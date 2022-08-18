ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

WTOP

Teachers at Md. elementary school face unexpected challenges

Teachers throughout Maryland are back in the classrooms this week, working on bulletin boards and arranging desks as they get ready to welcome students back next week. But at some schools, the teachers will face challenges and have to prepare for things you don’t expect a teacher to have to deal with.
BLADENSBURG, MD
WTOP

Students return to changes in Va.’s largest school systems

As students return to class in some of Virginia’s largest school systems, they’re finding some changes compared to last year. Students in Fairfax County, City of Fairfax, Prince William County, Manassas Park City and the City of Alexandria returned to the classroom Monday. In total, almost 289,000 students went back to classes.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WTOP

A Maryland teacher went on vacation and won $250,000 in the lottery

A Maryland elementary school teacher left his family vacation with memories to last a lifetime — and also won $250,000 in the lottery. The anonymous Baltimore County man purchased the ticket while on vacation in Ocean City, Maryland, according to a news release from the Maryland Lottery. The 58-year-old...
OCEAN CITY, MD
WTOP

‘Emmett Till Alerts’ go live in Maryland

Following a spike in hate crimes and other incidents targeting minorities and their places of worship, a new alert system led by civil rights leaders in Maryland has gone live. The new system is called Emmett Till Alerts, and it was announced inside a church that’s been attacked twice this...
MARYLAND STATE
WTOP

DC will offer up to $202,000 to some families looking to buy a home

The District has announced that it is increasing the financial assistance it offers low- and moderate-income residents who want to buy a home. In October, the Home Purchase Assistance Program will go from offering eligible families up to $80,000 to offering up to $202,000. “Homeownership is the way we will...
REAL ESTATE
WTOP

Former DC chamber of commerce president’s defamation suit dismissed

Former D.C. Chamber of Commerce president and CEO Vincent Orange’s defamation lawsuit against the Washington Business Journal and its former reporter was dismissed by a superior court judge last week. Orange, a former D.C. Council member from 2011 to 2016 (at-large) and 1999 to 2007 (Ward 5), filed a...
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

Jury gets case of 2 men charged in Gov. Whitmer plot

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — Two men charged with conspiring to kidnap Michigan’s governor wanted to grab Gretchen Whitmer and hang her, prosecutors said during a stark closing argument Monday as the government tried for a second time to get convictions in an alleged plot to trigger a revolution in 2020.
MICHIGAN STATE
WTOP

Flooding, storms possible for DC area as weekend ends

As the weekend comes to a close on Sunday, a chance of flooding and storms is expected for the D.C. area. “We have a lot of clouds out there today with rain chances increasing through the afternoon and evening,” said StormTeam4 meteorologist Lauryn Ricketts. “Expect a few showers this morning, mainly west of the D.C. area.”
ENVIRONMENT

