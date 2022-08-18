ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

A soft landing of the economy is increasingly likely as inflation is set to be cut in half later this year, JPMorgan says

By Matthew Fox
Markets Insider
Markets Insider
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Z2DlO_0hLyK4n600
US inflation cooled sharply in July, data showed earlier this month. Robert Nickelsberg/Getty Images
  • It is increasingly likely that inflation has peaked and is set to fall considerably, according to JPMorgan.
  • That means the economy is more likely to stick a soft landing as the Fed slows down its interest rate hikes.
  • "We feel the uptick in risk appetite is justified on a more fundamental basis," JPMorgan said.

The chances of a soft economic landing have increased considerably in recent weeks as inflation shows signs of cooling off, JPMorgan said in a Wednesday note.

A stronger than expected jobs report, combined with a weaker than expected July CPI report has bolstered the view of JPMorgan's Marko Kolanovic that inflation will get cut in half in the latter part of this year.

"The breadth of US inflation has improved from June with not only energy but apparels, education and communication commodities and services and transportation services," Kolanovic said, adding that the percentage of countries with rising core inflation has moved down from 80% to 70%.

"Hence, there is evidence that a peak in inflation is not a US-specific development," Kolanovic said, adding that he expects global inflation to fall 50% to just 4.7% in the second half of the year.

If inflation continues to cool down, which is likely given the continued drop in oil and agricultural commodity prices, then it is increasingly likely that the Federal Reserve has reached peak hawkishness and is set to slow down its interest rate hike trajectory.

"Effectively, the milder than expected CPI print reduces tail risk of a [Fed] policy mistake," Kolanovic said. Current expectations for the Fed include a 75 basis point rate hike in September, followed by smaller 25 basis point rate hikes in November and December.

A peak in inflation, a peak in Fed hawkishness, and a strong underlying jobs market all means that the stock market can see continued upside into year-end, according to the note.

"We feel the uptick in risk appetite is justified on a more fundamental basis even if many have attributed the recent improvement in market sentiment to technical factors, short-covering, or 'bear market rally,' with moves magnified by already low liquidity and positioning," Kolanovic said.

Stronger than expected corporate earnings in the second quarter have also helped improve investor sentiment, and the could be further room to the upside based on the results of the upcoming midterm election.

"Despite a high likelihood of a divided government, the silver lining is that risk markets like gridlock so we shouldn't be too surprised if this eventually turns out to be a pro-risk development," Kolanovic said.

Comments / 45

AllKnowing
5d ago

Bullcrap, we have the drought out West affecting both crops and livestock, the war in Ukraine is affect their crops and they provide the world about 30% corn and wheat. We have China that's itching to start a war with Taiwan and that will draw us in. China also has droughts closing factories because lack of water. Also had will go back up over $5.00 once midterms are over.

Reply(1)
21
I.C.E. GIRL
5d ago

Is this kinda like gas prices go up $3 a gallon during Biden's presidency and it's Russia's fault, but they go down 85 cents and now it's Biden's great achievement? LOL. Right.... So are they trying to say inflation will go up to 17% but then down to 15% and we're supposed to be happy about it and think the economy is good?

Reply
21
313 BORN
4d ago

So I read purchasing increased by .8%. Government labor force participation rate fell to 62%, jobs gained, didn't match jobs lost. Wages have lost 15% after 8.5% inflation rate. But JP is a democrats entity, says anything to bolster democrats

Reply
7
Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Inflation#Linus Business#Business Economics#Jpmorgan#Core Inflation#Fed#The Federal Reserve
Daily Mail

More bad news for consumers as McDonalds, Coca Cola and Huggies are among brands to warn of price hikes as America struggles with rocketing inflation – even the humble NYC bodega breakfast price doubles

Enjoying a Big Mac and a glass of Coca-Cola will no longer be a cheap treat amid soaring inflation. Major companies including McDonalds, Coca-Cola, Huggies maker Kimberly-Clark and even the humble bodega owners in New York City have been forced to make their products more expensive to cope with higher costs - adding more pressure on ordinary households.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Commodities
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
Business Insider

A couple who retired in their 40s only made their first $100,000 after firing their financial advisor and rewriting their investing strategy

Kiersten and Julien Saunders joined the FIRE movement and retired in their 40s. In their book "Cashing Out," they share the decisions that helped them make their first $100,000. They fired their financial advisor and decided to manage their investments independently. At the top of their corporate careers, Kiersten and...
PERSONAL FINANCE
Business Insider

'It was devastating': Inside the 'bloodbath' at 7-Eleven, where nearly 900 corporate jobs were just cut

7-Eleven just laid off at least 880 corporate employees. Insider spoke with three verified employees and contractors about the corporate "bloodbath." These workers took us inside the mass layoffs, which some have described as "sloppy." The night before the layoffs, hundreds of 7-Eleven corporate employees — including "superstars" who'd shined...
IRVING, TX
CNBC

Dollar slides further after U.S. inflation surprise

The dollar lost further ground versus other major currencies on Thursday, after traders reined in bets on an aggressive interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve after softer-than-expected U.S. inflation data the previous day. The dollar index remained on the back foot in early European trading hours, slipping 0.02% to...
BUSINESS
dailyhodl.com

$2,200,000,000,000 Banking Giant Citi Says Crypto Contagion Has Likely Passed: Report

An analyst from banking titan Citigroup is reportedly saying that the crypto contagion that has impacted the industry over the last several months is likely over. In a recent note to clients as cited by Seeking Alpha, Citi analyst Joseph Ayoub says that the contagion sparked by the collapse of the Terra (LUNA) ecosystem has probably peaked as signs of liquidity stress fade away.
MARKETS
Markets Insider

Markets Insider

72K+
Followers
13K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about markets. A section of Insider.

 https://markets.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy