Russia says nuclear weapons use possible only in 'emergency circumstances'

 5 days ago

Aug 18 (Reuters) - Russia's foreign ministry said on Thursday that Moscow would only use its nuclear arsenal in "emergency circumstances" and that it has no interest in a direct confrontation with NATO and the United States.

Russia's defence minister had said on Tuesday that Moscow has "no need" to use nuclear weapons during its military campaign in Ukraine, describing media speculation that Moscow might deploy nuclear or chemical weapons in the conflict as "absolute lies". read more

Speaking at a briefing on Thursday, Foreign Ministry spokesman Ivan Nechaev said nuclear weapons would be used solely as a "response" measure.

"Russian military doctrine allows a nuclear response only in response to the threat of mass destruction, or when the very existence of the state is threatened," he said. "That is, the use of a nuclear arsenal is possible only as part of a response to an attack in self-defenCe and only in emergencies."

Zelenskiy: Ukraine will take back Crimea when it chooses

KYIV, Aug 23 (Reuters) - President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Tuesday that Ukraine would recapture its annexed peninsula of Crimea from Russia by any means it deemed right, and that it would not consult other countries before doing so.
Trump news - live: Kushner says ex-president 'would have stopped Jan 6 riots had he anticipated violence'

Jared Kushner has said that Donald Trump would have attempted to stop the January 6 Capitol riots had he known about it beforehand, calling the attack on the building unexpected.In his new memoir "Breaking History", Mr Kushner wrote: "What is clear to me is that no one at the White House expected violence that day. I'm confident that if my colleagues or the president had anticipated violence, they would have prevented it from happening."Mr Trump lashed out at the Democratic Party yesterday for the "politically motivated raid on Mar-a-Lago" by the FBI, claiming it was because they fear him...
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

Aug 8 (Reuters) - International alarm over weekend artillery attacks on Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear complex grew on Monday with Kyiv warning of the risk of a Chornobyl-style catastrophe and appealing for the area to be made a demilitarised zone. read more.
U.S. rejects Ukraine demand of blanket visa ban on Russians

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States on Monday rebuffed Ukraine's demand for a blanket visa ban on Russians, saying Washington would not want to close off pathways to refuge for Russia's dissidents and others who are vulnerable to human rights abuses.
Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

