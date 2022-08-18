ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law

Comments / 7

Related
WCAX

Vermont primary election results are certified

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Vermont’s primary election results have been certified after a delay caused by a technical issue, Secretary of State Jim Condos announced Tuesday. The vote tallies and winners in the Aug. 9 primary were certified as official at a meeting of the canvassing committee on Monday, he said.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

New York updates classroom COVID-19 guidelines ahead of new school year

Sen. Patrick Leahy releases memoir, 'The Road Taken'. As Vermont Sen. Patrick Leahy nears the end of his 48-year run in Washington, he has released a new book chronicling his career. Updated: 2 hours ago. The Smugglers' Notch Road was blocked Tuesday morning by another stuck truck. Vermont woman attacked...
EDUCATION
WCAX

Early voting ends in New York

A Brattleboro shooting has left one man dead. The money will be used for end-of-life care for patients and their families. Tours to boost visits to the Bluff Point Lighthouse. Getting to the Bluff Point Lighthouse is not an easy task. It takes a car ride, a boat, and a hike to reach the landmark.
BRATTLEBORO, VT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Hampshire State
WCAX

Teacher shortage across Vermont as students head back to school

Sen. Patrick Leahy releases memoir, 'The Road Taken'. As Vermont Sen. Patrick Leahy nears the end of his 48-year run in Washington, he has released a new book chronicling his career. Updated: 2 hours ago. The Smugglers' Notch Road was blocked Tuesday morning by another stuck truck. Vermont woman attacked...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Last 1st day at 3 Vermont colleges before a major merger

Man sentenced to 3 1/2 years in prison for attempting to rob Vermont Federal Credit Union. The rumbling of embroidery machines is a sweet sound for the Pedriani family, but not as sweet as the rumble of a motorcycle. How a Vermont company will help keep Statue of Liberty standing...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Connecting the next generation of farmers to Vermont land

WAITSFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - As farmers get ready to harvest their crops, some might wonder who will be there to do it next year. One farm in Waitsfield is starting the process of passing on its land, and both the farmer and those looking to take over can consider themselves lucky.
WAITSFIELD, VT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Issues#Media Companies#Misinformation#Congresswoman#Politics Federal
WCAX

How a Vermont company will help keep Statue of Liberty standing tall

BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - She stands tall in New York’s harbor and a Vermont company is making sure Lady Liberty stays that way. Business is booming at Granite Importers in Barre. The family-run business specializes in manufacturing stone for structures. “Yeah, we’ve been working on it since November,” said...
BARRE, VT
WCAX

Vt. fireworks company takes 1st place in international competition

EAST MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont fireworks company took top honors at an international competition. Northstar Fireworks is based in East Montpelier. This summer they competed against teams from Mexico, Canada and France in the Casino Lac-Leamy’s international fireworks competition. Northstar said the competition, which took place in...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Vermont watching closely for spotted lanternfly; how you can help

SHELBURNE, Vt. (WCAX) - The spotted lanternfly has been making headlines up and down the East Coast, but aside from a few isolated incidents, Vermont remains OK so far. But the state is watching closely and they want your help. Besides the normal pests eyeing the grapes at the Shelburne...
SHELBURNE, VT
WCAX

Vt. schools face staff shortages as kids head back to school

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - There are around 1,200 open positions in the Vermont public school system ahead of the first day of school, according to the Vermont National Education Association. That includes licensed classroom teachers, paraeducators, custodians and substitutes. A mix of issues, like COVID-19 stress and fewer educators entering...
VERMONT STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
WCAX

Rescued beagle finds new home in Vermont

WEST RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - The Humane Society of the United States is more than halfway finished finding new homes for nearly 4,000 beagles rescued from a Virginia facility. One of the dogs found its new home in Vermont. Lucy is a 3-month-old beagle who was settled in West Rutland...
WCAX

Adopt-a-drain program seeking volunteers

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A program that was put on hold due to online difficulties, is now being re-launched in an effort to save Vermont’s lakes. The ‘Adopt-a-drain program’ was originally known as drain defender. The goal is to protect Vermont’s water systems. In partnership with...
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Teen arrested on Northern New York stabbing

A New Hampshire man is due in court on Monday after allegedly shooting a handgun inside his home. ‘Star Trek: The Next Generation’ actors visit with fans at return of ‘Trekonderoga’. Updated: 7 hours ago. "Star Trek" fans beamed into Ticonderoga, New York, over the weekend for a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WCAX

Vt. man charged in Whitey Bulger slaying to remain behind bars

OCALA, Fla. (WCAX) - A Vermont man will stay behind bars while he awaits trial in the killing of notorious Boston gangster James “Whitey” Bulger. Sean McKinnon, 36, of Montpelier, was on federal supervised release when he was arrested in Florida on charges including conspiracy to commit first-degree murder.
MONTPELIER, VT
WCAX

$1.7M lottery ticket sold in Vermont

BERLIN, Vt. (WCAX) - There may be a new millionaire in Vermont-- the winning ticket for last Saturday’s Tri-State Megabucks jackpot was sold in the Green Mountain State. The jackpot was $1.7 million. The Vermont Lottery says the winning ticket was sold at Kinney Drugs in Bradford. The numbers...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Flooding from sprinkler system malfunction displaces Vt. businesses

WHITE RIVER JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - Part of the Briggs building in downtown White River Junction is still off limits after significant flooding last week. Officials say a sprinkler system malfunctioned in the basement of the building, flooding it with several feet of water in some areas. Multiple tenants had...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It was a pretty hot weekend. Burlington hit 92 degrees on Saturday, and 90 degrees today. That now makes 13 days that Burlington hit 90 degrees or higher this year. Monday will be cooler, but still humid. A slow-moving low pressure system will bring showers, though mainly in New York during the day. There is the chance for a thunderstorm, but severe weather is not expected. Vermont and New Hampshire will have a better chance for showers by evening. Showers will continue Tuesday. Again, there is the chance for a thunderstorm. Highs will be in the 70s.
BURLINGTON, VT

Comments / 0

Community Policy