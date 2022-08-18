Read full article on original website
Related
Two men charged for Wichita Murder
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Two men have been charged in the fatal shooting that killed 49-year-old Dennis Haynes of Wichita earlier this month. According to court documents, Caviontay Conway, 21, and Shannon Cavitt Jr., 39, both made their first appearances in the 18th Judicial District Court on Monday, Aug. 22 and were each charged by […]
Wichita man found guilty of stabbing twins, one fatally, in fight over parking space
A Wichita father charged with fatally stabbing an unarmed 22-year-old woman and injuring her twin sister during a fight over a parking spot more than six years ago has been found guilty at trial.
Second man arrested in fatal Wichita shooting
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) –A second suspect has been arrested in the fatal shooting that killed 49-year-old Dennis Haynes, of Wichita. The Wichita Police Department (WPD) arrested Shannon Cavitt Jr., of Wichita, on suspicion of 1st-degree murder on Friday, Aug. 19. On Wednesday, Aug. 17, Wichita police arrested the first suspect, Caviontay Conway, also on suspicion […]
Two arrested for drug distribution
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Two people were arrested on suspicion of drug distribution in Hutchinson Friday afternoon. The Drug Enforcement Unit took Morgan Boeschling and Jamie Boeschling into custody on suspicion of drug possession, drug distribution within 1,000 feet of a school, possession of drug proceeds, contributing to a child's misconduct, and criminal possession of a firearm.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KWCH.com
Man injured overnight in N. Wichita stabbing
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department says a man was taken to the hospital early Sunday morning after he was stabbed multiple times with a machete or large knife. It happened around 2:45 a.m. in the 1200 block of N. Broadway. WPD says a woman randomly approached him...
Man cut by machete in downtown Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A man has been cut by what he is telling police was a machete, according to the Wichita Police Department (WPD). Wichita police say they received a call around 2:45 a.m. Saturday for the report of a stabbing in the 1200 block of North Broadway. Upon arrival at the scene, police […]
Wichita man sentenced for killing teenager in 2021 crash
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wichita man was in court Friday to hear his sentence for killing a teenager in a car crash in September of 2021. Jose Rios-Cruz, 40, of Wichita, was sentenced to 56 months in prison with 36 months of post-release. He pleaded guilty to a charge of involuntary manslaughter on June […]
UPDATE: 1 runaway teen located, 2nd teen still missing
Riley County Police Department says missing, runaway teen, Alejandra was located on August 19th. Missing, runaway teen, Trinity, who she ran away from a residence in Salina, Kansas on August 12, 2022, remains missing. Wamego Police Department had requested assistance on Monday, August 15th in locating missing 15-year old, Trinity.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Former officer charged, document gives more details; released after posting bond
A former Hutchinson police officer appeared before a judge in Reno County Thursday morning. Todd Allen's first appearance was through a courtroom television monitor.
Man, 57, stabbed near downtown Wichita early Saturday, police say
A police spokesperson says the man went home and reported the incident two hours after it happened.
Body found Sunday morning in south Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A body was found in south Wichita Sunday morning, according to the Wichita Police Department (WPD). Wichita police say officers were dispatched around 8:30 a.m. for the report of a dead body found in an alley in the 1800 block of S Spruce. Upon arrival at the scene, a 34-year-old man […]
KAKE TV
Man sentenced to life in prison for Wichita woman's rape, murder
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A Wichita man was sentenced Thursday to life in prison without parole for the murder of a 36-year-old woman who he raped and set on fire. Cornell McNeal, 34, was convicted last month of capital murder in the November 2014 death of Letitia Davis. Prosecutors said Davis was walking home when McNeal raped and beat Davis before setting her on fire in Fairmount Park near 17th Street North and Hillside. Davis died eight days later.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Suspect arrested in deadly Wichita shooting
An arrest has been made in a deadly shooting that happened Monday on the city's southeast side.
Salina man arrested on warrants, requested drug charges after stop
A traffic stop late Wednesday night in north Salina resulted in the arrest of a passenger who had active warrants and allegedly had a bag of marijuana in his pants. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning that at approximately 11 p.m. Wednesday, an officer observed a 1997 Dodge Ram with an expired license plate traveling southbound in the 300 block of N. 12th Street. The officer initiated a traffic stop and another officer arrived with K-9 Tyrann to assist.
Man convicted in brutal murder of Wichita mom at Fairmount Park is sentenced
The life prison sentence caps nearly eight years of court proceedings in what was once a death-penalty case and one of the county’s longest to get to trial in recent years.
Wichita woman convicted in decapitation loses appeal
In 2020, a Sedgwick County jury convicted Rachael Hilyard of the 2017 murder of 63-year-old Micki Davis.
Buhler man dies in crash
HARVEY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — A man from Buhler died in a fatal car crash Saturday afternoon. According to Harvey County, 37-year-old Timothy Rutherford was driving a car westbound in the 23600 block of West Dutch Ave around 2 p.m., when for an unknown reason, he crossed the center line. He then hit an SUV […]
ksal.com
Update: Motorcycle Crash Sunday
A Salina woman was scraped up after falling off the back of her husband’s motorcycle on Sunday afternoon. Police say she refused to go to the hospital while her husband was taken to jail on multiple court warrants. Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that 36-year-old Jody Meyer...
kfdi.com
Arrest made in southeast Wichita shooting
A 21-year-old man has been arrested for Monday’s fatal shooting in southeast Wichita. 49-year-old Dennis Haynes was shot at a home in the 5200 block of E. Gilbert, near Lincoln and Oliver. Police say two men came into the home, shot Haynes, then left the area. The 21-year-old suspect...
kfdi.com
Chase ends with crash in west Wichita
An overnight police chase ended with a crash in a west Wichita neighborhood. Sheriff’s deputies reportedly tried to stop a stolen car after seeing suspicious activity near Kellogg and West. The driver fled, reportedly getting onto Kellogg, then going the wrong way on I-235. The driver got off the highway, and the chase resumed on West street.
Comments / 0