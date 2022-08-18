ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Hockey Writers

Senators’ Järventie Redeems Himself Offensively at 2022 WJC

The World Junior Championship tournament is notorious for elevating expectations to unreasonable levels, and, on the other end of the spectrum, placing unwarranted question marks around players. Ottawa Senators’ prospect Roby Järventie may have accomplished both with respect to his offensive play during his two World Junior Championship tournaments.
Yardbarker

2022 FlamesNation Prospect Rankings: #14 Emilio Pettersen

Norwegian forward Emilio Pettersen is set to enter his third professional season as a Calgary Flames prospect, and it’s safe to say this is a massive year for him. The 22-year-old forward has yet to fully find his groove in the American Hockey League, topping out as a solid middle-six complementary player over the last two seasons.
BLOG: Holloway invited to NHLPA Rookie Showcase

EDMONTON, AB - Holloway szn is nearly upon us. Edmonton Oilers prospect Dylan Holloway is among the 28 names that have been invited to the 12th annual NHLPA Rookie Showcase, joining the likes of 2022 first-overall pick Juraj Slafkovsky and fourth-overall selection Shane Wright at the event in Arlington, VA on Sept. 6.
The Hockey Writers

3 Wild Prospects That Exceeded Expectations at the 2022 WJC

The Minnesota Wild had many prospects competing at the recently completed 2022 World Junior Championships (WJC), with eight players spread across five teams. Playing all positions from a wide range of draft picks, Wild fans had a fantastic view of the team’s prospect pool. With so much talent, some players will shine while others fail to live up to their expectations. However, three players, in particular, exceeded even the loftiest hopes for a strong showing at the tournament.
The Hockey Writers

3 Kraken Who Could Be X-Factors in 2022-23

The Seattle Kraken enter the 2022-23 season hoping for a better result than their inaugural season. They look to have a stronger roster than the 2021-22 season; now, it is just a matter of if everyone can perform up to their potential. In order for them to make the playoffs in year two, they will need these three players to step up their game and become X-factors for the upcoming season.
Yardbarker

Bruins Prospects Report: Lysell and Duran Shine at WJC & More

As the dog days of summer continue to drag on, with every passing day, it’s one step closer to the 2022-23 NHL season. While just about everyone has been enjoying themselves away from the rink, that was not the case for some of the Boston Bruins prospects. Three prospects just competed at the rescheduled 2022 World Junior Championships in Edmonton at Rogers Place, home of the Edmonton Oilers.
Juraj Slafkovsky to attend 2022 NHLPA Rookie Showcase

MONTREAL -- Juraj Slafkovsky will attend the 12th annual NHLPA Rookie Showcase on Tuesday, September 6 at MedStar Capitals Iceplex in Arlington, VA. The 18-year-old Slovak winger, who was selected first overall last month, will be one of more than 30 NHL prospects and rookies participating in the festivities. This...
Yardbarker

Ducks’ McTavish and Zellweger Are Ready for the NHL

The Anaheim Ducks’ bright future may be closer than expected. With one of the deeper prospect pools in the NHL, they were well-represented in the 2022 World Junior Championship (WJC). Included in this group are three players from the gold-medal Canadian team, Mason McTavish, Olen Zellweger, and Nathan Gaucher. Both McTavish and Zellweger had an incredible run during the tournament. Zellweger led all defensemen in scoring with 11 points in Team Canada’s seven games. McTavish was practically unstoppable, scoring 17 points en route to being named the tournament’s MVP. Both of these stellar tournaments come on the heels of equally impressive seasons in their junior leagues.
Canes Name Sheahan Wolves Head Coach

RALEIGH, NC - Don Waddell, President and General Manager of the National Hockey League's Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has hired Brock Sheahan as Head Coach of the Chicago Wolves. "Brock led the Chicago Steel to a Clark Cup and two Anderson Cups in just three seasons, and...
The Hockey Writers

Canadiens 2022-23 Training Camp Predictions

Rookie training camp is coming up, and the main camps are not far behind. For the Montreal Canadiens, a team in transition, there will be several jobs available for newcomers to compete for and win. Despite a very busy year for general manager (GM) Kent Hughes, his work is far from over.
The Hockey Writers

Rangers Need Sammy Blais to Step up This Season

The New York Rangers lost a big piece of their team when they traded Pavel Buchnevich to the St. Louis Blues in exchange for Sammy Blais and a second-round pick. Unfortunately, Blais tore his ACL when P.K. Subban clipped his skate in a game in November and he ended up missing the rest of the season.
markerzone.com

ARIZONA COYOTES: RANKING THE TOP-TEN PROSPECTS IN THE SYSTEM

With rookie tournaments around the National Hockey League getting underway in less than four weeks, it's time to take a look at the top-ten prospects on each of the 32 teams. Multiple different sources use different criteria for their rankings as to what players classify as a prospect. For my lists over the next couple of weeks, I will be using Corey Pronman's guide. For Pronman's guide, he uses the following two requirements:
The Hockey Writers

Manitoba Moose 2022-23 Season Preview

The Manitoba Moose finished in fifth place in the American Hockey League’s (AHL) Western Conference last season. Their record to end the season was 41-24-5, which was good for 89 points and a 0.618 winning percentage. While they have made moves to largely keep the same roster in place,...
Yardbarker

Wild's future between the pipes looks very bright

Marc-Andre Fleury is the unquestioned No. 1 goalie for the Minnesota Wild entering the 2022-23 season, but with retirement on the horizon the future between the pipes appears to be very bright in the State of Hockey. Jesper Wallstedt, the 19-year-old Swedish goalie the Wild drafted in 20th overall in...
markerzone.com

NATHAN MACKINNON CONTINUES THE COLORADO AVALANCHE PLAYERS' GOOD GUY SUMMER, VISITS VETERANS HOSPITAL

The coverage of the Colorado Avalanche players' days with the Cup from the Keeper himself, Phil Pritchard, is one of the great traditions of hockey's offseason. In the annual summer-standstill content-wise, it provides fans a glimpse into the personal lives of players and also documents all the bumps and bruises the Cup endures in a summer with hockey players.
