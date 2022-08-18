Mark Levin Compares Liz Cheney To Jefferson Davis And Another American Traitor

Fox News host Mark Levin ridiculously unloaded on Rep. Liz Cheney after her loss to Harriet Hageman in the GOP primary for Wyoming’s only U.S. House seat. (Listen below.)

On his Westwood One radio show Wednesday, Levin even compared the anti-Trump Republican to Confederacy President Jefferson Davis.

“If there’s a new civil war, I would say that Liz Cheney is on the wrong side of it,” Levin said. “More Jefferson Davis than Abraham Lincoln. Just saying.”

Levin, the host of “Life, Liberty & Levin” on Fox News, repeatedly referred to Cheney’s concession speech in which she mentioned that Lincoln suffered a series of election defeats before winning the presidency and saving the union.

Levin also compared her to another treasonous figure in history, a certain colonial Revolutionary War officer who switched to the British side.

“She’s not Abraham Lincoln,” he said. “She’s Benedict Arnold and the Benedict Arnold is within the Republican Party.”

The outspoken Cheney was accused of betrayal by much of the GOP when she voted to impeach Trump for instigating the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot and serves on a House committee investigating his role in the insurrection to overturn Joe Biden’s election victory.

“Liz Cheney never spoke out against the outrageous attacks on Trump when they tried to destroy his election, both in and outside of the government,” Levin said. “Tried to remove him from office. She voted once for that, tried to criminalize his administration. She doesn’t give a damn about this country. It’s about her.”

h/t Media Matters

