klkntv.com
Lincoln experts give advice on what to do if you find bats in your home
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Bats are one of the most commonly reported rabid animals and are the leading cause of rabies deaths in the U.S., according to the CDC. Experts say that the best way to protect yourself from bats and rabies is to stay away from them if possible.
klkntv.com
Lincoln U-Stop lowers gas prices to $2.38 a gallon to highlight inflation
LINCOLN, Neb (KLKN) – The Nebraska chapter of Americans for Prosperity partnered with U-Stop on Monday morning to offer gas at a discount. The price of unleaded gas dropped to $2.38 a gallon for the first 200 customers at the U-Stop near Pine Lake Road and Nebraska Highway 2.
klkntv.com
Nebraska’s medical marijuana petitions fail to meet signature requirements
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska’s two medical marijuana petitions will not appear on the November ballot, Secretary of State Bob Evnen said. Evnen announced Monday that both initiatives failed to meet the state’s signature requirements. State petitions require a total of 86,776 signatures from registered voters statewide....
klkntv.com
‘It was brutal’: Marchers make it to their final destination
OMAHA, Neb. (KLKN)- The marchers made it to their final destination in Omaha Sunday afternoon. You could see the relief on walkers faces as they rounded the corner to the parking lot. They were met with hundreds of friends and family members cheering them on. The members walked overnight from...
klkntv.com
Lincoln’s first casino seeks workers of varying skill sets
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Lincoln’s first casino set out to fill its rankings at a job fair structured to fit the needs of the company. The WarHorse Casino opened the doors of the Cornhusker Mariott on Saturday to the public for both curious and capable job lookers for a chance to be a part of a monumental moment in Nebraska history.
klkntv.com
Fremont man accused of driving boat drunk in accident that killed Omaha woman
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – An arrest has been made nearly three months after the body of an Omaha woman was found in the Missouri River. On Tuesday, 22-year-old Garret Vanderheiden of Fremont, was charged by the Harrison County Attorney’s Office in Iowa with involuntary manslaughter. He was also...
klkntv.com
Lancaster County COVID-19 risk dial moves down into yellow as cases drop
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – After spending six weeks in orange, the Lancaster County COVID-19 risk dial will move down into the elevated yellow category. The yellow category indicates that the risk of the virus spreading in the community is moderate. This comes as cases continue to decline, the Lincoln-Lancaster...
klkntv.com
Gas will briefly drop to $2.38 a gallon at one Lincoln U-Stop on Monday
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska chapter of Americans for Prosperity is partnering with U-Stop on Monday to offer gas at a discount. Starting at 9 a.m., the price of unleaded gas will drop to $2.38 a gallon for the first 200 customers at the U-Stop near Pine Lake Road and Nebraska Highway 2.
klkntv.com
Nebraska troopers say car was carrying statues stuffed with meth, fentanyl
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — You shouldn’t put people on a pedestal – or put drugs in a pedestal. The Nebraska State Patrol says it found 59 pounds of methamphetamine and 9 pounds of fentanyl inside two foam statues last week. A photo of one of the statues...
klkntv.com
Employees evacuate state lab in Lincoln after explosive solution leaks from beaker
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Employees at a state lab in Lincoln spent time out of the office Monday after an explosive solution leaked from a beaker. Lincoln Fire & Rescue was called to the Public Health & Environmental Lab just north of 14th Street and Nebraska Highway 2 on a report of a hazardous material spill.
klkntv.com
Grueling 22-hour march to Omaha raises $250,000 for veterans in need
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Some gritty community members embarked on one of the most physically intense fundraisers Lincoln has to offer. the 50 Mile March kicked off at the steps of the capital building and will last 22 hours as they trek to Omaha. “There is a huge problem...
klkntv.com
Trending warmer; Rain chances fairly small for now
Sunday was another day without many changes to the overall weather pattern. In other words, we were successful in holding onto the comfortable air mass!. For Sunday night, we expect clear skies. It’s another “windows open” kind of night where you could get away with opening the windows and giving the A/C a rest. We’re forecasting a low temperature on Monday morning in the upper-50s in Lincoln. There may also be some patchy fog in a few areas.
klkntv.com
Body found on top of Lincoln business Smoking Gun Jerky
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — An investigation is underway after a body was found on top of a Lincoln business Sunday afternoon near 48th and R Streets. Police say someone saw the 24-year-old’s remains on the roof of Smoking Gun Jerky around 3:30 p.m. Authorities are still waiting for...
klkntv.com
Knuckles, Kubik and Rodriguez named Husker volleyball captains
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – With only three days until the Huskers’ season opener, the volleyball team has announced its three captains. Kenzie Knuckles, Madi Kubik and Lexi Rodriguez will serve as the 2022 team captains. Last season, Rodriguez was named the American Volleyball Coaches Association’s freshman of the...
klkntv.com
Dog rescued from overnight fire at northwest Lincoln home
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A Labrador puppy was saved from an overnight fire in northwest Lincoln late Monday night, according to Lincoln Fire & Rescue. The home near Northwest Third Street and Northwest Tudor Lane sustained significant damage after a pellet smoker lit the upper deck on fire. LFR...
klkntv.com
Steamroller takes to the streets to make art prints
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — As history continues to move forward, so does the understanding of what art is. With empty streets and a capable steamroller driver, who are local artists on-site what was once construction work is now artwork. This type of art is referred to as steamroller printing,...
klkntv.com
Kicks for Kids hosts fundraising walk/run at James Arthur Vineyards
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – An upcoming fundraiser will help buy new shoes for kids in need. Kicks for Kids started in 2011 to help one elementary school teacher’s students get new shoes and has since grown into a full nonprofit. Last year, it gave nearly 700 new pairs...
klkntv.com
Lincoln man to serve 20 years behind bars for selling drugs that caused overdoses
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Lincoln man will now serve 20 years behind bars for selling drugs that caused two overdoses, the United States Attorney’s Office said. Adante Mower, 38, was sentenced Friday for distributing cocaine and fentanyl resulting in serious bodily injury. On Aug. 4, 2021, Mower...
klkntv.com
‘Are you registered to vote,’ asks group looking for new voters
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — With the Nebraska general election season slowly approaching one group of ladies is helping residents prepare to have a say in how their local government is run. Set up outside of Meadowlark Coffee just off of South and 16th members of the League of Woman...
klkntv.com
Updated crash report suggests LPD officer responsible for Sunday crash with bicyclist
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Lincoln Police released a new crash report about a Sunday crash that sent a 15-year-old bicyclist to the hospital. The original crash report suggests the bicyclist was responsible for the crash. In the investigating officer’s description of the crash, it shows the involved officer reported his vehicle being struck by the bicyclist.
