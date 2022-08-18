Sunday was another day without many changes to the overall weather pattern. In other words, we were successful in holding onto the comfortable air mass!. For Sunday night, we expect clear skies. It’s another “windows open” kind of night where you could get away with opening the windows and giving the A/C a rest. We’re forecasting a low temperature on Monday morning in the upper-50s in Lincoln. There may also be some patchy fog in a few areas.

