Casey Affleck tells Jennifer Lopez to ‘get ready for some real dysfunction’ after marrying Ben Affleck in Georgia
Ben Affleck’s older brother Casey Affleck seems to be the family member with dark humor. The actor and filmmaker took to social media to officially welcome Jennifer Lopez to the family. Casey even warned his new sister-in-law. “Good things are worth waiting for,” he began. “Here is...
TVOvermind
Meet The Cast Of “Leonardo”
If you’ve wanted to see the life of Leonardo da Vinci dramatized on screen, then you need to see Leonardo. The show is a fictionalized depiction of da Vinci’s extraordinary life as an inventor and artist, most popularly known as the creator of the masterpiece “Mona Lisa.” The show also portrays his humanity, indicating that despite his genius and exceptional creativity, he was also a human and experienced mortal pitfall.
