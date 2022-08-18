ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

‘PLL: Original Sin’s Bailee Madison On [Spoiler] Adopting Imogen’s Baby & Her Season 2 Hopes

By Avery Thompson
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10z8Wg_0hLyLDgb00
Image Credit: HBO Max

The PLL: Original Sin finale was a total thrill ride from beginning to end. From the big “A” reveal to what really happened with Angela Waters to Imogen and Tabby confronting the man who raped them, the finale didn’t hold back on the shocking twists and turns. Imogen narrowly escaped with her life after an intense face-off with “A” and gave birth to her baby.

In the final moments of the finale, Imogen revealed that her baby was being adopted by Aria and Ezra from the original Pretty Little Liars. As this was happening, “A” escaped and attacked Chip, who sexually assaulted Imogen and Tabby. True to form, “A” is on the loose again and just as dangerous.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CSEw6_0hLyLDgb00
Noa, Tabby, Imogen, Faran, and Mouse in ‘PLL: Original Sin.’ (HBO Max)

HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY with Bailee Madison about Imogen’s journey forward after coming to terms with her mother’s death. She also revealed whether or not Imogen got the closure she needed after confronting Chip. As for whether or not Aria and Ezra will show up in a potential season 2, Bailee isn’t ruling it out. Read our Q&A below:

Imogen has had to grapple with not only the death of her mother and being pregnant but discovering that her mother made some pretty terrible mistakes in the past. How do you feel about where Imogen is at emotionally with accepting her mother’s death and accepting everything that’s happened by the end of the season?

Bailee Madison: I think for the first time, she’s given the opportunity to heal. I think her mom with what she did was so abrupt and so painful, and I think she felt really discarded without knowing any of the information, especially with everything that she was going through. I think as much as the truth can hurt, Imogen is a big fan of the truth and honesty and revealing the truth behind something. I think now that she has this information, as painful and heartbreaking as it is, I think she’s able to reconcile with the fact that who her mom was back then is not the kind of person she is going to be. She’s not going to be that young girl in school and make the decisions that she made, but that doesn’t mean that she has to discard the love that her mom gave her. Yes, she was troubled. And yes, she had a lot of pain. But I think Imogen knows she’s not going to follow along with that and deserves better. I think it’s exciting to look at what healing and peace might feel like now that she has these answers. As heartbreaking as it is, I think it’s exactly what she needs to move forward.

On top of the mom situation, Imogen also had to deal with the fact that Chip raped her and her best friend. Do

you think Imogen got that closure that she needed by confronting Chip with Tabby? I felt like that was a moment for both of them.

Bailee Madison: Yeah, it was a moment for both of them. That scene was such an important and heavily spoken about scene. Because these two girls, even though their guts are telling them that this is the truth, they don’t have any confirmation. They’re walking in there and confronting someone that in their gut they feel as if violated them and took away so much from them and took their innocence and then played with it afterward. It was really interesting because I think Tabby knew that if it was a yes from him that he did that to Imogen that would be breaking Imogen’s heart. Imogen knew that if it was a yes for Tabby, that’s her best friend’s heart breaking right there. They had to stand there with this poker face and watch their best friend be completely shattered in that moment and then watch each other feel completely shattered, but then take back that power and push through it and say everything they needed to say. I get emotional thinking about that scene because we talked about it so much. We were like, this does matter and there are so many layers and so many things that they’re fighting really throughout the whole scene. With Imogen, closure is a funny thing. She got everything taken away from her, and then the first time that she’s let a new guy in and close to her, it’s the same person that took everything away. Closure in the sense of, again, she’s a truth seeker and there’s truth there, but I don’t think that’s something that you ever heal from or that you ever forget or that you ever forgive. So that will be a part of her, but it won’t define her. I think that’s what these girls wanted. To know the truth and not let it define them.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BVb7L_0hLyLDgb00
Chandler Kinney and Bailee Madison as Tabby and Imogen. (HBO Max)

After a fight with “A,” Imogen does have her baby. Did you know from the beginning that the baby was going to be adopted by Aria and Ezra?

