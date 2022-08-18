Read full article on original website
The Hockey Writers
Senators’ Järventie Redeems Himself Offensively at 2022 WJC
The World Junior Championship tournament is notorious for elevating expectations to unreasonable levels, and, on the other end of the spectrum, placing unwarranted question marks around players. Ottawa Senators’ prospect Roby Järventie may have accomplished both with respect to his offensive play during his two World Junior Championship tournaments.
Yardbarker
2022 FlamesNation Prospect Rankings: #14 Emilio Pettersen
Norwegian forward Emilio Pettersen is set to enter his third professional season as a Calgary Flames prospect, and it’s safe to say this is a massive year for him. The 22-year-old forward has yet to fully find his groove in the American Hockey League, topping out as a solid middle-six complementary player over the last two seasons.
NHL
BLOG: Holloway invited to NHLPA Rookie Showcase
EDMONTON, AB - Holloway szn is nearly upon us. Edmonton Oilers prospect Dylan Holloway is among the 28 names that have been invited to the 12th annual NHLPA Rookie Showcase, joining the likes of 2022 first-overall pick Juraj Slafkovsky and fourth-overall selection Shane Wright at the event in Arlington, VA on Sept. 6.
The Hockey Writers
3 Wild Prospects That Exceeded Expectations at the 2022 WJC
The Minnesota Wild had many prospects competing at the recently completed 2022 World Junior Championships (WJC), with eight players spread across five teams. Playing all positions from a wide range of draft picks, Wild fans had a fantastic view of the team’s prospect pool. With so much talent, some players will shine while others fail to live up to their expectations. However, three players, in particular, exceeded even the loftiest hopes for a strong showing at the tournament.
The Hockey Writers
3 Kraken Who Could Be X-Factors in 2022-23
The Seattle Kraken enter the 2022-23 season hoping for a better result than their inaugural season. They look to have a stronger roster than the 2021-22 season; now, it is just a matter of if everyone can perform up to their potential. In order for them to make the playoffs in year two, they will need these three players to step up their game and become X-factors for the upcoming season.
Yardbarker
Bruins Prospects Report: Lysell and Duran Shine at WJC & More
As the dog days of summer continue to drag on, with every passing day, it’s one step closer to the 2022-23 NHL season. While just about everyone has been enjoying themselves away from the rink, that was not the case for some of the Boston Bruins prospects. Three prospects just competed at the rescheduled 2022 World Junior Championships in Edmonton at Rogers Place, home of the Edmonton Oilers.
NHL
Juraj Slafkovsky to attend 2022 NHLPA Rookie Showcase
MONTREAL -- Juraj Slafkovsky will attend the 12th annual NHLPA Rookie Showcase on Tuesday, September 6 at MedStar Capitals Iceplex in Arlington, VA. The 18-year-old Slovak winger, who was selected first overall last month, will be one of more than 30 NHL prospects and rookies participating in the festivities. This...
Yardbarker
Ducks’ McTavish and Zellweger Are Ready for the NHL
The Anaheim Ducks’ bright future may be closer than expected. With one of the deeper prospect pools in the NHL, they were well-represented in the 2022 World Junior Championship (WJC). Included in this group are three players from the gold-medal Canadian team, Mason McTavish, Olen Zellweger, and Nathan Gaucher. Both McTavish and Zellweger had an incredible run during the tournament. Zellweger led all defensemen in scoring with 11 points in Team Canada’s seven games. McTavish was practically unstoppable, scoring 17 points en route to being named the tournament’s MVP. Both of these stellar tournaments come on the heels of equally impressive seasons in their junior leagues.
NHL
Canes Name Sheahan Wolves Head Coach
RALEIGH, NC - Don Waddell, President and General Manager of the National Hockey League's Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has hired Brock Sheahan as Head Coach of the Chicago Wolves. "Brock led the Chicago Steel to a Clark Cup and two Anderson Cups in just three seasons, and...
The Hockey Writers
Canadiens 2022-23 Training Camp Predictions
Rookie training camp is coming up, and the main camps are not far behind. For the Montreal Canadiens, a team in transition, there will be several jobs available for newcomers to compete for and win. Despite a very busy year for general manager (GM) Kent Hughes, his work is far from over.
The Hockey Writers
Rangers Need Sammy Blais to Step up This Season
The New York Rangers lost a big piece of their team when they traded Pavel Buchnevich to the St. Louis Blues in exchange for Sammy Blais and a second-round pick. Unfortunately, Blais tore his ACL when P.K. Subban clipped his skate in a game in November and he ended up missing the rest of the season.
Yardbarker
Blackhawks’ Patrick Kane Ranked No. 10 Winger on NHL Network’s Top 20 List
The 2022-23 NHL season is just around the corner. As the action grows closer, NHL Network is releasing its top 20 lists by position. Among the game’s top wingers , Chicago Blackhawks’ star Patrick Kane checks in at No. 10 on the list. Kane is coming off a...
markerzone.com
ARIZONA COYOTES: RANKING THE TOP-TEN PROSPECTS IN THE SYSTEM
With rookie tournaments around the National Hockey League getting underway in less than four weeks, it's time to take a look at the top-ten prospects on each of the 32 teams. Multiple different sources use different criteria for their rankings as to what players classify as a prospect. For my lists over the next couple of weeks, I will be using Corey Pronman's guide. For Pronman's guide, he uses the following two requirements:
The Hockey Writers
Manitoba Moose 2022-23 Season Preview
The Manitoba Moose finished in fifth place in the American Hockey League’s (AHL) Western Conference last season. Their record to end the season was 41-24-5, which was good for 89 points and a 0.618 winning percentage. While they have made moves to largely keep the same roster in place,...
Yardbarker
Wild's future between the pipes looks very bright
Marc-Andre Fleury is the unquestioned No. 1 goalie for the Minnesota Wild entering the 2022-23 season, but with retirement on the horizon the future between the pipes appears to be very bright in the State of Hockey. Jesper Wallstedt, the 19-year-old Swedish goalie the Wild drafted in 20th overall in...
Thornton, Wings beat Sun 89-79, force deciding Game 3
UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Kayla Thornton scored 20 points and Teaira McCowan had 17 points and 11 rebounds to help the Dallas Wings beat the Connecticut Sun 89-79 on Sunday in Game 2 of the best-of-three series and avoid elimination. The sixth-seeded Wings, who will host Wednesday’s Game 3,...
Golden Knights' Top-Five 2021-22 Season Games: No. 5
The Vegas Golden Knights ended the 2021-22 season on a high note with a 7-4 win over the St. Louis Blues.
markerzone.com
NATHAN MACKINNON CONTINUES THE COLORADO AVALANCHE PLAYERS' GOOD GUY SUMMER, VISITS VETERANS HOSPITAL
The coverage of the Colorado Avalanche players' days with the Cup from the Keeper himself, Phil Pritchard, is one of the great traditions of hockey's offseason. In the annual summer-standstill content-wise, it provides fans a glimpse into the personal lives of players and also documents all the bumps and bruises the Cup endures in a summer with hockey players.
NHL games today: 2022 NHL offseason calendar, NHL Draft, free agency
The NHL season wrapped up with the Colorado Avalanche becoming Stanley Cup champions for the third time in their history.
