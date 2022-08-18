Read full article on original website
Related
DC Preview: Batman: Fortress #4
With the fate of Earth on the line, desperate times call for desperate measures…and the team-up of Batman and Lex Luthor is the definition of desperate! With the world hanging in the balance, can this bizarre dynamic duo locate the Fortress of Solitude before the alien invaders do?. Batman:...
Marvel Preview: Amazing Spider-Man #8
Spider-Man has a new costume and accessories that look vaguely…familiar. Is that a GLIDER?!. Art by: John Romita Jr., Scott Hanna, Marcio Menyz. Cover by: John Romita Jr., Scott Hanna, Marcio Menyz. Page Count: 28 Pages. Release Date: August 24, 2022. Become a patron today to get exclusive perks,...
DC Preview: Robin #17
Heartbreak! Lord Death Man reveals the truth about Flatline! Can Robin forgive her?! Since leaving Gotham, Damian has grown and trained to be a hero, but now that story comes to an end as he’s pulled into a shocking new storyline that will test his role as Robin and his place in the DCU!
Marvel Preview: Fantastic Four #46
Not a dream. Not a hoax. This is real. Thanks to the knowledge of the Watchers, the lost daughter of Nathaniel Richards has been found. It’s time to finally meet the mysterious sister of Reed Richards. But is it time to welcome her into the family? It’s a day of amazing adventures both in her world, and in the world of the Fantastic Four. Guest-starring Namor, King of Atlantis.
RELATED PEOPLE
DC Preview: Tales of The Human Target #1
Building on the most critically acclaimed series of the year, Tom King and four of comics’ top artists tell the tales of what happened before Chance drank Luthor’s poison. Chance teams up with fan-favorite members of the JLI in four connecting mysteries that lead them to that fateful day when one them will kill the Human Target.
Marvel Preview: Defenders: Beyond #2
The adventure begins—in the path of the Beyonder? When Loki, Blue Marvel, America Chavez, Taaia and Tigra land rather unexpectedly in the Second Cosmos, they find their lives in the hands of its cosmic overseers—unless Loki can figure out the right trick to save them all. Written by:...
Marvel Preview: A.X.E.: Judgment Day #3 – JUDGMENT DAY BEGINS.
The heroes know what they have to do. But do they have to do it? They were smart enough to get themselves into this mess. Maybe they can be smart enough to get out of it…. A.X.E.: Judgment Day #3 (of 6) Writer: Kieron Gillen. Artist: Valerio Schiti. Colors:...
Marvel Preview: Genis-Vell: Captain Marvel #2
IN THE EYE OF A TITAN! The clock is ticking as Rick must find Genis before they both blink out of existence! Wait…who’s that big face on the cover? Find out who else is searching for Genis and what DEATH has to do with it!. Written by: Peter...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Marvel Preview: Avengers Forever #8
THE FISTS OF THE UNWORTHY THOR! Meet the most broken Thor in the Multiverse. One who watched Asgard burn, watched Midgard be defiled and was helpless to stop it, as he’s a Thor who cannot lift his own hammer. In desperation, Thor will turn to another of the Earth’s great powers, becoming a pupil of the Thunderer of mystical K’un-Lun, the guardian of the immortal Iron Fist.
Image Comics Preview: Hell to Pay #1
Announced in December 2020, Charles Soule and Will Sliney’s new action-adventure Hell to Pay #1 is coming this November!. “Hell to Pay is a combination of a lot of things I love and one thing I don’t: supernatural adventure, treasure hunt stories, and the harsh consequences of late-stage capitalism! I think there’s a lot to say about money—everyone on earth is affected by cash in one way or another. Looking at it through a demonic lens is a fun way to play with the concept,” said Soule last December.
EXCLUSIVE DC Preview: Worlds Without a Justice League – Wonder Woman #1
AIPT had your exclusive look at the cover art for Worlds Without a Justice League – Wonder Woman #1, and today we have a first look at the interior pages. Written by Tini Howard with art by Leila Del Duca, you can purchase it in comic book shops on September 13th. The one-shot explores Wonder Woman’s time trapped by Pariah, where she’s given the chance to live in a world that matches Wonder Woman’s every dream and desire.