Bailee Madison: No, I had no idea. Honestly, we experienced our show script by script. So whenever we were filming a new episode and got that script, we were finding out the answers in real-time like the audience was, except we were just filming it. It was a big surprise for me.

How did you react? There have been little hints and nods over the season, but this is a very clear connection.

Bailee Madison: I loved it. I think what’s so fun is it’s very easy to kind of take something that’s so loved in a franchise and then just ham it up with references and Easter Eggs for the sake of doing so. I think what our show wanted to do was respect the original and place those nods in for OG fans to enjoy and have it mean something and have it be a meaningful connection that propelled the story not just for the sake of talking about it. I remember watching the scene with Lucy [Hale] and Ian [Harding] when she’s like, “I can’t have babies.” I was just devastated and so sad for them. I cried. I love the fact that our show being in a new universe and a new experience for PLL fans, I love that we were able to kind of bring some closure and a happy ending to characters that are super loved. Knowing that that’s something that the OG liar wanted — to be a mom — and have a nod to them and have it mean something was really nice and made it even better.

So if there’s a season 2 we may see them?

Bailee Madison: You never know. I mean, I think it’s set up. The door’s always open and the support has meant so much. Also, Lucy’s a friend of mine, so that would be just really fun to work with her. But yeah, I think with what we’re able to do going forward, there’s so much that can happen.

I feel like there’s still a lot of mystery when it comes to the moms’ past. Do you think that there are more secrets between the moms? There was that moment between Imogen and her dad when he told her that her mom wrote it in her will that if anything ever happened to her that Tabby’s mom would take care of her and not him.

Bailee Madison: I think that secrets will continue to come out. I think that the moms and the daughters have always been such an essential part of PLL. The moms were as iconic as the Liars were. I remember watching and just adoring them. I think in terms of the Angela Waters storyline, I think we’ve closed that chapter, and the Liars are able to find justice and at least closure on behalf of Angela and have all those questions answered. But in terms of the moms and the daughters and what that looks like, there’s a whole lot of growing to do. Also, I love our moms but they’ve got a lot to learn still. We’re miles ahead of them with the choices that they make, and I think that will continue to push back and forth between the daughters and the moms moving forward.

“A” is still alive despite that insane fight. At the end of the finale, we see “A” show up at Chip’s door with a knife. While we don’t see what happens, we have an inkling of what goes down. “A” is still out there and now we really don’t know what Archie’s motives are now. Is it justice for Angela? With Chip, he was kind of doing something in service to Imogen and Tabby.

Bailee Madison: It’s a very interesting dynamic. I think “A” has kept people really confused because some of the things as awful that “A” has done have been celebrated online because he’s gone towards people that have been really terrible. But I think there’s there’s a lot of makeups and mockups of “A.” I think it doesn’t just have to be one person behind something. We’ve obviously met the world of Millwood. I think there are a lot of people with a lot of secrets who would be happy to tear someone down, so that would be really fun to explore. I’m still convinced the girls are going to get framed for Tyler’s murder. I’m just waiting for that to happen. I’m like, they’re going to go through a trial. A is going to frame them, and everything is going to go to sh*t.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jxY1w_0hLyLDgb00
Bailee Madison as Imogen. (HBO Max)

We learned that Tom Beasley and Imogen’s mom were high school sweethearts. There was definitely a weird dynamic between Tom and Imogen…

Bailee Madison: I thought he was my dad for the longest time.

I was going to ask, have you thought about that?

Bailee Madison: I was convinced actually because I was like, this would make sense. Karen, Kelly, Imogen are all sisters. I was like, Tom’s definitely the dad, Tom is my father, and then I met my dad. But I still don’t know. I’m still a bit apprehensive about it. I’m not sure.

