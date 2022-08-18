Read full article on original website
Collider
Milo Ventimiglia-Led Series 'The Company You Keep' Picked Up at ABC
Just months after the show came to a close, This Is Us star Milo Ventimiglia has secured his next role. ABC has officially picked up The Company You Keep to series, which will see Ventimiglia playing a con man named Charlie who falls in love with a CIA Agent. A writers' room for the series has reportedly begun with it expected to premiere on ABC in 2023.
Collider
Emily Deschanel Confronts a Cult in 'Devil in Ohio' Trailer
There’s a certain eeriness and unsettling vibe in the trailer for Netflix’s new thriller series that tells us it’s going to be a good one. It could be the engulfing darkness or the performances given by leading ladies Emily Deschanel and Madeleine Arthur that cause the goosebumps to rise from our skin, or maybe it’s the culty background (which is based on a true story) that’s doing the trick. No matter what the case, Devil in Ohio looks like it’s going to pull audiences in and spit them back out when it arrives on the streamer on September 2.
Collider
Paul Rudd Joins 'Only Murders in the Building' Season 3
Paul Rudd made a surprise cameo during the finale of Hulu’s Only Murders in The Building Season 2 that certainly blew fans’ minds. The actor made a quick appearance during the last episode, which sets up the events for the third season. While fans thought it was a one-time event, Variety has revealed that Rudd has boarded the cast of Season 3.
Collider
'The Accidental Wolf' Season 3 Trailer Shows Katie on the Run [Exclusive]
Fans of drama-thriller The Accidental Wolf won't have long to wait before the Emmy-nominated series returns. Collider is excited to exclusively premiere the trailer for the third and final season, from writer-director Arian Moayed, which will return to Topic on November 10. The Accidental Wolf stars Tony winner Kelli O'Hara...
Collider
Eric Kripke Shares Script Image for 'The Boys' Season 4 Episode 1 as Filming Begins
The stars behind the beloved characters of the satirical superhero series, The Boys are back in Toronto as cameras have begun rolling for the next season. The Season 3 finale served up an enthralling ending that left fans begging for more, and while it was confirmed midway through season 3 that the show had been picked up for a fourth season, details about the upcoming season have largely been kept under wraps, until now. The show's creator, Eric Kripke, as well as actor Antony Starr who plays the villainous Homelander, have each taken turns teasing that filming has begun on the fourth season, but if you needed any more confirmation about the show's future, Kripke has now shared a photo of the upcoming season's script.
Collider
'The Walking Dead', Characters We Lost Too Soon
The grim circumstances of living in a zombie apocalypse undoubtedly contain many deaths. Adapted from Robert Kirkman's now concluded comic series, the television series The Walking Dead is also wrapping up after eleven seasons. The popular blood-soaked series has seen a great many characters come and go, like the moral backbones of Dale Horvath (Jeffrey DeMunn) and Hershel Greene (Scott Wilson), or others who faced their fates head-on like Abraham (Michael Cudlitz), Sasha (Sonequa Martin-Green) or T-Dog (IronE Singleton), but others were taken too soon.
Collider
'My Glory Was I Had Such Friends' Series Adaptation Scrapped as Jennifer Garner Exits
Apple TV+ has decided to not move forward with the development of their limited series adaptation of My Glory Was I Had Such Friends hailing from J.J Abrams' production company Bad Robot and Warner Bros. TV. This cancelation comes after series star Jennifer Garner departed the project due to a scheduling conflict.
Collider
'Dirty Dancing' Star Jennifer Grey Notes the Film's Relevance in Today's Post-Roe V. Wade World
With both news of a Dirty Dancing sequel beginning production nearly four decades after its release, and in the dawn of a post-Roe v. Wade era, star Jennifer Grey sat down to discuss the film's frightening relevance to today's world. In her interview with Entertainment Weekly, the actress who played the film's starry-eyed good girl, Frances "Baby" Houseman, touched on the impact of the film's message, the many social justice elements woven into the storyline, and how, at the time, the cast never could have imagined those horrific scenarios could one day become a reality again.
Collider
John Boyega Is Done With the ‘Star Wars’ Franchise
John Boyega is done with the Star Wars franchise and thinks it’s okay if his character Finn only shows up in animation, video games, and comic books from now on. Boyega had his breakout role in Episode VII: The Force Awakens and played the part of the rogue Stormtrooper Finn for the whole sequel trilogy.