Mo review – it is impossible not to become instantly invested in this warm, moving comedy
Palestinian American comic Mo Amer’s semi-autobiographical sitcom about a refugee seeking US citizenship is gorgeously textured, bewitchingly acted – and very, very funny
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
X-Men Monday #168 – Alyssa Wong Talks ‘Deadpool’
Welcome, X-Fans! Don’t let this week’s feature image fool you — Deadpool wants you to think he’s taken over, but this is still very much another uncanny edition of X-Men Monday at AIPT!. But in comics, that’s right, Deadpool’s back! Well, OK, Marvel’s Merc with a...
DC Preview: Justice League vs. The Legion of Super-Heroes #5
With the reveal of who is behind the great darkness that is tearing the galaxy apart, the Justice League and the Legion of Super-Heroes are at odds over how to handle the incomprehensible evil that has brought them together. This time-spanning epic stars all your favorite superheroes from two different time periods! Batman! Saturn Girl! Superman! Brainiac 5! Naomi!…and dozens more race into battle to save the galaxy from being pulled apart! But at what cost? Will everyone survive this?
‘Marvel-Verse: Ms. Marvel’ is short but effective
Marvel Comics has given Ms. Marvel the Marvel-Verse treatment this week, which gives fans of the MCU movies and television programs a taste of the comics. Essentially this line of trade paperbacks is for younger readers, which is obvious due to the size of the comic. It’s also less about giving an origin of a character and more about giving a general idea of them over five or six stories. Ms. Marvel is the latest to get the Marvel-Verse treatment because of the Ms. Marvel television show. The question is, does it have enough for new readers to get excited about?
D23 Expo names this year’s Disney Legends Awards honorees
In a few weeks, Disney’s ultimate fan event, D23 Expo, will be held in Anaheim, California. Running from September 9-11, attendees can learn news about and immerse themselves in all things Disney from their theme parks to the music to film and television and more. The festivities will kick...
Marvel’s RPG ‘Marvel Multiverse’ gets core rulebook and ‘Cataclysm of Kang’ adventure in 2023
Marvel Comics has revealed the official role-playing game core rulebook and a new adventure book coming in Summer 2023. Written by Matt Forbeck with covers by Iban Coello, fans can get their hands on the Marvel Multiverse Role-Playin Game: Core Rulebook in June 2023 and the Marvel Multiverse Role-Playing Game: The Cataclysm of Kang in July 2023.
Channel Surfing: Awesome TV picks for the week of 08/22/2022
Our Channel Surfing TV picks involve a refugee dramedy, Star Trek, and a demonic teen. Comedian Mo Amer fronts his own series in the appropriately entitled Mo. The crew of the USS Cerritos embark on new adventures in Star Trek: Lower Decks. Then, watch how much more difficult being a teen is when you’re the daughter of Satan in Little Devil.
DC Preview: The Swamp Thing #16
Now restored to full power, the Swamp Thing must face the Parliament of Gears if he has any hope of saving the Earth. But the corruptive, cancerous force of industry has already destroyed so much—will Swamp Thing be able to turn the destructive tide before it’s too late? Find out in the earthshaking finale of The Swamp Thing.
Mystery-thriller ‘Spy Superb’ sneaks into comic shops January 2023
Dark Horse has announced a new drama from Matt Kindt called Spy Superb. The offbeat mystery-thriller will feature colors by Sharlene Kindt and focus on a secret organization that has developed the perfect spy. The twist? The perfect spy doesn’t even know they are a spy. “In Spy Superb...
aiptcomics
4K+
Followers
14K+
Post
448K+
Views
ABOUT
The most comic book reviews anywhere every Wednesday, gaming, movies, pro wrestling and morehttps://aiptcomics.com
Comments / 0