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

‘The Bachelorette’: Rachel Sends [SPOILER] Home Before Meeting His Family

Rachel Recchia sent Tyler Norris home during his hometown date on the Aug. 22 episode of The Bachelorette. Rachel went on the daytime portion of her date with Tyler, but decided to eliminate him before meeting his family. Going into the date, Rachel was admittedly further behind with Tyler than her other three men — Aven Jones, Zach Shallcross and Tino Franco. Of the four men, Tyler was the only one Rachel hadn’t gone on a one-on-one with.
TV & VIDEOS
HollywoodLife

Mischa Barton Reunites With Her Parents From ‘The O.C.’ 15 Years After Finale: ‘Cooper Family’

The O.C. fans rejoiced on Monday when they were gifted with a Cooper family reunion! Melinda Clarke, who played the role of Julie Cooper on the FOX teen drama, took to Instagram to share a photo of her posing with her TV husband, Tate Donovan, who played Jimmy Cooper, and TV daughter, Mischa Barton, who played Marissa Cooper, during a hangout in Charleston, SC. “SO THIS HAPPENED! Cooper family reunion! Warmed my heart to see these two, @mischabarton and @t8dono, at @tripleellc in Charleston. ❤️❤️❤️❤️@dinehighcotton #theoc,” she captioned the epic photo.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
HollywoodLife

Kelly Clarkson Reveals She Spent Summer With Ex Brandon Blackstock & Kids After Brutal Divorce

“It’s obviously been a rough couple of years, so it was really important to me to shut down for a minute,” Kelly Clarkson said during an Aug. 23 interview on TODAY. Kelly, 40, spoke with hosts Carson Daly and Hoda Kotb about taking a break from The Kelly Clarkson Show to spend the summer months in Montana with her kids — son, Remington, 6, and 8-year-old daughter, River Rose. The American Idol winner also said that the children’s father – and her ex-husband – Brandon Blackstock was there, too. “The kids were with me and with their dad,” she said. “It was nice because they usually have to travel a lot because of our separation.”
HollywoodLife

Anne Heche’s Sons Call Her Final Resting Place ‘Serene’ As Arrangements Are Revealed

Anne Heche has been laid to rest. Anne, who legally died at the age of 53 on Aug. 12 and was taken off life support on Aug. 14, was cremated and her ashes were given a home in a mausoleum at Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles, per the Associated Press, on Aug. 23. Anne’s 20-year-old son, Homer Laffoon, called his mother’s final resting place “serene” in a statement shared with HollywoodLife via Anne’s representative on Aug. 23. “My brother Atlas and I want to thank Tyler, Noelle, and all the amazing people at Hollywood Forever for their kindness, compassion, and generosity of spirit. We are convinced our Mom would love the site we have chosen for her; it’s beautiful and serene and she will be among her Hollywood peers,” the statement began.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bailee Madison
HollywoodLife

Scott Disick, 39, & Kimberly Stewart, 42, Pictured Holding Hands Amid New Romance Rumors

Scott Disick and Rod Stewart’s daughter, Kimberly Stewart, 42, were seen out and about again — only this time, the duo were holding hands! Following the marriage of his ex Kourtney Kardashian to Blink 182 drummer Travis Barker, Scott, 39, stepped out for dinner with Kimberly at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, California. In pics, which you can SEE HERE, they were seen outside the tony dining spot on Sunday, August 21, comfortably holding hands as cameras snapped their movements.
SANTA MONICA, CA
HollywoodLife

Leah Messer Was ‘Happy’ To Get Her Daughters’ ‘Approval’ Before Getting Engaged Again

In a preview for the first season of MTV’s newest show, Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, Leah Messer‘s three daughters are seen asking her whether she and boyfriend Jaylan Mobley will ever get married, and they seem pretty excited about it. And it was their excitement that really warmed Leah’s heart, she revealed during an EXCLUSIVE interview wit HollywoodLife while promoting the new Teen Mom show.
RELATIONSHIPS
HollywoodLife

Angelina Jolie & Daughter Vivienne, 14, Are All Smiles Backstage At ‘Dear Evan Hansen’: Photos

Angelina Jolie, 47, and her daughter Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, 14, have a shared love for theater. The mother-daughter duo traveled to Philadelphia to see the Tony Award winning show Dear Evan Hansen this past weekend. The actress and her teenager got to meet lead star Anthony Norman, who plays Evan, and they all posed for a photo together backstage at the Forrest Theater. The beloved musical’s official IG account shared the snapshots, writing, “👋👋👋 waving back at @angelinajolie and Vivianne this weekend in Philly.”
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Pll#Lsb Spoiler
HollywoodLife

