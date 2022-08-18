Read full article on original website
AARP Michigan shares educational opportunities for ‘comebackers’
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- Back-to-school season is here, classes are back in session, and if you have ever thought about furthering your education, even as an older adult aged 50 or older, then now is the time. During a new episode of AARP Michigan Real Possibilities, a group of...
Finding an assisted living community that supports your entire wellbeing
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- In an area like West Michigan, where assisted living services are abundant, you may need clarity on making a perfect choice. When selecting an assisted living community to transition yourself or a loved one into, it all comes down to picking the best fit for specific needs.
Jury gets case of 2 men charged in Gov. Whitmer plot
Two men charged with conspiring to kidnap Michigan's governor wanted to grab Gretchen Whitmer and hang her, prosecutors said during a stark closing argument Monday as the government tried for a second time to get convictions in an alleged plot to trigger a revolution in 2020. (Aug. 22, 2022)
Grand Valley Dentistry removes the fear from going to the dentist
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – For many, going to the dentist may seem like a scary thing or something most people may not look forward to but that’s not the case anymore with the team at Grand Valley Dentistry, our Dental Health Expert. Dr. Lance Dehne joins us...
2022 Junior League Softball World Series Champions
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)-The girls on Georgetown’s softball Little League team from Jenison Michigan are the 2022 Junior League Softball World Series Champions. They played 7 games over 7 days in Kirkland, Washington against teams from all over the world. The hard-working girls are between the ages of 13 and 15 and they live in Jenison and Hudsonville. The team was comprised of girls from different Little League teams, all coming together and working hard for Georgetown’s World Series Win.
3 Arkansas officers suspended after video captures beating
MULBERRY, Ark. (AP) — Federal authorities said Monday they have started a civil rights investigation following the suspension of three Arkansas law enforcement officers after a video posted on social media showed two of them beating a man while a third officer held him on the ground. The officers...
Heavy storms roll through W. Michigan (Storm Photos)
A slow-moving system brought scattered showers and storms Saturday afternoon, resulting in heavy rain, small hail, and gusty winds. There was a Marginal Risk for severe weather Saturday in parts of Southern Lower Michigan, according to the Storm Prediction Center.
