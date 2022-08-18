ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NH Police searching for “very dangerous” man in connection with a violent assault in Manchester

By Lindsey Thorpe, Boston 25 News Staff
 5 days ago
MANCHESTER, N.H. — New Hampshire Police are actively searching for a “very dangerous” man in connection with a violent assault that occurred Thursday morning in Manchester.

Manchester police said 26-year-old Drew Fortier is wanted for first-degree assault after a violent incident that happened overnight in the city’s South End.

The Department said in a Facebook post, that he is considered to be “very dangerous” and is believed to be suffering from mental health issues.

He is described as being approximately 5′10″ tall and about 155 pounds. He was last seen on foot in the area of Weston Road around 3 a.m.

Police said anyone who sees Fortier should not approach him and should call 911 immediately.

26-year-old Drew Fortier is wanted for first-degree assault after a violent incident that happened overnight in the city’s South End.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