Collider
New 'House of the Dragon' Trailer Promises a Bloody Civil War for the Iron Throne
Back to the Seven Kingdoms and all its intrigues; the series premiere for House of the Dragon has been released on HBO and as expected, the first episode of the Game of Thrones prequel was eagerly expected. The expectation of fans could be seen in the streaming platform’s struggles to accommodate all those who wanted to return to the fantasy continent. In the aftermath of the premiere, HBO has released a 'Weeks Ahead' trailer that continues to tease the insatiable taste for power that abounds in Westeros and the bloody contest that will follow to wield it.
Collider
7 Best New Movies on HBO Max in August 2022
HBO Max may have been in the news for all the wrong reasons lately, however, at this current moment, it still stands head and shoulders above the other streamers when it comes to its extensive film library that includes a diverse range of titles from all genres which grows every month. August has been no different, with films from all eras of Hollywood and other corners of the globe being added to the service. Check out some of the highlights below.
Collider
'Stranger Things': Hawkins' Most Underrated Citizens, Ranked
From 1983 to 1986, Stranger Things highlights music and movies of the time period, boosting the pop culture appeal. To humanize the nostalgia, there are the faces populating Hawkins. Bob Newby (Sean Astin) and Eddie Munson (Joseph Quinn) get a good chunk of screen time and much praise, but side characters are just as important. Those who die can heavily affect the main ensemble. Those who survive can go on living comfortably mundane lives, without knowing of the danger surrounding them.
Collider
'Stargirl' Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Trailer, and Everything You Need to Know
DC fans have a lot to look forward to with the impending release of Stargirl Season 3. The light-hearted superhero show was a fantastic addition to the Arrowverse franchise, the shared world built around several interconnected TV shows and web series based on DC Comics superheroes that mostly air on The CW. Stargirl's existence was established on a parallel Earth in the Arrowverse series with the characters from the show cameoing in the crossover event Crisis on Infinite Earths before the series was launched on May 18, 2020.
Collider
Allison Janney and Jurnee Smollett Face Danger in First 'Lou' Trailer
Netflix has revealed first-look images and a brand-new trailer for the streaming service's upcoming action thriller film, Lou. The Anna Foerster-directed film is set to debut on Netflix later this year on Friday, September 23, 2022. Lou stars Academy Award winner Allison Janney and Emmy Award nominee Jurnee Smollett, with...
Collider
'House of the Dragon's Milly Alcock: Who Plays Young Rhaenyra Targaryen?
Editor's note: The below contains minor spoilers for Episode 1 of House of the Dragon.Game of Thrones starts in media res, leaving viewers with a lot of homework ahead of the pilot episode. Events such as the “Mad King’s” reign of terror and Robert’s rebellion are alluded to, but never actually seen onscreen. By comparison, House of the Dragon appears to be taking its time in setting up the story. Based on what we know of the series’ cast, the events of the pilot episode, “The Heirs of the Dragon,” takes place hundreds of years before the timeline of the overall series.
Collider
Jake Gyllenhaal-Led 'Road House' Remake Confirms Start of Production With Behind-The-Scene Image
The reimagined take on 1989 cult classic Road House led by Jake Gyllenhaal has begun production, Prime Video revealed in a new tweet. The streamer shared a picture of Gyllenhaal and director Doug Liman smiling ear to ear from the first day on the set the clapboard can be seen in the latter’s hands.
Collider
Former Sitcom Stars Get a Second Chance in Hulu's 'Reboot' Trailer
A fictional fan-favorite sitcom isn’t the only thing getting a second shot in Hulu’s upcoming original comedy, Reboot. A new trailer for the upcoming series reveals drama will be on the table when the ex-cast mates reunite after decades apart to bring the series back on air. The...
Collider
The MCU's B Sides: The 10 Most Underrated Films of the MCU So Far
The massive cinematic empire known as Disney and Marvel Studios' MCU has dominated the blockbuster scene for years now, showing minimal signs of slowing down, if any. With well over a decade's worth of films released, fans have begun to re-assess the studio's catalog as a whole. This reflection and...
Collider
'Halloween Ends' Poster Puts Mortal Enemies at Odds for the Last Time
Along with having a handful of stellar original releases, this year has seen the return of horror icons like Ghostface and Esther. However, this October is also marking the conclusion of two genre legends’ battle in Halloween Ends. Laurie Strode and Micheal Myers will face off one final time on October 14 in both theaters and on Peacock. Coming off the announcement of this finale’s hybrid release, Universal Pictures has released a new poster that sees the two enemies side-by-side.
Collider
‘The Sandman’ Deleted Scene Gives Us More of Charles Dance's Vile Sir Roderick Burgess
Netflix’s The Sandman is proving to be a gift that keeps on giving. Days after releasing a bonus episode that features two standalone stories, Dream of a Thousand Cats and Calliope, the streamer has now revealed a new deleted scene from the first episode of the series. The new...
