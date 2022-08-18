Read full article on original website
Related
WCAX
Vermont primary election results are certified
MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Vermont’s primary election results have been certified after a delay caused by a technical issue, Secretary of State Jim Condos announced Tuesday. The vote tallies and winners in the Aug. 9 primary were certified as official at a meeting of the canvassing committee on Monday, he said.
WCAX
State tries to encourage more Vt. students to consider careers in the trades
Police say two cows were found dead on the side of Interstate 89 Tuesday morning, while another was found alive in the median. There may be a new millionaire in Vermont-- the winning ticket for last Saturday’s Tri-State Megabucks jackpot was sold in the Green Mountain State. Sprinkler system...
WCAX
New York updates classroom COVID-19 guidelines ahead of new school year
Sen. Patrick Leahy releases memoir, 'The Road Taken'. As Vermont Sen. Patrick Leahy nears the end of his 48-year run in Washington, he has released a new book chronicling his career. Updated: 2 hours ago. The Smugglers' Notch Road was blocked Tuesday morning by another stuck truck. Vermont woman attacked...
WCAX
Early voting ends in New York
A Brattleboro shooting has left one man dead. The money will be used for end-of-life care for patients and their families. Tours to boost visits to the Bluff Point Lighthouse. Getting to the Bluff Point Lighthouse is not an easy task. It takes a car ride, a boat, and a hike to reach the landmark.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WCAX
Teacher shortage across Vermont as students head back to school
Sen. Patrick Leahy releases memoir, 'The Road Taken'. As Vermont Sen. Patrick Leahy nears the end of his 48-year run in Washington, he has released a new book chronicling his career. Updated: 2 hours ago. The Smugglers' Notch Road was blocked Tuesday morning by another stuck truck. Vermont woman attacked...
WCAX
Last 1st day at 3 Vermont colleges before a major merger
Man sentenced to 3 1/2 years in prison for attempting to rob Vermont Federal Credit Union. The rumbling of embroidery machines is a sweet sound for the Pedriani family, but not as sweet as the rumble of a motorcycle. How a Vermont company will help keep Statue of Liberty standing...
WCAX
School-age Vermonters’ vaccination status and requirements as back-to-school season starts
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - When kids head back to school they need to have proof of vaccination or a signed exemption form with them. This does not include COVID-19, but the routine vaccines for polio, MMR and hepatitis B to name a few. The World Health Organization says millions of...
WCAX
Connecting the next generation of farmers to Vermont land
WAITSFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - As farmers get ready to harvest their crops, some might wonder who will be there to do it next year. One farm in Waitsfield is starting the process of passing on its land, and both the farmer and those looking to take over can consider themselves lucky.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WCAX
How a Vermont company will help keep Statue of Liberty standing tall
BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - She stands tall in New York’s harbor and a Vermont company is making sure Lady Liberty stays that way. Business is booming at Granite Importers in Barre. The family-run business specializes in manufacturing stone for structures. “Yeah, we’ve been working on it since November,” said...
WCAX
Vt. fireworks company takes 1st place in international competition
EAST MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont fireworks company took top honors at an international competition. Northstar Fireworks is based in East Montpelier. This summer they competed against teams from Mexico, Canada and France in the Casino Lac-Leamy’s international fireworks competition. Northstar said the competition, which took place in...
WCAX
Vermont watching closely for spotted lanternfly; how you can help
SHELBURNE, Vt. (WCAX) - The spotted lanternfly has been making headlines up and down the East Coast, but aside from a few isolated incidents, Vermont remains OK so far. But the state is watching closely and they want your help. Besides the normal pests eyeing the grapes at the Shelburne...
WCAX
Vt. schools face staff shortages as kids head back to school
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - There are around 1,200 open positions in the Vermont public school system ahead of the first day of school, according to the Vermont National Education Association. That includes licensed classroom teachers, paraeducators, custodians and substitutes. A mix of issues, like COVID-19 stress and fewer educators entering...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WCAX
Rescued beagle finds new home in Vermont
WEST RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - The Humane Society of the United States is more than halfway finished finding new homes for nearly 4,000 beagles rescued from a Virginia facility. One of the dogs found its new home in Vermont. Lucy is a 3-month-old beagle who was settled in West Rutland...
WCAX
Adopt-a-drain program seeking volunteers
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A program that was put on hold due to online difficulties, is now being re-launched in an effort to save Vermont’s lakes. The ‘Adopt-a-drain program’ was originally known as drain defender. The goal is to protect Vermont’s water systems. In partnership with...
WCAX
Teen arrested on Northern New York stabbing
A New Hampshire man is due in court on Monday after allegedly shooting a handgun inside his home. ‘Star Trek: The Next Generation’ actors visit with fans at return of ‘Trekonderoga’. Updated: 7 hours ago. "Star Trek" fans beamed into Ticonderoga, New York, over the weekend for a...
WCAX
Vt. man charged in Whitey Bulger slaying to remain behind bars
OCALA, Fla. (WCAX) - A Vermont man will stay behind bars while he awaits trial in the killing of notorious Boston gangster James “Whitey” Bulger. Sean McKinnon, 36, of Montpelier, was on federal supervised release when he was arrested in Florida on charges including conspiracy to commit first-degree murder.
WCAX
West Nile detected in Vermont mosquito sample for 1st time this season
ALBURGH, Vt. (WCAX) - West Nile virus has been found in mosquitoes in Vermont for the first time this year. A sample pool of mosquitoes in Alburgh tested positive. So far, the state has tested nearly 50,000 mosquitoes from nearly 1,000 pools. There have been no confirmed cases of West...
WCAX
$1.7M lottery ticket sold in Vermont
BERLIN, Vt. (WCAX) - There may be a new millionaire in Vermont-- the winning ticket for last Saturday’s Tri-State Megabucks jackpot was sold in the Green Mountain State. The jackpot was $1.7 million. The Vermont Lottery says the winning ticket was sold at Kinney Drugs in Bradford. The numbers...
WCAX
Flooding from sprinkler system malfunction displaces Vt. businesses
WHITE RIVER JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - Part of the Briggs building in downtown White River Junction is still off limits after significant flooding last week. Officials say a sprinkler system malfunctioned in the basement of the building, flooding it with several feet of water in some areas. Multiple tenants had...
WCAX
Your MAX Advantage Forecast
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It was a pretty hot weekend. Burlington hit 92 degrees on Saturday, and 90 degrees today. That now makes 13 days that Burlington hit 90 degrees or higher this year. Monday will be cooler, but still humid. A slow-moving low pressure system will bring showers, though mainly in New York during the day. There is the chance for a thunderstorm, but severe weather is not expected. Vermont and New Hampshire will have a better chance for showers by evening. Showers will continue Tuesday. Again, there is the chance for a thunderstorm. Highs will be in the 70s.
Comments / 7