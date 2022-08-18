Read full article on original website
kttn.com
Chillicothe police respond to calls of woman screaming on Jackson Street, senior citizen threatens to shoot officer
Among weekend reports provided by the Chillicothe Police Department, late Friday night, police and Livingston County Sheriff’s Office worked together to locate and arrest a Livingston County Most Wanted individual. Officers and Deputies responded to the 400 block of Locust Street where they took the 27-year-old male into custody...
kchi.com
Booked Into Jail
Three bookings at the Caldwell County Detention Center are reported by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department. 34-year-old Bradley S Stubbs was arrested by Jackson County on a Parole Violation warrant for alleged non-support. Saturday. 27-year-old Quentin B Bassett was arrested by Chillicothe Police Department for alleged resisting and on...
kttn.com
Two dead in domestic violence incident on Sportsman Road in Trenton
On Monday, August 22, 2022, the Communications Center at the Trenton Police Department received a 911 call regarding a domestic dispute and gunshots being heard from the residence at 2132 Sportsman Road. Trenton Police Officers responded to the address along with Law Enforcement Officers from the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office,...
kchi.com
Additional Booking For Livingston County
Sixty-two-year-old Donna L Collins was booked into the Randolph County Jail following her arrest by the Chillicothe Police Department Monday. She is held on a Probation violation warrant from a conviction for possession of a controlled substance. Bond is set at $20,000.
kchi.com
Troopers Arrest Trenton Woman
A Trenton woman was arrested Monday evening by State Troopers. Twenty-eight-year-old Camry C Holsted was arrested at about 9:05 pm for alleged careless and imprudent driving involving a crash and DWI with drugs – prior offender. She was booked into the Grundy County Jail and released.
kchi.com
Apparent Murder/Suicide In Trenton
A report of a domestic dispute and gunshots Monday afternoon in Trenton lead to the discovery of a woman and a man who had been shot. In his preliminary report, Trenton Police Chief Rex Ross says they continue to investigate the incident that, for now, is considered a murder-suicide. At...
kttn.com
Trenton man to be returned to the Missouri Department of Corrections, Spickard man charged with unlawful use of a weapon
A Trenton resident, 47-year-old Patrick Oyler, was to be returned to the Department of Corrections following his arrest Friday on a probation and parole warrant. Oyler was accused of violations that included alleged failure to notify his probation and parole officer regarding the status of employment, Oyler also is accused of violating reporting directives on multiple occasions from May 16th through August 3rd. In February of 2019, Oyler received a prison sentence after pleading guilty to a Grundy County charge of criminal non-support.
kchi.com
Commissioners Meet With Officials About Jail Issues
When the Livingston County detainees at the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail were moved to other facilities last week, the Sheriff was not available for comment. Tuesday morning, Sheriff Steve Cox met with the Livingston County Commission and others to discuss the situation. Presiding Commissioner Ed Douglas addressed the issue. Douglass...
kttn.com
Milan woman arrested in Grundy County
A Milan woman was arrested by the Highway Patrol in Grundy County early Sunday evening. Twenty-seven-year-old Zakiya Ali was arrested on an Adair County warrant for failure to appear in court on alleged leaving the scene of an accident, driving while her license was suspended (2nd offense), and speeding 20 miles faster than the posted speed limit.
kmmo.com
ODESSA WOMAN AND TWO JUVENILES INJURED IN CRASH
A 68-year-old woman and two juveniles were injured in a one-car crash in Lafayette County on Monday August 22. According to a release from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash occurred when a vehicle driven by Valinda L. Noe of Odessa swerved to miss an animal in the roadway, ran off the left side of the road and overturned.
kchi.com
Livingston County Jury Notices Mailed
Six hundred Livingston County residents will soon receive juror questionnaires. The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department delivered the notices to the US Post Office today for Jury Service from October 10th to February 12th. By statute, Livingston County Circuit Clerk Jane Gann sends these notices to Livingston County Sheriff Steve...
kttn.com
Missouri Department of Corrections announces death of an offender at Chillicothe Correctional Center
The Missouri Department of Corrections has announced the death of an offender at the Chillicothe Correctional Center. Authorities say offender Paula Stark (DOC No.1357975) was pronounced dead at the St. Luke’s Hospital of Kansas City. The 51-year-old was serving a seven-year sentence for first-degree endangering the welfare of a child from Jackson County.
kmmo.com
GLASGOW MAN CHARGED WITH FELONY FOR PROPERTY DAMAGE DUE IN COURT
A Glasgow man facing a felony charge for allegedly damaging a police car is due in court. According to a probable-cause statement, while being detained in police custody in the parking lot of a bar, Dimitrix McCoy was placed inside a Glasgow police car while an ongoing investigation was in progress concerning a domestic assault which occurred at a different location.
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 5 arrests over the weekend of August 19, 2022
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports an Overland Park, Kansas resident was arrested late Saturday afternoon in Harrison County. 55-year-old Angela Demots was accused of traveling 104 miles an hour in a 70 zone and cutting in on an overtaken vehicle. Demots was taken to the Harrison County Law Enforcement Center.
kttn.com
Maysville woman injured in crash north of Cameron
A Maysville woman was injured Monday night when the pickup she was driving went off a DeKalb County road and overturned four and one-half miles north of Cameron. Twenty-year-old Josephine Kilgore received minor injuries and was taken by ambulance to Mosiac Life Care. The accident happened when the pickup was...
ktvo.com
Kirksville man 1 of 2 charged with murder in fatal Columbia shooting
COLUMBIA, Mo. — A Kirksville man is one of two suspects charged with murder in connection with a fatal shooting at a Columbia, Missouri, grocery store on Saturday afternoon. Joshua Dudley, 22, of Kirksville, was arrested Saturday night for second-degree murder, first-degree robbery and armed criminal action for the death of a Columbia man.
kjluradio.com
Authorities say there's no indiciation that Adair County murder suspect in in Randolph County
The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office is reassuring the public that it’s unlikely that an Adair County murder suspect is in the area. An intense manhunt is underway for former Army soldier Jesse Rongey, 38, of Kirksville. He’s charged with first-degree murder and five other felonies for the July 5 murder of Stephen Munn, 54, of Kirksville. Rongey is accused of fatally shooting and dismembering Munn before burning his body. The U.S. Marshals Service is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to his arrest.
kmmo.com
BRUNSWICK MAN ISSUED SUMMONS FOR FELONY AND MISDEMEANOR CHARGES IN CHARITON COUNTY
According to court documents a Brunswick man has been charged with a felony and misdemeanor in Chariton County. A warrant was mailed to Russell Wade Wattenbarger on Thursday, August 18. Wattenbarger was charged with a felony for contolled substance, a misdemeanor for drug parphernalia and a vehicle infraction. Wattenbarger is...
kttn.com
Shooting in Clinton County leaves one person dead, suspect charged with murder
One person is dead and another is in custody in connection with an investigation of a shooting in Clinton County. The Clinton County Sheriff’s Department, on Wednesday evening, received a 911 call from a male victim with an apparent gunshot wound. The incident was reported to have occurred at a residence, outside Turney.
kmmo.com
SLATER MAN FACING STATUTORY RAPE CHARGES IN SALINE COUNTY
A 22-year-old Slater man is facing felony charges after an alleged incident involving a 14-year-old juvenile. According to a report from the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, Latrell Antonio Johnson is accused of forcibly raping a 14-year-old girl on more than one occasion. The victim completed a Child Forensic Interview...
