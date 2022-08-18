Read full article on original website
BBC
Sheffield man jailed for 'brutal and horrific' rape
A rapist who subjected his victim to "a brutal and horrific sexual crime" has been jailed for eight years. Dennis Allko, 30, formerly of Berners Road, Sheffield, was arrested a few days after a woman reported being raped in February this year. Police said the incident left her "injured, traumatised...
BBC
Woman, 73, admits to killing husband at their Ponteland home
A woman who smothered her husband with a pillow after an argument over money has admitted killing him. Janet Dunn, 73, pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of 81-year-old Anthony Dunn, who was found dead by their daughter at the house in March. She had been due to face trial for...
BBC
Anglesey: Man in court accused of raping girl at beach
A 34-year-old man has appeared in court accused of raping a girl and other sexual offences at a beach. The girl was attacked in the Traeth Penial area of Llanfachraeth, Anglesey, and was reported on Thursday. Lee James Howland, of Bont Uchaf, Bethesda, Gwynedd, appeared before magistrates at Caernarfon on...
IFLScience
The Woman Who Was Wrongfully Convicted Of Murdering Her Baby, And Saved By A Biochemist
In 1989, a toddler died of a rare condition. As a result, his mother would be convicted of his murder, and only released after an episode of Unsolved Mysteries brought the case to the attention of a biochemist at Saint Louis University. On July 7, 1989, in Jefferson County, Missouri,...
Baby-addicted mum with 22 young children tells of her anguish after her tycoon husband is sent to jail in fraud probe
A BABY-addicted mum with 22 children has told of her anguish after her millionaire husband was sent to jail. Kristina Ozturk, 24, has quite literally been left holding the babies after her wealthy spouse Galip, 57, was hauled off by cops. The Turkish tycoon was nicked in Russia on charges...
People
Missing Ky. Girl, 12, Found Slain 2 Miles from Where Dad Was Found with Self-Inflicted Gunshot Wound
Authorities in Kentucky are investigating the shooting death of a 12-year-old girl who was reported missing after police found her unresponsive father nearby, with the father suffering from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. Stacy Collins has not been charged with a crime in connection with the death of his daughter,...
BBC
Owami Davies: Missing student nurse found alive and well
Student nurse Owami Davies has been found alive and well in Hampshire, the Met Police has confirmed. A member of the public came forward after a police appeal, which saw a huge public response and 117 possible sightings. Ms Davies, who was studying nursing at King's College London, left her...
Girl, 15, is among four teenagers arrested after man in his 20s is stabbed to death in Kent market town
Four teenagers, including a 15-year-old girl, have been arrested on suspicion of the murder of a man in his twenties in a market town in Kent. Police were called to a location near Avebury Avenue in the market town of Tonbridge, Kent, just before 1am on Friday after the man was stabbed to death.
'I Spent a Decade Working Inside Prisons, One Inmate Made Me Quit'
Before my first day in prison, I asked myself: Am I able to meet people and not judge them by their crimes?
Police issue urgent manhunt warning for people to avoid murder suspect
Greater Manchester Police have asked the public to be vigilant and stay safe as they issued a wanted post for 28-year-old John Bellfield earlier today (22 August). Bellfield is wanted in connection with the ongoing investigation into the murder of Thomas Campbell, which happened last month. In their statement to...
DNA From Letter Solves 30-Year-Old Cold Case of Murdered Mom
The Reading Eagle published a story on its front page in 1990 about a Pennsylvania mother who had been brutally murdered two years earlier—an article that would indirectly lead to the mother’s killer being identified 30 years later.That woman, Anna Kane, was just 26 when she was strangled to death with a rope and her body abandoned in woodland near Hamburg, Pennsylvania, in October 1988. The paper’s story detailed her killing, and highlighted how cops were struggling to identify a suspect despite detecting a man’s DNA on her clothes and body.A few days after publishing, the Eagle received a letter...
