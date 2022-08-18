Read full article on original website
fox7austin.com
Woman arrested for intoxication assault in deadly North Austin crash
AUSTIN, Texas - A 25-year-old woman was arrested for intoxication assault and aggravated assault following a deadly crash in North Austin, police said. Austin police said on Tuesday, August 9, around midnight, officers responded to an emergency call in the 12500 block of N IH 35 NB SVRD. A preliminary...
Victim shoots would-be carjacker in North Austin
CHICAGO (CBS)-- A would-be carjacker is in critical condition after being show in North Austin early Monday morning. Police said a man was in his car around 1:30 a.m., in the 5500 block of West Crystal Avenue, when another man walked over and fired shots. The victim, who has a concealed carry license, shot back, hitting the man in the chest. The would-be carjacker was taken to Loyola Hospital in critical condition. His gun was recovered at the scene, near central and division.The victim was not hurt.Police are investigating this incident as an attempted carjacking.
fox7austin.com
Indecent assault of University of Texas student, police look for suspect
AUSTIN, Texas - Authorities are looking for the suspect in an indecent assault that happened off-campus to a UT student on August 23. At around midnight, the University of Texas Police Department says it responded to the incident in the 400 block of West Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard. Officials...
1 Person Dead, 1 Injured After A Multi-Vehicle Crash On State Highway 71 (Austin, TX)
On Monday Morning, Austin-Travis County EMS responded to a multi-vehicle crash Monday morning on State Highway 71. Upon the arrival of the medics and EMS, one person was [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Texas Drivers.
Woman killed in Circle C hit-and-run, Austin police search for driver
Police released photos of the car, which is a dark-colored sedan.
CBS Austin
Woman dead after crash in SW Austin
A woman is dead after a crash on State Highway 71 in southwest Austin early Monday morning. Austin-Travis County EMS said the crash occurred in the Oak Hill area in between Covered Bridge Drive and Silvermine Drive. After extensive resuscitative efforts, the patient was pronounced dead at the scene. The...
fox7austin.com
Deadly crash involving multiple cars in southwest Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - One person is dead after a crash in southwest Austin. The crash happened on Highway 71 near Milwood Parkway just after 5 a.m. on August 22. Officials say multiple vehicles were involved. Despite life-saving measures, one person was pronounced dead at the scene. Details about any other...
KVUE
APD officer, DPS trooper shot at carjacking suspect
Officers claim the suspect tried to carjack someone before officers shot him. Austin police released the body camera footage.
SH 71 reopens after deadly crash in Oak Hill area
One person is dead after a multi-vehicle crash in the Oak Hill area Monday morning.
Police locate missing man last seen in southeast Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department has located a 69-year-old man who had been missing since Saturday, Aug. 20. He is safe, according to police. Ted Fisher had last been seen at the 9600 block of Bear Paw Trail in southeast Austin around 1:15 p.m., police said. Due...
3 People Injured In Motor Vehicle Collision In Austin County (Austin, TX)
Officials from the Austin-Travis County EMS responded to a single vehicle rollover involving three people shortly before 8 PM on Saturday night. The incident is reported to have taken place on Elroy Road, off of State Highway 130 near the Austin airport.
fox7austin.com
Police locate missing 65-year-old Austin man
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department published a news release Sunday morning asking for the public's help in locating a missing 65-year-old man that was last seen in Northeast Austin. Less than an hour after APD published the release, the missing man was located. APD says Frank Lee was...
CBS Austin
Teenager dead after overnight shooting, TCSO searching for multiple suspects
A teenager was killed in an overnight shooting in south Travis County and the sheriff’s office is searching for multiple suspects who reportedly fled the scene. TCSO deputies responded to the 11900 block of Manchaca Road around 11:40 p.m. Friday after a 911 caller reported that someone had been shot and a vehicle left the scene. When they arrived, deputies found a Hispanic teenager with a gunshot wound.
fox7austin.com
3 Hays CISD students die from suspected fentanyl overdoses in the last month
HAYS COUNTY, Texas - Kyle police is warning parents and teenagers of the dangers of fentanyl after three teens died in the last month. A 15-year-old high school sophomore died Saturday from a suspected fentanyl overdose in San Marcos. Hays CISD said the other two suspected overdose deaths involve 17-year-old...
One dead following multi-vehicle crash in Oak Hill area Monday morning
One person is dead following a multi-vehicle crash in Oak Hill early Monday morning. Police say six cars were involved in the crash around 5 a.m. Monday.
Charges dropped against Austin police officer accused of misusing personal data, report says
AUSTIN, Texas — According to a report from KVUE's news partners at the Austin American-Statesman, charges have been dropped against an Austin police officer who was accused of misusing personal data. In January 2021, KVUE reported that Officer Lando Hall was indicted after he was accused of sharing two...
Homeless encampments in Austin impacted by flooding, heavy rain
A woman who lives in one of Austin's wooded areas said the rain we got Monday made a bad situation worse for her.
Austin's La Barbecue owner, manager charged in $350K fraud scheme
The charges stem from a 2016 worker's compensation incident.
fox7austin.com
Family, friends of woman murdered at grave site speak out
KILLEEN, Texas - A second suspect has been arrested for the death of a woman who was shot while visiting her son's grave in March. Yolanda N'Gaojia's son, Amir, died in January. She visited his grave on his birthday. He would've been 22. Yolanda's other children, Sierra and Qur'an, were...
Texas State student to adopt abandoned ant-covered baby he found left in trash
A Texas State University student is in the process of adopting a baby he found in a trash can while visiting his family in Haiti.
