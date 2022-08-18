Oneonta Troopers look to identify Walmart thief

ONEONTA, NY ( WIVT/WBGH ) – Troopers at State Police Oneonta are looking to identify a man who walked out of a Walmart without paying for several items.

The incident occurred around 3:30 p.m. on July 30th at the Walmart on State Route 23 in the Town of Oneonta.

The man is described as a light-skinned male with a beard and tattoos on his forearms. He was confronted by police and ran into the woods behind JC Penny and Walmart; Troopers were unable to locate him.

While at Walmart, he was in the company of Adele F. Brod, 60 of Oneonta. She was allegedly stealing items as well. She has been found and was arrested for Petit Larceny on August 13th.

Brod was issued appearance tickets to the Oneonta Town Court on September 6.

She did not tell Troopers who the man is.

Anyone with information is asked to call New York State Police at (607)561-7400.

