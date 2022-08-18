After a slow start to the 2023 recruiting cycle, the momentum is beginning to build for Ole Miss. The Rebels entered the month of July with just four commitments, but over the past six weeks, Lane Kiffin and Co. have bolstered their class in a big way. One of their biggest commitments came this afternoon, when four-star Ridgeland (Miss.) wide receiver Ayden Williams committed to the Rebels over LSU and Tennessee.

OXFORD, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO