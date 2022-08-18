ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

Ukraine’s independence day was always important. Now it is a matter of life and death

A year ago on 24 August – the 30th anniversary of Ukraine’s independence – a new generation of pilots were leading the Ukrainian air forces flying over Independence Square in Kyiv. The fighter jet column was headed by Anton Lystopad, who was recognised as one of the country’s best pilots. He was 30 years old, born in the year of independence. Almost a year later, in August 2022, Lystopad received the Order for Courage from the president, Volodymyr Zelenskiy. A few days after the ceremony, he was killed in combat.
The Guardian

US carries out Syria airstrikes in reprisal attack on Iran-backed militia

The US military has said it has carried out airstrikes in areas of eastern Syria used by Iran-backed militias. The US military’s Central Command spokesperson, Colonel Joe Buccino, said in a statement on Wednesday: “Today’s strikes were necessary to protect and defend US personnel”, and were in response to an attack on 15 August targeting US forces.
MILITARY

