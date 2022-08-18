ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

104.5 The Team

PBR Returns to Albany! Including the ’21 Champion from Upstate NY!

Pro Bull Riders’ Premier Series Returns to Albany, New York for First Time in More Than 14 Years- Tickets are On-Sale Now and you can win them all week on 1077 GNA!. The last time an event of this magnitude came to the area was back in 20008, but later this winter, it'll be bucking back in town, and for the first time in more than 14 years, Professional Bull Riders' will "Unleash The Beast"!
ALBANY, NY
104.5 The Team

Several Departments Battle Raging Fire at Troy Apartment

A major fire broke out at a city of Troy apartment complex on Friday night. NewsChannel 13 reports the fire began around 7:30pm on the second floor of a building at Village Green Apartments on Morrison Ave. Crews from a number of surrounding departments responded to the blaze, including the...
TROY, NY
104.5 The Team

Abandoned NY State Psychiatric Hospital! What Went On In Building 23?

There once was a revolutionary psychiatric center in Brentwood, New York, notorious for treating certain patients by drilling a hole in their head to treat their mental illness. Abandoned buildings, a brick silo and a graveyard filled with former patients are about all that remains of the 'Lobotomy Hospital', Pilgrim State Hospital.
104.5 The Team

Police on the Scene of Partial Building Collapse in Albany

What happened to the building at the corner of Washington Avenue and Ontario Street in Albany? That's what police are asking as they roped off the area and brought in city engineers. On the right side of the above photo, the outer wall of the building looks to be heavily...
104.5 The Team

Major Clifton Park Overpass Project Almost Done! Look at the Progress

It was over a year ago, back in April of 2021, when a lift truck carrying heavy equipment hit the Sitterly Road overpass causing major damage and a traffic nightmare. For a time, The New York State Department of Transportation worked with the town and motorists to temporarily open it while they did their work. But the overpass has been closed since June creating major traffic in the area. There is good news. Check out the progress.
CLIFTON PARK, NY
104.5 The Team

Wheels Are Turning For New Albany Indoor Skate Park to Open Soon

A popular monthly Skate Albany program created the idea to put a skateboard park inside the Noteworthy Resources community center. But it wouldn't be easy and they still have a lot of work and fundraising to do. What is Noteworthy Resources?. The non-profit Noteworthy Resources started Skate Albany which began...
104.5 The Team ESPN Radio has the best sports coverage for Albany, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

