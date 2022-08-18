The stars behind the beloved characters of the satirical superhero series, The Boys are back in Toronto as cameras have begun rolling for the next season. The Season 3 finale served up an enthralling ending that left fans begging for more, and while it was confirmed midway through season 3 that the show had been picked up for a fourth season, details about the upcoming season have largely been kept under wraps, until now. The show's creator, Eric Kripke, as well as actor Antony Starr who plays the villainous Homelander, have each taken turns teasing that filming has begun on the fourth season, but if you needed any more confirmation about the show's future, Kripke has now shared a photo of the upcoming season's script.

TV SERIES ・ 1 DAY AGO