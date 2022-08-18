Read full article on original website
College football player among those killed in car accident
Three Indiana State University students died and two others seriously injured after their car ran into a tree early Sunday, the school announced. Among the passengers were members of the ISU football team, the school said. Freshman linebacker Christian Eubanks, 18, and freshman defensive back Caleb ...
Jamey Rootes dead at 56: Former Texans president mourned by team with heartbreaking post by wife about her sudden loss
JAMEY Rootes, former president of the Houston Texans, has died at 56 after a "battle with mental health issues," his wife confirmed. Rootes was President of the NFL team for more than two decades before retiring in 2021, and has been a fixture in the Houston community for many years.
NFL・
NBC Sports
Broncos waive 2021 seventh-rounder Marquiss Spencer
The Broncos got started on cuts to reach the 80-player limit ahead of Tuesday afternoon’s deadline by dropping a member of their 2021 draft class from the roster. The team announced that they have waived defensive end Marquiss Spencer with an injury designation. Spencer will revert to injured reserve if he’s unclaimed and going on the list at this point rules out a return to action with the Broncos at a later point in the season.
NBC Sports
Ravens offered Lamar Jackson more money than Kyler Murray got: Report
Lamar Jackson has set a Week 1 deadline in contract negotiations with the Baltimore Ravens. And the Ravens reportedly are facing a "really big uphill battle" to get a deal done by then. Ahead of Sunday night's Ravens-Cardinals preseason game, FOX Sports' Jay Glazer reported that Baltimore has already offered...
NBC Sports
How Jackson's 'God-given' ability has impressed 49ers' Ryans
There are some things that can’t be taught, and 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans believes that Drake Jackson’s athleticism is one of them. Jackson already has shown his ability to affect the pocket in his two preseason appearances. The rookie pass rusher might not have recorded a sack yet, but his time will come, given his ability to stay in the play when most linemen would not be able to.
NFL・
NBC Sports
Newest Eagles defensive back gets off to fast start days after JJAW trade
CLEVELAND — Ugo Amadi still hasn’t processed the trade. He hasn’t had the time. “It all happened so fast,” Amadi said on Sunday night after making his Eagles debut. “It literally just happened so fast.”. Things haven’t slowed down since then either. Amadi was...
NBC Sports
Bengals waive three to get down to 82 players
The Bengals have started their second round of cuts. The team announced that they have waived three players. Wide receiver Jaivon Heiligh, wide receiver Jack Sorenson and tight end Scotty Washington have all been dropped from the roster. With those moves, the Bengals’ roster now stands at 82 players. They...
NBC Sports
Edelman makes cameo at Patriots-Raiders practice in great T-shirt
Julian Edelman was at Patriots practice on Tuesday. Unfortunately for New England fans, he wasn't wearing a uniform. The retired wide receiver made a surprise appearance in Henderson, Nevada, to observe the Patriots' first joint practice session with the Las Vegas Raiders. While Edelman has plenty of friends on the...
NBC Sports
Former Texans team president Jamey Rootes dies at 56
Jamey Rootes, the first team president of the Texans, died Sunday. He was 56. His wife, Melissa Wildgen Rootes, confirmed the news on social media. “Our family is heartbroken to confirm that after a battle with mental health issues, Jamey Rootes passed away on Sunday, August 21, 2022, in Houston, Texas,” she wrote. “Jamey was best known for his devotion to his family and friends but was also former president of the Houston Texans, retiring in 2021. Jamey was a dedicated Houstonian who loved his city and touched so many lives through his professional, academic and philanthropic work. Our family is requesting privacy.
NBC Sports
Source: Lamar Jackson hasn’t gained 25 pounds
During fairly brief comments at the outset of Sunday night’s preseason game between the Ravens and Cardinals, host Curt Menefee casually mentioned that Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson gained 25 pounds this offseason. A source with knowledge of the situation tells PFT that Jackson has not gained 25 pounds. He...
NBC Sports
Cardinals announce five cuts
Add the Cardinals to the list of teams who have made the necessary steps to cut down their roster ahead of Tuesday afternoon’s deadline. Most teams have to get down to 80 players, but the Cardinals have 81 because of an exemption that allows them to keep International Pathway Program tight end Bernhard Seikovits without having him count against the active roster.
NBC Sports
Arthur Smith: We’re going to be hard on Desmond Ridder because he can take the coaching
The Falcons had quarterback Marcus Mariota start Monday’s preseason matchup with the Jets, but rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder wasn’t far behind him. Ridder, a third-round pick in this year’s draft, came in for the first drive of the second quarter and played through the first drive of the third quarter. He finished his night 10-of-13 for 143 yards.
NBC Sports
How Ryans is using ex-49er K'Waun Williams to teach Womack
Veteran cornerback K’Waun Williams no longer is in the 49ers’ locker room, but his presence is still being felt. Defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans is using film of Williams, who signed a two-year, $7 million contract with the Denver Broncos during the offseason, to teach his current crop of young cornerbacks.
NBC Sports
Report: Patriots part ways with third-year tight end
The New England Patriots are moving on from one of their young tight ends. ESPN's Field Yates reports the team has waived Dalton Keene. The 23-year-old was selected by New England out of Virginia Tech in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft. Injuries prevented Keene from making an...
NBC Sports
Frank Reich: Even if Shaquille Leonard’s not ready to play, we have to get him off PUP to practice
To this point in the preseason, Colts linebacker Shaquille Leonard has been on the physically unable to perform list after undergoing back surgery in June. Indianapolis head coach Frank Reich has expressed optimism that Leonard will be ready to play Week One. But Leonard has not come off the PUP list yet to practice.
NBC Sports
Bears plan to play Justin Fields, Roquan Smith, other starters in preseason finale
While some NFL head coaches keep their key starters on the sideline in the preseason, Bears head coach Matt Eberflus is giving his starters plenty of work. Eberflus said today that he plans to play starting quarterback Justin Fields for the entire first half of Saturday’s preseason finale against the Browns. Although Fields will likely have most of the first-string offense around him, Eberflus did say he might give certain veteran starters more rest in the third and final week of the preseason.
NBC Sports
Packers trades Cole Van Lanen to Jaguars
The Jaguars are adding some offensive line depth to their roster. Jacksonville acquired Cole Van Lanen from Green Bay for a 2023 seventh-round pick, ESPN reports. Van Lanen, a Green Bay native, was a Packers sixth-round pick in 2021. While on the practice squad last season, he appeared in one game and plays one offensive snap for Green Bay.
NBC Sports
Broncos release Joe Schobert in second round of cuts
Linebacker Joe Schobert‘s stay with the Broncos was a short one. Schobert signed with the Broncos on August 15, but he was released on Tuesday as one of the moves the team made to reach the 80-player limit ahead of Tuesday’s 4 p.m. ET deadline. He had two tackles in his lone postseason appearance with the team.
NBC Sports
Steelers cut five, including quarterback Chris Oladokun
The Steelers began the day with four quarterbacks on their roster. They ended it with three. Pittsburgh waived rookie Chris Oladokun, leaving Mitch Trubisky, Kenny Pickett and Mason Rudolph. With their starting quarterback competition ongoing, the Steelers had no chance to give Oladokun many snaps even in training camp. He...
NBC Sports
Colts punter Rigoberto Sanchez suffered apparent torn Achilles at practice
The Colts appear to have lost their punter for the season. Sanchez suffered what the Colts believe is a torn Achilles tendon during practice today, according to multiple reports. According to Stephen Holder of ESPN, Sanchez suffered the injury while running gassers at the end of practice. If further testing...
