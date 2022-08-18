ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

klkntv.com

Nebraska’s medical marijuana petitions fail to meet signature requirements

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska’s two medical marijuana petitions will not appear on the November ballot, Secretary of State Bob Evnen said. Evnen announced Monday that both initiatives failed to meet the state’s signature requirements. State petitions require a total of 86,776 signatures from registered voters statewide....
NEBRASKA STATE
klkntv.com

‘It was brutal’: Marchers make it to their final destination

OMAHA, Neb. (KLKN)- The marchers made it to their final destination in Omaha Sunday afternoon. You could see the relief on walkers faces as they rounded the corner to the parking lot. They were met with hundreds of friends and family members cheering them on. The members walked overnight from...
OMAHA, NE
Lincoln, NE
Government
Local
Nebraska Government
City
Lincoln, NE
State
Nebraska State
klkntv.com

Lincoln’s first casino seeks workers of varying skill sets

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Lincoln’s first casino set out to fill its rankings at a job fair structured to fit the needs of the company. The WarHorse Casino opened the doors of the Cornhusker Mariott on Saturday to the public for both curious and capable job lookers for a chance to be a part of a monumental moment in Nebraska history.
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Gas will briefly drop to $2.38 a gallon at one Lincoln U-Stop on Monday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska chapter of Americans for Prosperity is partnering with U-Stop on Monday to offer gas at a discount. Starting at 9 a.m., the price of unleaded gas will drop to $2.38 a gallon for the first 200 customers at the U-Stop near Pine Lake Road and Nebraska Highway 2.
LINCOLN, NE
#Grasslands#Parks Commission#Wildlife Division
klkntv.com

Trending warmer; Rain chances fairly small for now

Sunday was another day without many changes to the overall weather pattern. In other words, we were successful in holding onto the comfortable air mass!. For Sunday night, we expect clear skies. It’s another “windows open” kind of night where you could get away with opening the windows and giving the A/C a rest. We’re forecasting a low temperature on Monday morning in the upper-50s in Lincoln. There may also be some patchy fog in a few areas.
LINCOLN, NE
NewsBreak
Fishing
News Break
Politics
klkntv.com

Body found on top of Lincoln business Smoking Gun Jerky

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — An investigation is underway after a body was found on top of a Lincoln business Sunday afternoon near 48th and R Streets. Police say someone saw the 24-year-old’s remains on the roof of Smoking Gun Jerky around 3:30 p.m. Authorities are still waiting for...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Knuckles, Kubik and Rodriguez named Husker volleyball captains

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – With only three days until the Huskers’ season opener, the volleyball team has announced its three captains. Kenzie Knuckles, Madi Kubik and Lexi Rodriguez will serve as the 2022 team captains. Last season, Rodriguez was named the American Volleyball Coaches Association’s freshman of the...
klkntv.com

Dog rescued from overnight fire at northwest Lincoln home

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A Labrador puppy was saved from an overnight fire in northwest Lincoln late Monday night, according to Lincoln Fire & Rescue. The home near Northwest Third Street and Northwest Tudor Lane sustained significant damage after a pellet smoker lit the upper deck on fire. LFR...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Steamroller takes to the streets to make art prints

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — As history continues to move forward, so does the understanding of what art is. With empty streets and a capable steamroller driver, who are local artists on-site what was once construction work is now artwork. This type of art is referred to as steamroller printing,...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Updated crash report suggests LPD officer responsible for Sunday crash with bicyclist

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Lincoln Police released a new crash report about a Sunday crash that sent a 15-year-old bicyclist to the hospital. The original crash report suggests the bicyclist was responsible for the crash. In the investigating officer’s description of the crash, it shows the involved officer reported his vehicle being struck by the bicyclist.
LINCOLN, NE

