Cicero, NY

Syracuse.com

Syracuse’s new-look offense must answer an old question: Will the offensive line stay healthy? (analysis)

Syracuse, N.Y. — The Syracuse football offense will look both similar and different when it steps on the field for its first drive against Louisville on Sept. 3. On one hand, running back Sean Tucker returns and is set to be the face of the program again, especially with a Heisman Trophy campaign in his name. Tucker’s record-breaking 2021 season shot him into the national spotlight somewhat spontaneously. This year, he’s already attracted several national accolades.
Syracuse.com

The backup quarterback competition looks like it’s over (offensive depth chart projection)

Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse football’s backup quarterback competition didn’t turn out to be much of a dogfight. From the first day of fall camp, Florida transfer QB Carlos Del Rio-Wilson was the one taking snaps behind starting quarterback Garrett Shrader in the drills that mattered most. Rio-Wilson came in after Shrader for reps at the goal line. Rio-Wilson then led the second-team offense during 11-on-11 periods that media was able to view.
Cicero
Syracuse.com

Joe Girard talks switch to shooting guard, leadership, his new-look Orange teammates

Glens Falls, N.Y. – Joe Girard imagines he’ll play a bit of point guard this season. After three seasons as Syracuse’s primary ballhandler and playmaker, Girard will move off the ball this year. The Orange returns lead guard Symir Torrence, who was so productive at the end of last season, and adds Judah Mintz and Quadir Copeland, two freshmen guards recruited to play the point at SU.
Syracuse.com

Section III volleyball media day recap: Polls, photos, videos

Syracuse, N.Y. -- There was a lot of information to take in from syracuse.com’s recent boys and girls volleyball media day at Cicero-North Syracuse. Our reporters and photographers spoke with and took pictures of hundreds of coaches and players to produce videos, photo galleries and polls. But wait, there...
Syracuse.com

Syracuse football staffer Brad Wittke promoted to associate athletic director position

Syracuse, N.Y. — One of the most consistent parts of Syracuse football practice is Brad Wittke’s voice booming over a megaphone signaling it’s time to transition drills. Wittke was promoted to associate athletic director for football operations, SU announced Monday. He joined the Orange program in 2016 as director of football operations after holding the same position under coach Dino Babers at Bowling Green.
Syracuse.com

Increased attendance at county fairs could be good news for 2022 NY State Fair

Geddes, N.Y. — Attendance at county fairs throughout New York increased this year over last year, which could mean good news for the upcoming New York State Fair. Troy Waffner, the former State Fair director who now is the statewide coordinator for all of New York’s county fairs, said attendance figures are a good indicator of how many people will pass through the gates.
Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

