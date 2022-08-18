Read full article on original website
Section III football coaches poll: Which players will have biggest shoes to fill this season?
Cicero, N.Y. — Replacing a star football player can often be a daunting task for a head coach. Luckily, Section III has a new wave of young talent ready to step in and fill the holes left by their predecessors. >> Football media day photos.
Section III girls soccer players poll: Who is your best teammate?
Cicero, N.Y. — Playing a sport goes beyond the field. There are always those that stand out for the statistics they put up, but there are plenty of players that will always be remembered for the type of teammate they were on and off the field. >> Which opposing...
Section III football: Which teams have toughest schedules this fall?
Syracuse, N.Y. — In high school football, one game can be the difference between hosting a few playoff games or having to play on the road. Because each game means so much, the difficulty of a team’s schedule is significant. Syracuse.com calculated each Section III football team’s strength...
Syracuse’s new-look offense must answer an old question: Will the offensive line stay healthy? (analysis)
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Syracuse football offense will look both similar and different when it steps on the field for its first drive against Louisville on Sept. 3. On one hand, running back Sean Tucker returns and is set to be the face of the program again, especially with a Heisman Trophy campaign in his name. Tucker’s record-breaking 2021 season shot him into the national spotlight somewhat spontaneously. This year, he’s already attracted several national accolades.
Brandon Williams says opponent’s failed strategy led to lopsided victory in CNY House race
Vernon, N.Y. – Brandon Williams, a political novice going against a candidate backed by top House Republicans, realized only 10 days ago he might pull off one of the biggest political upsets in local history. That’s when a campaign volunteer from Clay told Williams he knocked on 435 doors...
Meet the boys, girls basketball teams competing at New York State Fair (rosters, schedule)
Syracuse, N.Y. — The New York State Fair will feature a boys and girls basketball tournament made up of high school basketball players from around the state. The boys tournament will be played on Thursday and Friday and will feature eight teams. The girls tournament will be played on Aug. 29-30 and also feature eight teams.
The backup quarterback competition looks like it’s over (offensive depth chart projection)
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse football’s backup quarterback competition didn’t turn out to be much of a dogfight. From the first day of fall camp, Florida transfer QB Carlos Del Rio-Wilson was the one taking snaps behind starting quarterback Garrett Shrader in the drills that mattered most. Rio-Wilson came in after Shrader for reps at the goal line. Rio-Wilson then led the second-team offense during 11-on-11 periods that media was able to view.
Larry Costello: The ‘toughest guy’ finds NBA success, and a family, in his backyard (Part 3)
Note: This is the third of a five-part untold story of NBA standout Larry Costello, who was born and raised in Central New York and became a hall of famer. Larry Costello’s Hall-of-Fame career sputtered in Philadelphia.
Joe Girard talks switch to shooting guard, leadership, his new-look Orange teammates
Glens Falls, N.Y. – Joe Girard imagines he’ll play a bit of point guard this season. After three seasons as Syracuse’s primary ballhandler and playmaker, Girard will move off the ball this year. The Orange returns lead guard Symir Torrence, who was so productive at the end of last season, and adds Judah Mintz and Quadir Copeland, two freshmen guards recruited to play the point at SU.
Eli Manning, Tom Coughlin chat Syracuse football’s No. 44 on new episode of ‘Eli’s Places’
Syracuse, N.Y. — Standing outside the Lubin House on Syracuse University’s New York City campus, Eli Manning jokes that the only No. 44s he knows are Hank Aaron, Reggie Jackson and the chemical element ruthenium. It’s a bit blasphemous considering the school he’s at and who he’s talking...
Syracuse TE commit David Clement, ‘one of the best players’ in NY, will miss season with injury
Syracuse, N.Y. — One of the first players to commit to Syracuse football’s 2023 class will miss the entirety of his senior season. David Clement, a three-star from Christian Brothers Academy in Albany, injured his knee during team camp this preseason. The Albany Times-Union first reported the news Sunday.
CNY girls basketball team, community rally around coach pushed out by school district
Oswego, N.Y. — Players from a Central New York girls basketball team are fighting to keep their head coach from being replaced this season. The Oswego girls basketball team and their families plan to hold a rally in support of Joe Babcock on Tuesday during a school board meeting, where a new coach will be recommended.
Syracuse football RB Sean Tucker among those named to AP preseason All-America team
Alabama stars Bryce Young and Will Anderson Jr. are among four players from the top-ranked Crimson Tide selected to The Associated Press preseason All-America team. Joining Young, the Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback, and Anderson, the star pass rusher, were Alabama defensive backs Jordan Battle and Eli Ricks as first-team selections. Syracuse...
Section III volleyball media day recap: Polls, photos, videos
Syracuse, N.Y. -- There was a lot of information to take in from syracuse.com’s recent boys and girls volleyball media day at Cicero-North Syracuse. Our reporters and photographers spoke with and took pictures of hundreds of coaches and players to produce videos, photo galleries and polls. But wait, there...
Former Syracuse basketball player Chaz Owens transfers to junior college in Texas
Syracuse, N.Y. ― Chaz Owens, a 6-foot-4 sophomore from Syracuse, has transferred to Ranger Junior College in Ranger, Texas. Owens appeared in eight games for the Orange over the last two years, including six this past season. He averaged 0.7 points and 0.3 rebounds. Owens is the son of...
Richard Murphy, a former Syracuse football player and this year’s Zunic Award winner, dies at 78
Syracuse, N.Y. — Former Syracuse University football tailback and kicker Richard C. Murphy died Sunday at Upstate University Hospital. He was 78 years old. The family did not list a cause of death, though Murphy had been diagnosed with cancer later in his life. A lifelong resident of Syracuse,...
Syracuse football staffer Brad Wittke promoted to associate athletic director position
Syracuse, N.Y. — One of the most consistent parts of Syracuse football practice is Brad Wittke’s voice booming over a megaphone signaling it’s time to transition drills. Wittke was promoted to associate athletic director for football operations, SU announced Monday. He joined the Orange program in 2016 as director of football operations after holding the same position under coach Dino Babers at Bowling Green.
Increased attendance at county fairs could be good news for 2022 NY State Fair
Geddes, N.Y. — Attendance at county fairs throughout New York increased this year over last year, which could mean good news for the upcoming New York State Fair. Troy Waffner, the former State Fair director who now is the statewide coordinator for all of New York’s county fairs, said attendance figures are a good indicator of how many people will pass through the gates.
‘Hulk’ star Lou Ferrigno named honorary Syracuse police officer
Syracuse, N.Y. — Champion bodybuilder and “The Incredible Hulk” star Lou Ferrigno was named an honorary Syracuse police officer Monday. The actor is in town to film his first horror movie, “The Hermit,” in which he plays a murderous, cannibalistic pig farmer. The 70-year-old actor...
Chuck Cavallaro: CNY musician, store owner, pilot. ‘He was everybody’s friend’ (An appreciation)
Editor’s note: This is a new, weekly feature on syracuse.com to celebrate and examine interesting lives lived in Central New York. Even for a casual observer it would have been hard to picture Chuck Cavallaro without his trademark smile.
