Sheriff Rand Henderson selected to the Board of Directors for the Sheriffs’ Association of Texas

Woodlands Online& LLC
Governor Abbott Condemns Harris County Plan To Defund Law Enforcement
AUSTIN, TX -- Governor Greg Abbott today denounced Harris County attempts to reduce funding available to two Harris County Constables' Offices for the 2021-2022 fiscal year. Last month, the criminal justice division of the Office of the Governor referred complaints of defunding law enforcement, filed by Harris County Constable Mark Herman, representing Precinct 4, and Constable Ted Heap, representing Precinct 5, to the Texas Comptroller for investigation. The Comptroller recently released its finding that the Harris County Commissioners Court acted to significantly reduce resources available to the county's Constables Office.
Woodlands Online& LLC
VFW Post 4709 Receives Over 3,500 Lbs of Food Donation From the Primrose School of Conroe
CONROE, TX -- The young students at Primrose School of Conroe, under the direction of Franchise Owner, Jennifer Millington, donated 3,758 pounds of food to VFW Conroe Post 4709. Millington understands that guiding children in character development is as important as their education. In support of this mission, the school partners with a local charitable organization. “We like to stay with the same organization for a few years to create continuity for the children, which allows them to form a relationship with the group,” explains Millington. This teaches the students to give without expecting anything in return.
Woodlands Online& LLC
Constables Arrest a wanted felon in Spring
SPRING, TX -- On August 20, 2022, deputies with Constable Mark Herman's Office conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 22900 block of Kuykendahl Road. The driver was identified as Oliver Arrington. Further investigation revealed he had an open Felony Warrant for Aggravated Robbery. 'Oliver Arrington was arrested...
Woodlands Online& LLC
Suspect Arrested For Terroristic Threat in Tomball
TOMBALL, TX -- On August 21, 2022, deputies with Constable Mark Herman's Office responded to a disturbance in the 16000 block of Chewton Glen Street. Upon arriving, it was found that the parties were involved in a mutual combat situation where they were both injured. They were transported to a...
Woodlands Online& LLC
New Bid Posting Aquatic Facility Chemical Delivery for The Woodlands Township
THE WOODLANDS, TX -- The Woodlands Township is requesting bids for services to provide assorted aquatic facility treatment chemicals for nineteen (19) locations throughout the community that are operated by The Woodlands Township, for a period of twelve (12) months (January 1, 2023 to December 31, 2023). Bid Number: C-2022-0221...
Woodlands Online& LLC
Ban on Residential Burning of Limbs and Leaves in Unincorporated Parts of Montgomery County has been Lifted
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX -- Recent rainfall has reduced our wildfire risk in Montgomery County, allowing for the lifting of the ban on residential burning of limbs and leaves, effective immediately. All other burning must follow applicable state law. Garbage burning prohibited in subdivisions or on less than 5 acres. While...
Woodlands Online& LLC
31707 W Vista Lake Lane
Bathroom(s): 4.5 Total Area: 4247 Sq. Ft. GORGEOUS Partners in Building custom home in the highly sought-after gated community of Sundance Lakes in The Falls at Imperial Oaks! Every detail in this home has been thoughtfully selected and meticulously maintained. Stunning wide plank wood flooring flows throughout the downstairs of this beautiful home. High ceilings throughout and an abundance of windows allow this home to feel spacious, bright and airy. Open concept living and kitchen areas allow for family closeness. Chef's kitchen has custom cabinetry, a HUGE island, and oversized pantry. A private study with custom barn doors and custom maple cabinetry overlooks the front garden and allows quiet and privacy. This home also offers a downstairs media room PLUS a second bedroom down with an ensuite bath. Custom features adorn every room from the antique brick fireplace and antique barn doors to the custom gated dog room. You have to see to appreciate all of the beautiful and well thought out features of this gorgeous home!
Woodlands Online& LLC
Goose's Acre Run Club
Join our Goose’s Acre Run Club! Sign up Mondays at The Goose and become a Run Club Member!. Our Run Club meets Mondays at The Goose from 5:30P-7:30P for a 5k run around the 3.1 mile Waterway loop, starting and ending at The Goose, followed by a little patio cool down time with a complimentary buffet for Club Members. Additional food & drink specials available as well.
Woodlands Online& LLC
OPINION: The Woodlands Township Board should return $20.8 million Incorporation Reserve to taxpayers
THE WOODLANDS, TX - The Woodlands Township Board of Directors scheduled an election in November 2021 for The Woodlands residents to vote on whether we should incorporate The Woodlands into a city. Voters overwhelmingly rejected incorporation, with over two-thirds voting against it. So why is the Board still saving tax dollars for incorporation?
Woodlands Online& LLC
Flood Insurance: Do You Need It for Your Home?
Houston and other cities near the Gulf Coast can get hit by some pretty heavy rains, winds and storms during hurricane season. Unfortunately, these things come with the territory that we live in. The good news is that it’s never too early to start preparing for hurricane season—from having a...
