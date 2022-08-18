Sheriff Rand Henderson selected to the Board of Directors for the Sheriffs’ Association of Texas

Bathroom(s): 4.5 Total Area: 4247 Sq. Ft. GORGEOUS Partners in Building custom home in the highly sought-after gated community of Sundance Lakes in The Falls at Imperial Oaks! Every detail in this home has been thoughtfully selected and meticulously maintained. Stunning wide plank wood flooring flows throughout the downstairs of this beautiful home. High ceilings throughout and an abundance of windows allow this home to feel spacious, bright and airy. Open concept living and kitchen areas allow for family closeness. Chef's kitchen has custom cabinetry, a HUGE island, and oversized pantry. A private study with custom barn doors and custom maple cabinetry overlooks the front garden and allows quiet and privacy. This home also offers a downstairs media room PLUS a second bedroom down with an ensuite bath. Custom features adorn every room from the antique brick fireplace and antique barn doors to the custom gated dog room. You have to see to appreciate all of the beautiful and well thought out features of this gorgeous home!

CONROE, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO