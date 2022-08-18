ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KATC News

Opelousas police respond to late-night shooting

By Kayo LeBlanc
 5 days ago
OPELOUSAS, LA- Police responded to a call around 10:00 p.m. in the 900 block of Perry Lane regarding a call of shots being fired.

When officers arrived on scene, one person was found with non-life threatening gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Officials said the preliminary investigation indicates a fight may have taken place before the shots were fired.

We will provide updates as information becomes available.

theadvocate.com

Two people wounded in Sunday night Breaux Bridge shooting

Breaux Bridge Police were called to the 500 block of Degeyter Road on Sunday to investigate a shooting. They found two people with gunshot wounds in a Waffle House parking lot. Both were treated and released at a local hospital. Police say two groups of young men began arguing in...
BREAUX BRIDGE, LA
kalb.com

Nelson Street burglary suspect arrested

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - According to the Alexandria Police Department, an 18-year-old has been arrested in connection with a burglary that happened around 2 a.m. on Monday morning on Nelson Street. Jacquez Burks, 18, of Alexandria, was arrested and charged with one count each of simple burglary, illegal carrying of...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Fugitive Apprehended On Drug, Firearm, and Other Charges by Combined Effort of Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office and Eunice Police

Louisiana Fugitive Apprehended On Drug, Firearm, and Other Charges by Combined Effort of Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office and Eunice Police. The Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on August 22, 2022, that on Saturday, August 20, 2022, deputies with the aid of Eunice Police apprehended fugitive, Mariah Kay Belton, 24, of Elton, Louisiana.
KPLC TV

Authorities searching for runaway Jennings juvenile

Jennings, LA (KPLC) - The Jennings Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a runaway 14-year-old. Humphrey Ned was last seen around 6 a.m. this morning, Aug. 22, 2022. He was seen wearing red pineapple shorts with black slippers. Jennings Police ask anyone with information regarding...
JENNINGS, LA
WAFB

1 person hurt in Scenic Highway shooting

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a late night shooting that sent one person to the hospital. According to police, the shooting happened around 9:40 p.m. on Saturday, August 20, near the intersection of Scenic Highway and 75th Avenue in Baton Rouge. The victim...
BATON ROUGE, LA
