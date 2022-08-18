An American soldier is under house arrest inside the U.S. Air Force Aviano Air Base in northern Italy after fatally striking a 15-year-old boy who was walking with friends on a pedestrian trail early Sunday morning.Investigators say the 20-year-old female soldier had four times the alcohol level in her blood when the accident took place.The soldier, who has been identified only as B.J.N. in accordance with Italian privacy laws, had no illegal substances in her blood, but she was legally drunk, the Pordenone prosecutor confirmed to The Daily Beast. Aviano officials did not immediately respond to questions about the incident.The...