Demi Lovato’s Boyfriend Jute$ Kisses Her In Sweet 30th Birthday Post: Photo

Bow down to the birthday queen! Demi Lovato looked absolutely blissful in a photo album shared by her new beau Jute$ (real name Jordan Lutes) for her big 30th birthday! The musician took to his Instagram on Saturday, August 20 to post a slew of amazing snaps of the couple, who are proving they are 100% relationship goals. The slideshow features Demi and Jutes$ kissing, getting cozy and, in quick clips, cracking each other up in the most delightful ways.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

‘Love Is Blind’s Danielle Ruhl Files For Divorce From Nick Thompson: Report

Love is Blind stars Danielle Ruhl and Nick Thompson have split after one year of marriage. Danielle filed for divorce at Cook County Circuit Court in Illinois on August 15, according to documents obtained by multiple outlets. The pair met and fell in love on season two of the Netflix dating series. They tied the knot in June 2021 and their wedding was featured on the season finale, which aired in February 2022.
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
HollywoodLife

Tyler Blackburn Reveals He Missed Episodes Of ‘Roswell’ Due To ‘Intense Mental Health Issues’

“Alex is alive!” Tyler Blackburn announced in a tweet, explaining his absence from many episodes of Roswell, New Mexico’s fourth season. He wrote that he’d taken much time away from the show to address both general and mental health issues in a Twitter thread on Monday, August 22. He offered many thanks to a number of different collaborators on the show, while shedding light on why he wasn’t seen in the most recent season. He closed his thread with a major show of gratitude. “I am forever grateful to the human beings that made up this show,” he tweeted.
MENTAL HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Funny Moments
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
HollywoodLife

‘House Of The Dragon’ Recap: A New Targaryen Heir Is Named After Great Tragedy

House of the Dragon begins when the Targaryens are at the height of their power. Viserys I Targaryen is now the King of the Seven Kingdoms after being named King Jaeherys I’s successor. Viserys went before the Great Council along with Princess Rhaenys, Jaeherys’ eldest descendant and the only other viable candidate to be his successor. Jaeherys had to name a successor in order to prevent a war because he knew that “the only thing that could tear down the house of the dragon was itself.”
ENTERTAINMENT
HollywoodLife

Elton John Shares 1st Sneak Peek Of Britney Spears Duet ‘Hold Me Closer’: Watch

Just days ahead of its official release, Elton John took to social media to reveal a tantalizing video of his new duet with Britney Spears! The music legend, 75, and the pop icon, 40, collaborated on “Hold Me Closer,” which will be release Friday, August 26 — but that wasn’t soon enough for the “Rocket Man” singer. He took to TikTok on Tuesday, August 23, to treat his 2.1 million followers to his live performance of the hotly anticipated single.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

‘Halloween Ends’ Release Date & Cast: Everything We Know So Far

Jamie Lee Curtis is about to end an era. Halloween Ends is rapidly approaching, and so is Jamie’s lengthy stint as one of the horror genre’s original “final girls.” Fans were thrilled when 2018’s Halloween revived Jamie Lee’s character Laurie Strode, and since then she’s faced off against slasher Michael Myers in 2021’s Halloween Kills in yet another blood bath worthy of the name.
MOVIES
HollywoodLife

Laura Dern Honors Son’s 21st Birthday With Rare Photo Of Her 2 Kids

Happy Birthday, Ellery Harper Walker! Laura Dern gushed about her older child, as he celebrated his 21st on Monday, August 21. The actress, 55, shared both a throwback photo of her son as well as a more current picture alongside her daughter Jaya Harper, 17, and her mom Diane Ladd, 86, on her Instagram. It looked like the whole family were having a blast celebrating the Oscar-winner’s grown-up son.
BEAUTY & FASHION
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
233K+
Followers
20K+
Post
72M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy