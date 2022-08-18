Read full article on original website
Related
WTOP
Teachers at Md. elementary school face unexpected challenges
Teachers throughout Maryland are back in the classrooms this week, working on bulletin boards and arranging desks as they get ready to welcome students back next week. But at some schools, the teachers will face challenges and have to prepare for things you don’t expect a teacher to have to deal with.
WTOP
Students return to changes in Va.’s largest school systems
As students return to class in some of Virginia’s largest school systems, they’re finding some changes compared to last year. Students in Fairfax County, City of Fairfax, Prince William County, Manassas Park City and the City of Alexandria returned to the classroom Monday. In total, almost 289,000 students went back to classes.
WTOP
A Maryland teacher went on vacation and won $250,000 in the lottery
A Maryland elementary school teacher left his family vacation with memories to last a lifetime — and also won $250,000 in the lottery. The anonymous Baltimore County man purchased the ticket while on vacation in Ocean City, Maryland, according to a news release from the Maryland Lottery. The 58-year-old...
WTOP
‘Emmett Till Alerts’ go live in Maryland
Following a spike in hate crimes and other incidents targeting minorities and their places of worship, a new alert system led by civil rights leaders in Maryland has gone live. The new system is called Emmett Till Alerts, and it was announced inside a church that’s been attacked twice this...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WTOP
DC will offer up to $202,000 to some families looking to buy a home
The District has announced that it is increasing the financial assistance it offers low- and moderate-income residents who want to buy a home. In October, the Home Purchase Assistance Program will go from offering eligible families up to $80,000 to offering up to $202,000. “Homeownership is the way we will...
WTOP
Former DC chamber of commerce president’s defamation suit dismissed
Former D.C. Chamber of Commerce president and CEO Vincent Orange’s defamation lawsuit against the Washington Business Journal and its former reporter was dismissed by a superior court judge last week. Orange, a former D.C. Council member from 2011 to 2016 (at-large) and 1999 to 2007 (Ward 5), filed a...
WTOP
Jury gets case of 2 men charged in Gov. Whitmer plot
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — Two men charged with conspiring to kidnap Michigan’s governor wanted to grab Gretchen Whitmer and hang her, prosecutors said during a stark closing argument Monday as the government tried for a second time to get convictions in an alleged plot to trigger a revolution in 2020.
WTOP
Construction on delayed Purple Line light rail project to ramp up soon
While you might have seen crews out here and there over the summer, next month heavy construction is set to begin on the troubled Purple Line after almost two years. Hundreds of construction workers recently signed a labor agreement for the completion of the light rail job. “You are seeing...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WTOP
Flooding, storms possible for DC area as weekend ends
As the weekend comes to a close on Sunday, a chance of flooding and storms is expected for the D.C. area. “We have a lot of clouds out there today with rain chances increasing through the afternoon and evening,” said StormTeam4 meteorologist Lauryn Ricketts. “Expect a few showers this morning, mainly west of the D.C. area.”
WTOP
Father arrested in 2021 death of son who got his hands on unsecured gun
Nine months after a 1-year-old was killed after he got his hands on an unsecured gun, police have arrested the boy’s father. D.C. police said that JD Wheeler, 23, of Northeast, was arrested by the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force on Tuesday. According to investigators, back on Nov....
Comments / 0