Woodlands Online& LLC
Margaritaville Labor Day Weekend
CONROE, TX -- Soak up the last bit of summer over Labor Day weekend at Margaritaville Lake Resort, Lake Conroe | Houston, with a night of classical and contemporary country music. Texas’ own Rick Trevino will perform his classic country hits, such as “Running Out of Reason to Run,” “Bobby Ann Mason, “She Can Say I Didn’t Cry,” “Learning as You Go,” and “Un Momento Allá.” A lineup of rising country music stars, including Heather Rayleen, Payton Howie, and Jeff Canada, will join Rick for an evening of boot scootin’ and toe-tapping fun on the lawn at Margaritaville Lake Resort.
Woodlands Online& LLC
RC Gallegos to compete with US Pizza Team in Chicago this week!
THE WOODLANDS, TX -- Before Covid hit the world and shut competitions down RC Gallegos competed with the U.S. Pizza Team in 2019 in Naples, Italy to become #8 in the World with his award-winning plain cheese pie at The Caputo Cup, Pizzaiolo World Championship. RC will compete Wednesday, August 24th in both the Deep Dish and Tavern Style categories with cash prizes, but the bragging rights in your venue carry the highest honor.
Woodlands Online& LLC
Howard Hughes Donates to YMCA by Hosting a Health Initiative Among the 300+ Miles of Nature Trails in The Woodlands, Bridgeland and The Woodlands Hill
THE WOODLANDS, TX -- The Howard Hughes Corporation recently donated $2,000 to the YMCA for its Operation Backpack program as part of a health and wellness initiative. During June, Howard Hughes pledged to donate $1 for every mile walked, jogged or biked by its employees in the over 300 miles of nature trails in The Woodlands, Bridgeland and The Woodlands Hills. June is Great Outdoors Month, highlighting national trails.
Woodlands Online& LLC
The 23rd Annual Woodlands Family YMCA Dragon Boat Team Challenge presented by Repsol – Registration is still available for all teams
THE WOODLANDS, TX – For the 23rd year, Dragon Boat races return to The Woodlands, as teams Row for a Cause. The YMCA is proud to announce that Repsol is returning as the presenting sponsor, a partnership that began in 2015. Together, they strive to create a stronger community and restore hope and well-being to all. We Row So Dreams Can Grow. Now more than ever, people are ready to reconnect and have fun.
Woodlands Online& LLC
Acting Classes in The Woodlands
Next Level Acting Studios was first established in Hollywood by Deke Anderson, a professional Actor and Director, who spent almost three decades pursuing his career there. Next Level now offers fun, dynamic acting classes and private lessons in Houston and The Woodlands for adults, youths, and teens of all experience levels. Deke’s lengthy Hollywood experience is essentially unparalleled among acting teachers in the Southeast region, and the quality and value of his acting classes is extraordinary.
Woodlands Online& LLC
YMCA Forever Young Senior Open House and Vendor Fair September 7, 11:30 am – 1:30 pm
THE WOODLANDS, TX -- The Woodlands Family YMCA invites senior adults to stop by and experience the YMCA on Wednesday, September 7th. The Annual Open House and Senior Services Vendor Fair, presented by FYZICAL Therapy & Balance Center, will give our Forever Young Seniors a chance to experience what the YMCA has to offer, such as wellness classes, social gatherings, volunteering and learning opportunities. The YMCA ForeverWell program provides opportunities for ALL to make this chapter in life the BEST one yet.
Woodlands Online& LLC
New Lazy River 5K run/walk offers unique twist on exercise event
The new Lazy River 5K walk/run event takes place Saturday, September 10, 2022, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Rob Fleming Aquatic Center, located at 6464 Creekside Forest Drive in The Woodlands, TX 77389. THE WOODLANDS, TX -- Those looking for a twist on the traditional 5K should...
Woodlands Online& LLC
Montgomery County Sheriff's Office Seeks to Identify Suspect Using Stolen Credit Card in New Caney
NEW CANEY, TX -- On August 15, 2022, the pictured male entered several businesses in the New Caney area and made purchases with a stolen credit card taken from a burgled vehicle. The suspect is described as a white male, about 5’ 10”, with a slender build and light brown hair that extends below his shoulders.
Woodlands Online& LLC
Woodlands Online Classifieds – Updated Tips on Staying Safe
THE WOODLANDS, TX – In our digital world, buying and selling goods online has become the norm. However, there are some who wish to take advantage of the online marketplace. We here at Woodlands Online pride ourselves on providing a safe and convenient way to buy and sell goods online by utilizing the latest in anti-malware, spybot, phishing, spamming, virusware, and ransomware products and processes, but unfortunately even with constant vigilance, there are those bad actors who will always try to sneak onto the site in an effort to overcome our best efforts.
Woodlands Online& LLC
Dive into Fun at The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion's Children's Festival Nov. 12-13
THE WOODLANDS, TX -- The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion is transforming into a giant playground for the annual Children’s Festival presented by Texas Children’s Hospital-The Woodlands and the whole family is invited to dive into the fun! Tickets are now on sale for this year’s festival which will take place on Saturday, November 12 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, November 13 from noon to 5 p.m. Admission is $10 per person and includes all performances and activities.
