="https://t.co/8lef7P6k4f">pic.twitter.com/8lef7P6k4f</a>. James, a member of the 2025 recruiting class, is...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Bleacher Report

Jessie Bates Signs Franchise Tag After Holding Out for New Bengals Contract

With two weeks remaining before the start of the NFL regular season, Cincinnati Bengals safety Jessie Bates has ended his holdout. Bates reported to the team Tuesday and signed his franchise tag after Kelsey Conway of the Cincinnati Enquirer reported Bates' return, with NFL Network's Ian Rapoport first reporting he would sign the one-year franchise tender.
CINCINNATI, OH
Bleacher Report

Chiefs' Win-Loss Predictions for 2022 NFL Season

Over the past decade, few NFL franchises have been as successful as the Kansas City Chiefs. They've made the playoffs in seven of the past eight seasons, winning six AFC West titles, two AFC championships and a Super Bowl during that stretch. Now, the Chiefs are looking to keep it...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Bleacher Report

Sam Darnold Says 'It Sucks' to Lose Panthers' QB Battle to Baker Mayfield

Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold didn't hold back with his reaction to losing the QB1 battle to Baker Mayfield. "For me, it sucks, to be quite honest," Darnold told reporters. Head coach Matt Rhule named Mayfield the starter Monday after the team's second preseason game, which featured neither Mayfield nor...
CHARLOTTE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy