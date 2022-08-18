Read full article on original website
Oswego Health Offers Multi-Organ Blood Analysis Event To Community Throughout September
OSWEGO – Oswego Health’s annual Multi-Organ Blood Analysis will be offered throughout the entire month of September at select participating Oswego Health Lab Draw stations. This full battery of tests can help prevent potential health problems. The cost of the analysis is $45. Typically, these tests can cost...
Free Resource Book Available At Oswego County Senior Fair
OSWEGO – Ever wonder what resources are available to Oswego County seniors? You’ll find the answers at the Oswego County Senior Fair!. To be held September 9 from 9 a.m. to noon at the Oswego Speedway the Oswego County Senior Fair features more than 50 vendors distributing valuable information regarding services and programs of interest for seniors. In addition, Oswego Health, Caring Community Advocates and the Rural Health Network of Oswego County have collaborated to create a comprehensive resource directory book.
Mayor Barlow Announces Free Bowling Event For Oswego Children
OSWEGO – Mayor Billy Barlow announced today, Tuesday, August 23, the city of Oswego will again partner with Lighthouse Lanes Bowling Alley to host a free bowling event for Oswego families. Starting last year, the Oswego Youth Bureau hosted approximately eighty kids for a free bowling event that filled...
Frank Castiglia Jr: Not In Fulton
Everyone was very enthused about the redevelopment of Bldg. 30 of the Nestle site. I for one thought it was going to be a senior housing development, as did many others I believe. For that reason, many people liked the plan being put forth by the DRI dream team. It appears that won’t be the case. There will be at least 8 affordable rental units in the building (Not necessarily senior housing)
Mayor Michaels Announces Eco-Friendly Bird Scooters Available To Fulton Residents Aug. 26
FULTON – Fulton Mayor Deana Michaels announced that the city is teaming up with Bird, a leader in environmentally friendly electric transportation, to bring shared e-scooters to the city starting August 26. Matt Fragale, owner of Port City Scooters, LLC and a Bird contractor, negotiated the agreement. Fragale set...
Weekly COVID-19 Statistics Update: August 22, 2022
OSWEGO COUNTY – According to the Oswego County Health Department, there have been a total of 335 additional cases of COVID-19 (data from August 15 to August 21) this past week. This includes both lab-confirmed and at-home tests. The following report reflects the breakdown of data collected during that...
Port Of Oswego To Host Tall Ship Sunday, Aug. 28
The Port of Oswego will be hosting a visit by a tall ship, the Schooner Huron Jewel, on Sunday, Aug. 28 on the Port’s west pier by the H. Lee White Maritime Museum (HLWMM), it was announced by Dr. Robert Morgan, vice president, HLWMM board of directors. “We expect...
Mayor Barlow Announces Free Lighthouse Tours September 17, 18
OSWEGO – Mayor Billy Barlow announced today a partnership with the H. Lee White Maritime Museum to offer free tours of the Oswego West Pierhead Lighthouse for the second year in a row. Lighthouse tours, offered by the H. Lee White Maritime Museum at the city of Oswego’s Wright’s...
Oswego County Today Weekly News Roundup: August 14 – August 20
OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Today presents the top stories from this past week. According to police, one month after a Fulton man was arrested on burglary and assault charges, he is also now facing murder and manslaughter charges after the 82-year-old victim died from his assault injuries. Full story here.
Two Upcoming Meetings Slated For Oswego County Legislature
OSWEGO – Oswego County Chairman James Weatherup has issued a list of upcoming scheduled meetings. Thursday’s special meeting will be in Executive session and not open to the public. Thursday evening is a regualary scheduled meeting and open to the public. Below is the list of scheduled meetings:
September Is Underground Railroad Month
FULTON – The Bristol Hill Congregational UCC was founded in 1812 and church building completed in 1835. Early members of the church were abolitionists, and the church is known to have had African American members dating to the 1820s. It was listed on the National Register of Historic Places...
Barclay: New York State Fair Bigger, Better Than Ever
Each year, New Yorkers and visitors from around the country are treated to world-class entertainment, quality locally-grown produce, contests, music and more at the Great New York State Fair. Prior to the pandemic, in 2019, the fair attracted a record 1.33 million visitors during the 13-day event. Founded in 1841, the annual tradition features an enormous array of attractions and performances that virtually guarantee there is something for everyone to see—this year, expect more of the same.
Fall Rummage Sale Returns To Minetto United Methodist Church
MINETTO, NY – After a long pandemic hiatus, the traditional rummage sale will return this fall to the Minetto United Methodist Church with its customary assortment of clothing, housewares, and other items. The sale will begin on Thursday, September 29, in the evening 4 to 6 p.m. On Friday,...
G & C Foods Provides Healthy Support for Oswego County Opportunities
OSWEGO COUNTY – For more than 55 years Oswego County Opportunities has been fighting poverty and addressing the need for access to healthy, affordable food throughout our communities. It’s this commitment to improving the quality of life for others and the many human services OCO programs offers that has...
Central Square Central School District Provides Update To COVID-19 Information
CENTRAL SQUARE – The following is an update from Central Square Central School District Superintendent Thomas Colabufo regarding updated COVID-19 information for students and parents/caregivers:. August 23, 2022. Dear Parents/Guardians,. The New York State Council of School Superintendents (NYSCOSS) released a statement today that perfectly summarizes the guidance that...
Farnham Family Services Brings Life-Saving Services To Mexico Area
MEXICO, NY – For individuals dealing with substance abuse disorder the consequences can be lethal. According to NY/NJHIDTA (NY/NJ High Impact Drug Trafficking Area) there were 32 fatal overdoses in Oswego County in 2021. The majority of those fatal overdoses were due to opioid abuse. During that same time...
7th Annual For Your Health 5K, Wellness Event Raises Over $30,000 To Support Local Healthcare
OSWEGO – The 7th Annual Oswego Health Foundation’s For Your Health 5K and Wellness Event, presented by Excellus Blue Cross Blue Shield, was held August 13, with 148 individuals participating, including 26 children for the Kids Fun Run. Through their kind donations and the support of local businesses,...
Heather Wilsey To Oversee Family Support Services At The Arc Of Oswego County
FULTON – The Arc of Oswego County is pleased to announce Heather Wilsey has been promoted to a new role overseeing the agency’s Family Support Services as Behavior Support Coordinator. Wilsey, who has been with the agency since 2016, supports individuals in certified Day Habilitation spaces and will continue to do so in her new role.
Pratt House Museum To Hold Annual Trash-2-Treasure Yard Sale
FULTON – Friday, September 9 and Saturday, September 10 is the Pratt House Museum’s Annual Trash-2-Treasure Yard Sale. It’s happening rain or shine on the front lawn of the Pratt House from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. This has been a great fundraiser for us. Begin bringing...
Lyman Named Regional Property Manager at Christopher Community
Oswego NY – Christopher Community, Inc. has announced the appointment of Tammy Lyman as Regional Property Manager. “We are very pleased to announce the promotion of Tammy Lyman to Regional Property Manager within our organization,” said Christopher Community President and CEO Justin Rudgick. “Tammy maintains years of affordable housing experience, and her previous roles in property management will serve her well in this new position.”
