CenterWell Senior Primary Care has announced the addition of Dr. Kyle Magee to its Covington center. Board certified in internal medicine, Magee brings 27 years of experience in the healthcare field and will be assuming the position of regional medical director of Louisiana. He began his career as a physician in Franklinton, spending his first 12 years working at Family Medical Clinic. Then he spent eight years at Riverside Medical Clinic as a physician and later CEO. Afterward, at JenCare, he was chief medical officer for the Louisiana market for two years. Before joining CenterWell, he was regional medical director for four years at People’s Health/Primary Care Plus in Metairie. He was responsible for managing the performance, quality and compliance of the clinical team.

COVINGTON, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO