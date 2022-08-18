Read full article on original website
SEC Round-Up: Bama Offended It Has to Play in an 11 a.m. Game
Ole Miss has Hogs on the brain for fourth day in a row, LSU suspends one of its running backs; Georgia loses RB to injury; Former Rebel now starting for Gus Malzahn
NFL・
Lane Kiffin sends heartwarming message to John Rhys Plumlee on winning UCF job
John Rhys Plumlee started his career at Ole Miss before Lane Kiffin landed in Oxford. During that time, Plumlee impressed with his athletic ability from the quarterback position. Ultimately, though, he lost the starting job to Matt Corral, was moved to play wide receiver, and landed in the transfer portal following the 2021 season.
Gus Malzahn Names John Rhys Plumlee UCF’s Starting Quarterback
Ole Miss transfer John Rhys Plumlee named UCF’s starting quarterback.
Ole Miss rises into top 25 of On3 Consensus Team Recruiting Rankings
After a slow start to the 2023 recruiting cycle, the momentum is beginning to build for Ole Miss. The Rebels entered the month of July with just four commitments, but over the past six weeks, Lane Kiffin and Co. have bolstered their class in a big way. One of their biggest commitments came this afternoon, when four-star Ridgeland (Miss.) wide receiver Ayden Williams committed to the Rebels over LSU and Tennessee.
Ole Miss Rebels’ biggest X-factor in 2022 season, and it’s not Jaxson Dart
Lane Kiffin is cooking up something special in Oxford, Mississippi. After guiding Ole Miss football to the first 10-win regular season in school history, the Rebels coach had to watch his star quarterback, Matt Corral, depart for the NFL, as well as his two top running backs in Jerrion Ealy and Snoop Conner along with […] The post Ole Miss Rebels’ biggest X-factor in 2022 season, and it’s not Jaxson Dart appeared first on ClutchPoints.
2023 Prospect Ayden Williams Announces Commitment to Ole Miss
Top 2023 recruit Ayden Williams has announced his commitment to the Ole Miss Rebels.
FOX Sports
Can Alabama and Georgia be dethroned in the SEC? | Number One Ranked Show
RJ Young shares which SEC players he believes will have a breakout season including Jahmyr Gibbs from the Alabama Crimson Tide, Evan Stewart from the Texas A&M Aggies, Georgia Bulldogs DB Malaki Starks and LSU Tigers DB Sevyn Banks. Then, RJ explains why he thinks there are four teams in the SEC who can realistically compete for the CFP with the Crimson Tide and Georgia Bulldogs. Finally, RJ gives a prediction for who will win the SEC Championship Game.
Ole Miss commit Jordan Lockhart takes final visit with USC
Jordan Lockhart is paying USC a visit … but will it matter?. Lockhart is one of the top high school linebackers in the nation. He hails from Bellflower, Calif., and attends powerhouse St. John Bosco. The four-star linebacker committed to Ole Miss back in January. His older brother, Danny Lockhart Jr., announced that he is walking on to Ole Miss from USC as well.
Way-too-early 2022-2023 hoops prediction: James White to thrive for Ole Miss
Sure, the Rebels have some firepower now in their revamped frontcourt, with a handful of transfers that had previously been named Defensive Player of the Year in their respective conferences. That said, it basically left freshmen from 2022 recruiting class to fill voids in the backcourt. Ole Miss fans have...
Arkansas at Missouri: Offensive Players to Watch
Arkansas has three key offensive players that Mizzou must contain.
Mississippi State Sidelines site predicts Auburn football to finish 3-9
Sidelines Sports Network's Mississippi State Twitter account (@SSN_MissState) has been walking through its SEC record predictions over the past two days. On Tuesday afternoon, Sidelines released its schedule prediction for Auburn in 2022. The verdict? 3-9. This is how "The #HailState Guy's" ...
