ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 0

Related
WOOD

Finding an assisted living community that supports your entire wellbeing

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- In an area like West Michigan, where assisted living services are abundant, you may need clarity on making a perfect choice. When selecting an assisted living community to transition yourself or a loved one into, it all comes down to picking the best fit for specific needs.
JENISON, MI
WOOD

Jury gets case of 2 men charged in Gov. Whitmer plot

Two men charged with conspiring to kidnap Michigan's governor wanted to grab Gretchen Whitmer and hang her, prosecutors said during a stark closing argument Monday as the government tried for a second time to get convictions in an alleged plot to trigger a revolution in 2020. (Aug. 22, 2022)
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Elections
Local
Michigan Government
City
Grand Rapids, MI
WOOD

2022 Junior League Softball World Series Champions

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)-The girls on Georgetown’s softball Little League team from Jenison Michigan are the 2022 Junior League Softball World Series Champions. They played 7 games over 7 days in Kirkland, Washington against teams from all over the world. The hard-working girls are between the ages of 13 and 15 and they live in Jenison and Hudsonville. The team was comprised of girls from different Little League teams, all coming together and working hard for Georgetown’s World Series Win.
JENISON, MI
WOOD

3 Arkansas officers suspended after video captures beating

MULBERRY, Ark. (AP) — Federal authorities said Monday they have started a civil rights investigation following the suspension of three Arkansas law enforcement officers after a video posted on social media showed two of them beating a man while a third officer held him on the ground. The officers...
MULBERRY, AR
WOOD

Heavy storms roll through W. Michigan (Storm Photos)

A slow-moving system brought scattered showers and storms Saturday afternoon, resulting in heavy rain, small hail, and gusty winds. There was a Marginal Risk for severe weather Saturday in parts of Southern Lower Michigan, according to the Storm Prediction Center.
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy