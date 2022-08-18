Read full article on original website
Schenectady Man Gets Hurt, Trapped in Adirondacks, Then What Happens?
It was a scary scene at Mount Marcy in Keene, New York on Sunday, August 21st. A man from Schenectady, New York was injured while hiking the peak, which is part of the Adirondack High Peaks, and forest rangers were called to his rescue. Schenectady, New York Man Rescued from...
Albany Central Warehouse Owner Slapped with Yet Another Deadline
In the never ending saga of Albany biggest eyesore, the current owner of Albany's abandoned and decrepit Central Warehouse building has been given.... wait for it... more time. The city set a date of September 16th saying all windows, doors and entrances must be sealed. All flammable materials must be...
These Great 1859 Catskills Photos Could Have Been Taken Yesterday
On a hike or a day trip around Upstate New York, it’s not unusual to snap a few photos. Grab your phone, aim, shoot, memory. But for William England, a British photography pioneer, his pictures of Kaaterskill Falls took considerably more effort. England traveled to the United States from...
PBR Returns to Albany! Including the ’21 Champion from Upstate NY!
Pro Bull Riders’ Premier Series Returns to Albany, New York for First Time in More Than 14 Years- Tickets are On-Sale Now and you can win them all week on 1077 GNA!. The last time an event of this magnitude came to the area was back in 20008, but later this winter, it'll be bucking back in town, and for the first time in more than 14 years, Professional Bull Riders' will "Unleash The Beast"!
Several Departments Battle Raging Fire at Troy Apartment
A major fire broke out at a city of Troy apartment complex on Friday night. NewsChannel 13 reports the fire began around 7:30pm on the second floor of a building at Village Green Apartments on Morrison Ave. Crews from a number of surrounding departments responded to the blaze, including the...
Abandoned Cap Region Dry Cleaner, Vintage Clothing Left Behind
If you take Western Ave (Route 20) in Guilderland to work, you may have passed this building a number of times. It's the old Master Cleaners building and It's been falling apart for years. According to DEC records, the dry cleaning business began operations in 1956 but closed down in...
Abandoned NY State Psychiatric Hospital! What Went On In Building 23?
There once was a revolutionary psychiatric center in Brentwood, New York, notorious for treating certain patients by drilling a hole in their head to treat their mental illness. Abandoned buildings, a brick silo and a graveyard filled with former patients are about all that remains of the 'Lobotomy Hospital', Pilgrim State Hospital.
Did You Skate at this Legendary Capital Region Roller Rink?
Who remembers those elementary school roller skating parties? Or maybe you had a birthday celebration there. Back in the day, Starburst Roller Skating Rink in Clifton Park was the place to be!. Remembering Starburst Roller Skating Rink in Clifton Park. Talk about a flashback! Starburst Roller Skating Rink in Clifton...
Million Dollar Winning Powerball Ticket Was Sold in New York
No one won the $90 million Powerball jackpot but someone did win the million dollar prize, matching all five numbers. And the winning ticket was sold in New York. Was it you?. The winning Powerball numbers for Monday, August 22 drawing were:. 12-27-34-55-67 +9. The winning ticket matched the 5...
Americans Mourn Huge Loss of 9/11 Tribute Museum in New York
It's a sad day for Americans as what some would argue as being the most important museum in the country has closed their doors forever. Yesterday, August 17, was the final day of operation for the 9/11 Tribute Museum in New York City. According to NBC New York, the decision...
Open Since 1913 Legendary Albany Restaurant is Temporarily Closing its Doors
A staple restaurant in downtown Albany is going to be closing its doors for much-needed renovations. The restaurant has been in Albany since 1913 and the building is even older so third-generation owner Brad Rosenstein says it's time to do some upgrades. Jack's Oyster House will have to temporarily close.
Police on the Scene of Partial Building Collapse in Albany
What happened to the building at the corner of Washington Avenue and Ontario Street in Albany? That's what police are asking as they roped off the area and brought in city engineers. On the right side of the above photo, the outer wall of the building looks to be heavily...
Multiple People Assaulted at Altamont Fair, Mom and Son Arrested
A fun day at the fair with the family? Well, not this family. It was Sunday night, the final night of the 2022 Altamont Fair. The melee went down in, of all places, the parking area. State Police were called to the scene when it was reported that a fight...
Popular Scratch Bakery Getting a Storefront in Downtown Albany
Get ready downtown Albany, you are going to get a scratch bakery. A well-known scratch bakery has been part of local farmers' markets and special pick-up and delivery orders. Now Nyx: A Scratch Baking Company is going into a storefront. Where is Nyx: A Scratch Baking Company Going to Be?
Major Clifton Park Overpass Project Almost Done! Look at the Progress
It was over a year ago, back in April of 2021, when a lift truck carrying heavy equipment hit the Sitterly Road overpass causing major damage and a traffic nightmare. For a time, The New York State Department of Transportation worked with the town and motorists to temporarily open it while they did their work. But the overpass has been closed since June creating major traffic in the area. There is good news. Check out the progress.
Hudson Valley Man With Previous DWIs Accused Of Fatal Impaired Crash in New York
An alleged impaired Hudson Valley man with "previous DWI-related incidents" was arrested after a fatal crash. The Albany County Sheriff's Office confirmed an Upper Hudson Valley man was arrested following a fatal crash in Albany County. Greene County, New York Man Arrested Following Fatal Crash in Town of Bethlehem, New...
Wheels Are Turning For New Albany Indoor Skate Park to Open Soon
A popular monthly Skate Albany program created the idea to put a skateboard park inside the Noteworthy Resources community center. But it wouldn't be easy and they still have a lot of work and fundraising to do. What is Noteworthy Resources?. The non-profit Noteworthy Resources started Skate Albany which began...
Powerful Storm Rips Thru Festival in Albany – Aftermath Photos Here!
Intense Storm Unloads on Festival in Albany - Check Out the Damage in the Gallery Below. It was all hands on deck shortly after 5 pm when a fast-moving, intense thunderstorm rocked festival goers, vendors, and even performers at the free Food Festival on Wednesday afternoon at the Empire State Plaza in downtown Albany.
BREAKING: U Albany Police Report Armed Robbery and Abduction On Campus!
Breaking News out of Albany today as multiple sources are reporting a memo sent out by University of Albany police warning students and faculty about an alleged armed robbery and abduction that took place Monday afternoon at around 5:15 PM on the school's campus. Here's what we know so far:
Look at Everything Left Behind in this Abandoned NY Psych Hospital
Once a sprawling facility, the Rockland Psychiatric Hospital in Orangeburg, NY still operates today, but on a much smaller scale. The campus exists with a number of buildings that closed when patients were de-institutionalized back in the 1970's. At its peak in the late 1950s, the facility was treating 9,000...
