Marvel Comics has given Ms. Marvel the Marvel-Verse treatment this week, which gives fans of the MCU movies and television programs a taste of the comics. Essentially this line of trade paperbacks is for younger readers, which is obvious due to the size of the comic. It’s also less about giving an origin of a character and more about giving a general idea of them over five or six stories. Ms. Marvel is the latest to get the Marvel-Verse treatment because of the Ms. Marvel television show. The question is, does it have enough for new readers to get excited about?

COMICS ・ 5 DAYS AGO