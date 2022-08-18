ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Demi Lovato ‘Totally Smitten’ With New Boyfriend Jute$: ‘They Connect On So Many Levels’

By James Crowley
Image Credit: Rick Davis / SplashNews

Demi Lovato couldn’t be more excited about her relationship with her new boyfriend Jute$ (whose real name is Jordan Lutes). After they were spotted holding hands in New York City, sources close to the “29” singer, who recently started using she/her pronouns again, have revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that she’s incredibly happy with her new beau!

Despite the fact that Demi’s relationship with Jute$ is still fresh, one insider said that she’s absolutely head-over-heels for him. “Even though things are very new, Demi is totally smitten with Jordan. She hasn’t been this happy in a long time and she’s grateful because he connects with her on so many levels,” they said.

Demi and Jute$ held hands on an NYC date. (Rick Davis / SplashNews)

While the couple is still in the early stages of their relationship, the source continued to say that the “Skin of My Teeth” singer is excited to go with the flow. “She would love to see this relationship continue to grow but doesn’t want to put too much pressure on things. She is loving every minute of the journey and can’t wait to see where things go,” they said.

Another insider gave some details about how their relationship began and eventually bloomed into a romance. “They met at the start of the year through music, he’s been producing and writing for her and at first it was just a friendship but then it turned into more,” they said. “She’s become friends with all of his friends too and they have a lot of fun together.”

Demi’s been in New York ahead of her new album’s release on Friday. (PhotosByDutch / SplashNews)

The source said besides getting along great, Jute$ is also “sober,” and her friends are “looking at this as a positive thing.” In addition to being sober, Demi is also glad they were pals first “because she was able to get to know him without having any blinders on.” They also explained just how happy the Confident singer has been. “Demi thinks he’s so talented, she’s really excited that they can share their passion for music and vibe on that level,” the source said.

It was reported that Demi was dating a musician on August 8. It was revealed to be Jute$, after she was spotted holding hands with him, as they stepped out for a walk on Tuesday, August 16. Demi’s also been gearing up for the release of her new album Holy Fvck, which drops on Friday, August 19.

