The New York Knicks and Utah Jazz have re-engaged on trade talks centered around Donovan Mitchell, but there’s one major hurdle the two teams can’t seem to resolve: picks. According to the latest update from Marc Berman of the New York Post, the real issue holding up the Mitchell trade to the Knicks is not the players to include but rather the number of picks Utah wants and New York is willing to give. It’s not simple picks as well, as were talking about unprotected first-rounders here.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO