Public Safety

BBC

Sheffield man jailed for 'brutal and horrific' rape

A rapist who subjected his victim to "a brutal and horrific sexual crime" has been jailed for eight years. Dennis Allko, 30, formerly of Berners Road, Sheffield, was arrested a few days after a woman reported being raped in February this year. Police said the incident left her "injured, traumatised...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Woman, 73, admits to killing husband at their Ponteland home

A woman who smothered her husband with a pillow after an argument over money has admitted killing him. Janet Dunn, 73, pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of 81-year-old Anthony Dunn, who was found dead by their daughter at the house in March. She had been due to face trial for...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Anglesey: Man in court accused of raping girl at beach

A 34-year-old man has appeared in court accused of raping a girl and other sexual offences at a beach. The girl was attacked in the Traeth Penial area of Llanfachraeth, Anglesey, and was reported on Thursday. Lee James Howland, of Bont Uchaf, Bethesda, Gwynedd, appeared before magistrates at Caernarfon on...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Owami Davies: Missing student nurse found alive and well

Student nurse Owami Davies has been found alive and well in Hampshire, the Met Police has confirmed. A member of the public came forward after a police appeal, which saw a huge public response and 117 possible sightings. Ms Davies, who was studying nursing at King's College London, left her...
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheDailyBeast

DNA From Letter Solves 30-Year-Old Cold Case of Murdered Mom

The Reading Eagle published a story on its front page in 1990 about a Pennsylvania mother who had been brutally murdered two years earlier—an article that would indirectly lead to the mother’s killer being identified 30 years later.That woman, Anna Kane, was just 26 when she was strangled to death with a rope and her body abandoned in woodland near Hamburg, Pennsylvania, in October 1988. The paper’s story detailed her killing, and highlighted how cops were struggling to identify a suspect despite detecting a man’s DNA on her clothes and body.A few days after publishing, the Eagle received a letter...
HAMBURG, PA
The Independent

Woman’s plan to kill husband go awry after killers end up befriending man

An Indian woman’s plan to get her husband murdered went awry after the contract killers ended up befriending the man and her boyfriend died by suicide to evade arrest.Three Indian contract killers were hired in July to kidnap and murder Naveen Kumar in the southern Tamil Nadu state by the woman, identified only as Anupallavi, and her lover Humavanath Kumar, police reports said.The men — Harish, Nagaraju and Mugilan — were paid Rs 90,000 (£955) up front to carry out the crime and were promised another Rs 110,000 (£1168) after Mr Kumar was killed.On 23 July, the three men...
PUBLIC SAFETY
NewsBreak
Public Safety
BBC

Motorcyclist, 22, dies after crash

A 22-year-old motorcyclist has died after he was involved in a crash with a car. The crash happened at the junction between Cadole Road and Hafod Road in Gwernaffield, Flintshire, at about 16:30 BST on Friday, North Wales Police said. Austin Winter, from Gwersyllt in Wrexham, was taken to Aintree...
ACCIDENTS
CBS Miami

Man driving with girlfriend killed by woman posing as stranded motorist

A Florida college student exploring the Alabama wilderness with his girlfriend was fatally wounded during a shootout with a would-be robber who appeared to be living with others in the woods, authorities said.Adam Simjee, 22, was shot to death in the Talladega National Forest near popular Cheaha State Park in east Alabama last week, the Clay County Sheriff's Office said in a statement. Yasmine Hider and Krystal Diane Pinkins were charged with murder, kidnapping and robbery, the statement said.Wounded several times during the confrontation, Hider was awaiting transfer to jail from a Birmingham hospital where she underwent surgery for her...
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheDailyBeast

U.S. Soldier Was Way Over Alcohol Limit When She Fatally Struck Group of Kids, Cops Say

An American soldier is under house arrest inside the U.S. Air Force Aviano Air Base in northern Italy after fatally striking a 15-year-old boy who was walking with friends on a pedestrian trail early Sunday morning.Investigators say the 20-year-old female soldier had four times the alcohol level in her blood when the accident took place.The soldier, who has been identified only as B.J.N. in accordance with Italian privacy laws, had no illegal substances in her blood, but she was legally drunk, the Pordenone prosecutor confirmed to The Daily Beast. Aviano officials did not immediately respond to questions about the incident.The...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Woman, 28, killed in ‘mistaken identity’ shooting seven years after brother died same way

A woman was shot dead in her back garden in what police say was a case of mistaken identity, seven years after her teenage brother died in similar circumstances.Ashley Dale, 28, was found fatally wounded in Old Swan, Liverpool, early on Sunday morning. Officers were called just after 12.40am on Sunday to a house and found Ms Dale with injuries to her body consistent with gunshot wounds.She received medical treatment at the scene but was taken to hospital where she was later pronounced dead.Her family paid tribute to their “shining light” and condemned the killing as a “senseless crime” as...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Baltimore

Jury deliberations ongoing in trial of Anthony Ford, man accused of killing 5-month-old daughter

BALTIMORE -- Jury deliberations will run into a second day in the trial of Anthony Ford, the man accused of killing his 5-month-old daughter, Brailynn, in 2018.Ford faces charges of second-degree murder, child abuse resulting in death, child abuse resulting in serious physical injury and first-degree assault.Brailynn Ford died in October 2018, several days after she was taken to the hospital with signs of trauma on her body.The girl's family said she was in her father's care before she was hospitalized. They said they had no reason to believe that he would harm his daughter.Ford was arrested days after his...
BALTIMORE, MD
BBC

Javell Morgan death: Two men charged with murder of stab victim

Two men have been charged with murdering a man stabbed to death after the Manchester Caribbean Carnival. Javell Morgan was found injured by police after midnight on Monday in Claremont Road after the annual festival in Moss Side. The 20-year-old, from West Yorkshire, was taken to hospital where he was...
PUBLIC SAFETY

