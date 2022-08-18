Syracuse, N.Y. — The Syracuse football offense will look both similar and different when it steps on the field for its first drive against Louisville on Sept. 3. On one hand, running back Sean Tucker returns and is set to be the face of the program again, especially with a Heisman Trophy campaign in his name. Tucker’s record-breaking 2021 season shot him into the national spotlight somewhat spontaneously. This year, he’s already attracted several national accolades.

