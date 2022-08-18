Opelousas police respond to late-night shooting

OPELOUSAS, LA- Police responded to a call around 10:00 p.m. in the 900 block of Perry Lane regarding a call of shots being fired.

When officers arrived on scene, one person was found with non-life threatening gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Officials said the preliminary investigation indicates a fight may have taken place before the shots were fired.

We will provide updates as information becomes available.