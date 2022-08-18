Read full article on original website
Tom DeLonge Producing New Adult Animated Tubi Series ‘Breaking Bear’
Tom DeLonge's To the Stars Media continues to add interesting projects to their resume. The latest is a new adult animation series set to air on Tubi titled Breaking Bear. If the title is indeed a play off Breaking Bad, then you can expect some rather shady shenanigans ahead. In fact, the description for the series reads, "BREAKING BEAR follows the escapades of three bear siblings who decide they have to start selling drugs in order to raise money and save their home after gas companies start fracking next to their cave. The bears soon enlist other forest animals in a scheme that will pit them against oil companies, the Russian mafia, local Hell’s Angels and polar bears who hate anything that isn’t white."
Bam Margera Says He Is ‘Much Better Off’ Not Being in ‘Jackass Forever’ Movie
Embattled Jackass and Viva La Bam TV and film star Bam Margera has suggested that he is "much better off" not having been in the Jackass Forever movie in an interview on the "Wild Ride! With Steve-O" podcast. Margera was ultimately booted from the cast of the 2022 film sequel...
Corey Taylor Appears Maskless in Slipknot’s New ‘Yen’ Video
A few weeks after the release of the song "Yen," Slipknot have shared its trippy, accompanying music video. And for the first time in Slipknot history, Corey Taylor appears maskless in the video. The "Yen" video features cut scenes of the band performing the song in another funky-looking room, so...
The ‘Wednesday‘ TV Series Is More Like an 8-Hour Tim Burton Movie
Speculation about Tim Burton’s Wednesday is at an all-time high. That being said, it might not play exactly like fans are expecting. With something like The Addams Family, it would make sense that we’d get an episodic, Saturday-morning cartoon feel. That’s not quite what the team behind the series is doing though. Instead, think of it more like a long-running miniseries, or an eight-hour Tim Burton movie.
The Addams Family Is Back in the 'Wednesday' Trailer
Of all the fictional characters out there, there may not be one better suited to being the heroine of a Tim Burton movie (or TV show in this case, although supposedly the TV show is going for the feel of a long Tim Burton movie, so maybe it’s a moot point) than Wednesday Addams of The Addams Family. The look, the hair, the attitude; if she did not exist already, Tim Burton would have to create her.
Beasties Boys Retro ‘Sabotage’ Music Video Action Figures Coming Soon
Callin' all y'all rock/rap memorabilia collectors! Super7 will be releasing Beastie Boys action figures from their most iconic music video, "Sabotage." The NYC hip-hop pioneers will be immortalized in action figure form in early September in Super7's 3.75" ReAction figure line. The Beasties will be captured as the characters they...
Yep, There’s a Pop-Punk Cover of Metallica’s ‘Master of Puppets’ Now
Metallica and pop-punk? You know it had to happen. So prepare yourself — there's now a pop-punk cover version of Metallica's "Master of Puppets." Created by the artists Todd Barriage and Kala, the pop-punk take on the classic metal cut was no doubt spurred by the song's renewed popularity thanks to Stranger Things 4.
Metallica Propel ‘Stranger Things’ to No. 1 on Top TV Songs Chart
Stranger Things is leading Billboard's Top TV Charts, and it's all thanks to Metallica's "Master of Puppets" according to Billboard. The song has become increasingly popular ever since it was featured on the Season 4 finale which showed Eddie Munson playing it in an attempt to defeat Vecna in The Upside Down.
Pantera Share First Teaser for 2023 Reunion Tour, Fans React
Evers since the news broke that next year will see Pantera embarking on their first tour since 2001, much has been reported about fans’ reactions, how the revised line-up will handle it and the like. To help build anticipation – and maybe acceptance – for the upcoming shows, the group just shared a new teaser that’s enigmatic yet quite exciting.
