Miami, FL

NBC Sports

Broncos waive 2021 seventh-rounder Marquiss Spencer

The Broncos got started on cuts to reach the 80-player limit ahead of Tuesday afternoon’s deadline by dropping a member of their 2021 draft class from the roster. The team announced that they have waived defensive end Marquiss Spencer with an injury designation. Spencer will revert to injured reserve if he’s unclaimed and going on the list at this point rules out a return to action with the Broncos at a later point in the season.
DENVER, CO
NBC Sports

Ravens offered Lamar Jackson more money than Kyler Murray got: Report

Lamar Jackson has set a Week 1 deadline in contract negotiations with the Baltimore Ravens. And the Ravens reportedly are facing a "really big uphill battle" to get a deal done by then. Ahead of Sunday night's Ravens-Cardinals preseason game, FOX Sports' Jay Glazer reported that Baltimore has already offered...
BALTIMORE, MD
NBC Sports

How Jackson's 'God-given' ability has impressed 49ers' Ryans

There are some things that can’t be taught, and 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans believes that Drake Jackson’s athleticism is one of them. Jackson already has shown his ability to affect the pocket in his two preseason appearances. The rookie pass rusher might not have recorded a sack yet, but his time will come, given his ability to stay in the play when most linemen would not be able to.
NFL
NBC Sports

Bengals waive three to get down to 82 players

The Bengals have started their second round of cuts. The team announced that they have waived three players. Wide receiver Jaivon Heiligh, wide receiver Jack Sorenson and tight end Scotty Washington have all been dropped from the roster. With those moves, the Bengals’ roster now stands at 82 players. They...
CINCINNATI, OH
NBC Sports

Edelman makes cameo at Patriots-Raiders practice in great T-shirt

Julian Edelman was at Patriots practice on Tuesday. Unfortunately for New England fans, he wasn't wearing a uniform. The retired wide receiver made a surprise appearance in Henderson, Nevada, to observe the Patriots' first joint practice session with the Las Vegas Raiders. While Edelman has plenty of friends on the...
HENDERSON, NV
NBC Sports

Former Texans team president Jamey Rootes dies at 56

Jamey Rootes, the first team president of the Texans, died Sunday. He was 56. His wife, Melissa Wildgen Rootes, confirmed the news on social media. “Our family is heartbroken to confirm that after a battle with mental health issues, Jamey Rootes passed away on Sunday, August 21, 2022, in Houston, Texas,” she wrote. “Jamey was best known for his devotion to his family and friends but was also former president of the Houston Texans, retiring in 2021. Jamey was a dedicated Houstonian who loved his city and touched so many lives through his professional, academic and philanthropic work. Our family is requesting privacy.
HOUSTON, TX
NBC Sports

Source: Lamar Jackson hasn’t gained 25 pounds

During fairly brief comments at the outset of Sunday night’s preseason game between the Ravens and Cardinals, host Curt Menefee casually mentioned that Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson gained 25 pounds this offseason. A source with knowledge of the situation tells PFT that Jackson has not gained 25 pounds. He...
BALTIMORE, MD
NBC Sports

Cardinals announce five cuts

Add the Cardinals to the list of teams who have made the necessary steps to cut down their roster ahead of Tuesday afternoon’s deadline. Most teams have to get down to 80 players, but the Cardinals have 81 because of an exemption that allows them to keep International Pathway Program tight end Bernhard Seikovits without having him count against the active roster.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
NBC Sports

How Ryans is using ex-49er K'Waun Williams to teach Womack

Veteran cornerback K’Waun Williams no longer is in the 49ers’ locker room, but his presence is still being felt. Defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans is using film of Williams, who signed a two-year, $7 million contract with the Denver Broncos during the offseason, to teach his current crop of young cornerbacks.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Report: Patriots part ways with third-year tight end

The New England Patriots are moving on from one of their young tight ends. ESPN's Field Yates reports the team has waived Dalton Keene. The 23-year-old was selected by New England out of Virginia Tech in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft. Injuries prevented Keene from making an...
FOXBOROUGH, MA
NBC Sports

Bears plan to play Justin Fields, Roquan Smith, other starters in preseason finale

While some NFL head coaches keep their key starters on the sideline in the preseason, Bears head coach Matt Eberflus is giving his starters plenty of work. Eberflus said today that he plans to play starting quarterback Justin Fields for the entire first half of Saturday’s preseason finale against the Browns. Although Fields will likely have most of the first-string offense around him, Eberflus did say he might give certain veteran starters more rest in the third and final week of the preseason.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports

Packers trades Cole Van Lanen to Jaguars

The Jaguars are adding some offensive line depth to their roster. Jacksonville acquired Cole Van Lanen from Green Bay for a 2023 seventh-round pick, ESPN reports. Van Lanen, a Green Bay native, was a Packers sixth-round pick in 2021. While on the practice squad last season, he appeared in one game and plays one offensive snap for Green Bay.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
NBC Sports

Broncos release Joe Schobert in second round of cuts

Linebacker Joe Schobert‘s stay with the Broncos was a short one. Schobert signed with the Broncos on August 15, but he was released on Tuesday as one of the moves the team made to reach the 80-player limit ahead of Tuesday’s 4 p.m. ET deadline. He had two tackles in his lone postseason appearance with the team.
DENVER, CO
NBC Sports

Steelers cut five, including quarterback Chris Oladokun

The Steelers began the day with four quarterbacks on their roster. They ended it with three. Pittsburgh waived rookie Chris Oladokun, leaving Mitch Trubisky, Kenny Pickett and Mason Rudolph. With their starting quarterback competition ongoing, the Steelers had no chance to give Oladokun many snaps even in training camp. He...
PITTSBURGH, PA

