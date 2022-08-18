ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baldwinsville, NY

Syracuse.com

Joe Girard talks switch to shooting guard, leadership, his new-look Orange teammates

Glens Falls, N.Y. – Joe Girard imagines he’ll play a bit of point guard this season. After three seasons as Syracuse’s primary ballhandler and playmaker, Girard will move off the ball this year. The Orange returns lead guard Symir Torrence, who was so productive at the end of last season, and adds Judah Mintz and Quadir Copeland, two freshmen guards recruited to play the point at SU.
Syracuse, NY
Syracuse.com

Section III volleyball media day recap: Polls, photos, videos

Syracuse, N.Y. -- There was a lot of information to take in from syracuse.com’s recent boys and girls volleyball media day at Cicero-North Syracuse. Our reporters and photographers spoke with and took pictures of hundreds of coaches and players to produce videos, photo galleries and polls. But wait, there...
Syracuse.com

Syracuse football staffer Brad Wittke promoted to associate athletic director position

Syracuse, N.Y. — One of the most consistent parts of Syracuse football practice is Brad Wittke’s voice booming over a megaphone signaling it’s time to transition drills. Wittke was promoted to associate athletic director for football operations, SU announced Monday. He joined the Orange program in 2016 as director of football operations after holding the same position under coach Dino Babers at Bowling Green.
Syracuse.com

Nnamdi Udeogu, a 3-star defensive end recruit from Maryland, includes Syracuse football in his Top 6

Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse football is in the Top 6 for Maryland three-star defensive lineman Nnamdi Udeogu, the player announced Saturday via his Twitter. The Orange offered Udeogu on Aug. 18. His other top programs are Penn, Vanderbilt, Rutgers, Princeton and Yale. He currently has 28 total offers and made official visits with the Commodores and Scarlet Knights in June.
Syracuse.com

Syracuse’s new-look offense must answer an old question: Will the offensive line stay healthy? (analysis)

Syracuse, N.Y. — The Syracuse football offense will look both similar and different when it steps on the field for its first drive against Louisville on Sept. 3. On one hand, running back Sean Tucker returns and is set to be the face of the program again, especially with a Heisman Trophy campaign in his name. Tucker’s record-breaking 2021 season shot him into the national spotlight somewhat spontaneously. This year, he’s already attracted several national accolades.
Syracuse.com

Vientos and Álvarez both homer as Syracuse hangs on for 9-8 win in series opener against Worcester

Syracuse, NY – The Syracuse Mets returned home to NBT Bank Stadium in grand style on Tuesday night, slugging three home runs early as the Mets hung on late for a 9-8 win over the Worcester Red Sox (Triple-A Boston Red Sox) on a comfortable, low-70s night in the Salt City. The Mets have been on a scoring binge as of late. In its last seven games, Syracuse has scored 51 total runs, including at least nine runs in four of those games.
Syracuse.com

The backup quarterback competition looks like it’s over (offensive depth chart projection)

Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse football’s backup quarterback competition didn’t turn out to be much of a dogfight. From the first day of fall camp, Florida transfer QB Carlos Del Rio-Wilson was the one taking snaps behind starting quarterback Garrett Shrader in the drills that mattered most. Rio-Wilson came in after Shrader for reps at the goal line. Rio-Wilson then led the second-team offense during 11-on-11 periods that media was able to view.
Syracuse.com

NY State Fair 2022 opening day: How hot will it be?

Syracuse, N.Y. -- The first day of the 2022 New York State Fair will be hotter than normal for late August in Central New York. The high temperature Wednesday is expected to be 82 degrees, but high humidity will make it feel a couple of degrees warmer, according to the National Weather Service. Mostly sunny skies and the reflection of heat off the pavement will make the fairgrounds feel even hotter.
Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York.

