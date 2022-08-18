Read full article on original website
Related
bizneworleans.com
New Orleans Businesses Fill CPR Training Need for Area Schools
NEW ORLEANS (press release) — The American Heart Association of Greater New Orleans collaborated with local sponsors and businesses to fill an urgent CPR training need. They are providing 69 CPR in Schools Training Kits, which will serve more than 50,000 greater New Orleans area students each year. The kits have 10 mannequins each, and are sustainable and reusable, meaning the schools can continue to use them year after year, potentially adding more trained lifesavers to our community.
bizneworleans.com
University Medical Center New Orleans Names New CEO
NEW ORLEANS – Dr. Emily Sedgwick has joined University Medical Center New Orleans as the new president and chief executive officer. Sedgwick will lead a staff of more than 2,700 and manage the continued growth of the $1.2 billion hospital, which is home to the Rev. Avery C. Alexander Academic Research Hospital.
bizneworleans.com
Dr. Kyle Magee Joins CenterWell Senior Primary Care
CenterWell Senior Primary Care has announced the addition of Dr. Kyle Magee to its Covington center. Board certified in internal medicine, Magee brings 27 years of experience in the healthcare field and will be assuming the position of regional medical director of Louisiana. He began his career as a physician in Franklinton, spending his first 12 years working at Family Medical Clinic. Then he spent eight years at Riverside Medical Clinic as a physician and later CEO. Afterward, at JenCare, he was chief medical officer for the Louisiana market for two years. Before joining CenterWell, he was regional medical director for four years at People’s Health/Primary Care Plus in Metairie. He was responsible for managing the performance, quality and compliance of the clinical team.
bizneworleans.com
St. Tammany Corporation, Idea Village Bring IDEAinstitute to Northshore
MANDEVILLE, La. – Chris Masingill, CEO of St. Tammany Corporation, and Jon Atkinson, CEO of the Idea Village, have announced the establishment of a strategic partnership between the organizations, anchored by the launch of the IDEAinstitute Northshore program. This partnership represents a key step in St. Tammany Corporation’s strategic priority of engaging in dynamic relationships with respected thought leaders to enhance the entrepreneurial ecosystem in St. Tammany and the broader region.
IN THIS ARTICLE
bizneworleans.com
Episode 115: Guy Williams Works to Restore Pontchartrain Beach
This week’s episode features Guy Williams, CEO at Gulf Coast Bank and co-founder the Pontchartrain Beach Foundation, a nonprofit hoping to restore and re-open the storied beach at the lake end of Elysian Fields Avenue. Last month, the Lakefront Management Authority, which oversees the property, unanimously voted to negotiate a lease with the foundation. Next on the to-do list is moving the process forward and securing $20 million to make the dream a reality.
bizneworleans.com
Monique R. Jones Selected Mystic Krewe of Femme Fatale Queen 2023
NEW ORLEANS – The Mystic Krewe of Femme Fatale held its annual members-only soirée, titled “The Reveal,” on Sunday, Aug. 7, at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center. The organization selected its 2023 royalty and announced next season’s parade theme, honorary grand marshal and floats.
bizneworleans.com
New Book Celebrates Al Copeland’s Life and Recipes
NEW ORLEANS — The Copeland family is releasing a cookbook featuring “proprietary, never-before-released” recipes from Al Copeland, founder of Popeyes Famous Fried Chicken and Copeland’s Restaurants of New Orleans. Titled “Secrets of a Tastemaker,” the book also chronicles Copeland’s life and the rise of the Popeyes fast food empire. Al Copeland Jr. provides the foreword, and Kit Wohl and Chris Rose also contribute.
Comments / 0