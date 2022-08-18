ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

On3.com

Ole Miss rises into top 25 of On3 Consensus Team Recruiting Rankings

After a slow start to the 2023 recruiting cycle, the momentum is beginning to build for Ole Miss. The Rebels entered the month of July with just four commitments, but over the past six weeks, Lane Kiffin and Co. have bolstered their class in a big way. One of their biggest commitments came this afternoon, when four-star Ridgeland (Miss.) wide receiver Ayden Williams committed to the Rebels over LSU and Tennessee.
ClutchPoints

Ole Miss Rebels’ biggest X-factor in 2022 season, and it’s not Jaxson Dart

Lane Kiffin is cooking up something special in Oxford, Mississippi. After guiding Ole Miss football to the first 10-win regular season in school history, the Rebels coach had to watch his star quarterback, Matt Corral, depart for the NFL, as well as his two top running backs in Jerrion Ealy and Snoop Conner along with […] The post Ole Miss Rebels’ biggest X-factor in 2022 season, and it’s not Jaxson Dart appeared first on ClutchPoints.
FOX Sports

Can Alabama and Georgia be dethroned in the SEC? | Number One Ranked Show

RJ Young shares which SEC players he believes will have a breakout season including Jahmyr Gibbs from the Alabama Crimson Tide, Evan Stewart from the Texas A&M Aggies, Georgia Bulldogs DB Malaki Starks and LSU Tigers DB Sevyn Banks. Then, RJ explains why he thinks there are four teams in the SEC who can realistically compete for the CFP with the Crimson Tide and Georgia Bulldogs. Finally, RJ gives a prediction for who will win the SEC Championship Game.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ole Miss commit Jordan Lockhart takes final visit with USC

Jordan Lockhart is paying USC a visit … but will it matter?. Lockhart is one of the top high school linebackers in the nation. He hails from Bellflower, Calif., and attends powerhouse St. John Bosco. The four-star linebacker committed to Ole Miss back in January. His older brother, Danny Lockhart Jr., announced that he is walking on to Ole Miss from USC as well.
