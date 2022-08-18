Read full article on original website
A second Indiana State football player was killed in the accident over the weekend
Two freshman members of the Indiana State University football team were among the three students who were killed in a weekend crash, officials said Monday. Two other football team members who were injured in the crash were out of intensive care but remained hospitalized in serious condition, the university said in a statement.
College football player among those killed in car accident
Three Indiana State University students died and two others seriously injured after their car ran into a tree early Sunday, the school announced. Among the passengers were members of the ISU football team, the school said. Freshman linebacker Christian Eubanks, 18, and freshman defensive back Caleb ...
