Wyoming State

Mark Levin Compares Liz Cheney To Jefferson Davis And Another American Traitor

By Ron Dicker
 5 days ago

Fox News host Mark Levin ridiculously unloaded on Rep. Liz Cheney after her loss to Harriet Hageman in the GOP primary for Wyoming’s only U.S. House seat. (Listen below.)

On his Westwood One radio show Wednesday, Levin even compared the anti-Trump Republican to Confederacy President Jefferson Davis.

“If there’s a new civil war, I would say that Liz Cheney is on the wrong side of it,” Levin said. “More Jefferson Davis than Abraham Lincoln. Just saying.”

Levin, the host of “Life, Liberty & Levin” on Fox News, repeatedly referred to Cheney’s concession speech in which she mentioned that Lincoln suffered a series of election defeats before winning the presidency and saving the union.

Levin also compared her to another treasonous figure in history, a certain colonial Revolutionary War officer who switched to the British side.

“She’s not Abraham Lincoln,” he said. “She’s Benedict Arnold and the Benedict Arnold is within the Republican Party.”

The outspoken Cheney was accused of betrayal by much of the GOP when she voted to impeach Trump for instigating the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot and serves on a House committee investigating his role in the insurrection to overturn Joe Biden’s election victory.

“Liz Cheney never spoke out against the outrageous attacks on Trump when they tried to destroy his election, both in and outside of the government,” Levin said. “Tried to remove him from office. She voted once for that, tried to criminalize his administration. She doesn’t give a damn about this country. It’s about her.”

Comments / 26

Nadine Allen
5d ago

Mark Levin is a very intelligent man. Liz is being used by the left. They will toss her aside soon.

Viva Satire!
5d ago

Fox News Host Mark Levin then produced a photo of Former President Trump'sPosterior andFrenchkissed it.

OPINION: A Little Dirt on Mr. Liz Cheney – The Plot Thickens Even After Her Monumental Loss

You really can’t make this stuff up. As it turns out, Cheney’s husband, Philip Perry, works for Latham & Watkins -- the firm defending Hunter Biden. This non-satirical, un-opinionated, fully attributed, and unbiased article was compiled by the accredited and degreed veteran investigative reporter Kurt Dillon. It is comprised of information compiled from the following sources: Real Clear Politics, The New York Post, The Daily Caller, The Sun, and The Associated Press.
