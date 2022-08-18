ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

Radio station Power 96.5 to giveaway 1,200 backpacks

By Autumn Pitchure
 5 days ago

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Beginning Thursday, Power 96.5, Lansing’s hip-hop and R&B station, along with Communities in Schools of Michigan, will be hosting a backpack giveaway to get kids ready for the school year.

Officials with Power 96.5 say this is the biggest school giveaway in mid-Michigan and they will be handing out 1,200 backpacks this year.

This is the 12th year of the giveaway, and the station is teaming up with sponsors across Michigan to make it all possible.

Sponsors include:

  • Delta Dental
  • Jackson
  • Lansing Police Department
  • Case Credit Union
  • Kia Of Lansing
  • Lansing Community College
  • Sparkling Ice
  • Penske Trucks
  • Chief Cart Golf Cars
  • Hungry Howie’s Pizza
  • Spartan Barricade

The giveaway will begin at 2 p.m. and be set up in a drive-through style at Don Johnson Field House.

Power 96.5 has been hosting the event in a drive-thru style since the pandemic. The station says this style has made the overall flow more efficient with getting people in and out quicker.

Students from elementary school through high school are welcome to come out to the giveaway. Students will receive a free backpack and school supplies

Delta Dental helped stuff the backpacks with a variety of items from pencils and pens, to notebooks and highlighters.

Items handed out will be geared towards specific age groups, so students have the accurate supplies they need that apply to their grade level.

“We were looking for a way to connect with the community and find a need and for Power 96.5, we knew a lot of our listeners were in Lansing proper and in the Lansing School District and quite a while back there was a need for backpacks and school supplies and we thought it was something that matched up really well with our audience and the community.”

Scott Loomis, Operations Manager for Macdonald Broadcasting Power 96.5

Power 96.5 will play music throughout the event to get kids excited for the school year.

The station says with prices up by nearly 15% this back-to-school season, they wanted to help get kids the supplies they need.

Numerous other organizations will be hosting back-to-school drives and giveaways in Lansing. You can find a full list below.

Power 96.5 Backpack Giveaway

Thursday, August 18, 2022, 4 p.m.

Don Johnson Field house parking lot 400 N. Pennsylvania Ave. Lansing, MI 48912

Back to School Barbecue & Backpack Giveaway

Saturday, August 20, 2022, 1-4 p.m.

Tabernacle of David Church 2645 W. Holmes Rd. Lansing, MI 48911

Backpack & Haircut Drive

Saturday, August 20, 2022, 12-5 p.m.

The Fledge 1300 Eureka St. Lansing, MI 48912

Back to School Backpack Giveaway

Saturday, August 27, 2022, 1-3 pm

Lillian’s (Lansing Mall-Macy’s wing) 5746 W. Saginaw St. Lansing, MI 48917

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.

WLNS

Bus drivers advise on safety ahead of the school year

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The first day of school has started for some, and is on the horizon for others. While one would think that drivers on the road would slow down and stop when they notice a big yellow school bus with flashing lights, some school bus drivers say that’s not always the case.  […]
LANSING, MI
WLNS

Groups gave out free school supplies to those in need

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – School is almost back in session, causing kids and parents to try and get all of their school supplies together. That’s why some groups in the Lansing area held events with free backpacks, school supplies and haircuts on Saturday. “If we can just help some of the families that are struggling […]
WLNS

BWL steps toward coal-free Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Lansing Board of Water and Light officials say they are officially stepping out of the coal business. On Tuesday, they made a huge move to do so by opening the new Delta Energy Park in Delta Township. It will replace BWL’s coal-fired Eckert power station, which is set to retire later […]
LANSING, MI