Woman’s plan to kill husband go awry after killers end up befriending man
An Indian woman’s plan to get her husband murdered went awry after the contract killers ended up befriending the man and her boyfriend died by suicide to evade arrest.Three Indian contract killers were hired in July to kidnap and murder Naveen Kumar in the southern Tamil Nadu state by the woman, identified only as Anupallavi, and her lover Humavanath Kumar, police reports said.The men — Harish, Nagaraju and Mugilan — were paid Rs 90,000 (£955) up front to carry out the crime and were promised another Rs 110,000 (£1168) after Mr Kumar was killed.On 23 July, the three men...
BBC
Motorcyclist, 22, dies after crash
A 22-year-old motorcyclist has died after he was involved in a crash with a car. The crash happened at the junction between Cadole Road and Hafod Road in Gwernaffield, Flintshire, at about 16:30 BST on Friday, North Wales Police said. Austin Winter, from Gwersyllt in Wrexham, was taken to Aintree...
Man driving with girlfriend killed by woman posing as stranded motorist
A Florida college student exploring the Alabama wilderness with his girlfriend was fatally wounded during a shootout with a would-be robber who appeared to be living with others in the woods, authorities said.Adam Simjee, 22, was shot to death in the Talladega National Forest near popular Cheaha State Park in east Alabama last week, the Clay County Sheriff's Office said in a statement. Yasmine Hider and Krystal Diane Pinkins were charged with murder, kidnapping and robbery, the statement said.Wounded several times during the confrontation, Hider was awaiting transfer to jail from a Birmingham hospital where she underwent surgery for her...
U.S. Soldier Was Way Over Alcohol Limit When She Fatally Struck Group of Kids, Cops Say
An American soldier is under house arrest inside the U.S. Air Force Aviano Air Base in northern Italy after fatally striking a 15-year-old boy who was walking with friends on a pedestrian trail early Sunday morning.Investigators say the 20-year-old female soldier had four times the alcohol level in her blood when the accident took place.The soldier, who has been identified only as B.J.N. in accordance with Italian privacy laws, had no illegal substances in her blood, but she was legally drunk, the Pordenone prosecutor confirmed to The Daily Beast. Aviano officials did not immediately respond to questions about the incident.The...
Iowa man accused of murdering woman, placing her head on a stick in a park
An Iowa man was arrested for first-degree murder for allegedly killing a woman in April 2021 then placing her head on a stick in a park. Nathan James Gilmore, 23, was taken into custody on Friday in relation to the death of 29-year-old Angela Nicole Bradbury. Detectives alleged that he...
My husband Capt. David Dorn was murdered in 2020 riots. His killer had help dividing America.
Last month, the Black Lives Matter rioter who murdered my husband over two years ago was finally convicted in court. My husband was retired St. Louis Police Captain David Dorn. He was Black. His life mattered. I met David while I worked retail security, where he moonlighted when not working...
Woman, 28, killed in ‘mistaken identity’ shooting seven years after brother died same way
A woman was shot dead in her back garden in what police say was a case of mistaken identity, seven years after her teenage brother died in similar circumstances.Ashley Dale, 28, was found fatally wounded in Old Swan, Liverpool, early on Sunday morning. Officers were called just after 12.40am on Sunday to a house and found Ms Dale with injuries to her body consistent with gunshot wounds.She received medical treatment at the scene but was taken to hospital where she was later pronounced dead.Her family paid tribute to their “shining light” and condemned the killing as a “senseless crime” as...
Jury deliberations ongoing in trial of Anthony Ford, man accused of killing 5-month-old daughter
BALTIMORE -- Jury deliberations will run into a second day in the trial of Anthony Ford, the man accused of killing his 5-month-old daughter, Brailynn, in 2018.Ford faces charges of second-degree murder, child abuse resulting in death, child abuse resulting in serious physical injury and first-degree assault.Brailynn Ford died in October 2018, several days after she was taken to the hospital with signs of trauma on her body.The girl's family said she was in her father's care before she was hospitalized. They said they had no reason to believe that he would harm his daughter.Ford was arrested days after his...
BBC
Javell Morgan death: Two men charged with murder of stab victim
Two men have been charged with murdering a man stabbed to death after the Manchester Caribbean Carnival. Javell Morgan was found injured by police after midnight on Monday in Claremont Road after the annual festival in Moss Side. The 20-year-old, from West Yorkshire, was taken to hospital where he was...
